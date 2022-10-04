Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forum

Will Raleigh get a new mayor? File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Raleigh incumbent Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, and candidates’ DaQuanta Copeland and Terrance “Truth” Ruth spoke at a forum, hosted by advocacy organization WakeUP Wake County, at North Raleigh Masjid last weekend.

Moderated by WRAL state government reporter Travis Fain, the candidates discussed everything from the influence of developers on City Council to whether or not they will advocate for reparations in Raleigh.

Campaign Funding

Fain asked whether or not donations from developers should be limited by ordinance or law.

“Why are we treating one developer differently from others or making allegations?” Baldwin asked. “We work hard… to bring reasonable and sustainable development [to Raleigh].” She said raising money is a part of running for office, and she won’t support limiting donations from developers.

Copeland said people are and should be allowed to receive funding from whomever is qualified, but we should pay attention to developers because “it's not hard to see why [they] are investing in certain people.”

Ruth said his campaign has been a grassroots effort from the start, and his donations reflect that community. “Who you give attention to is your constituents, and I’ve given attention to residents and locals all across the city.”

Public Transportation

Candidates were asked what they will do to increase public transportation infrastructure. Ruth said the commuter rail is excellent, but Raleigh needs to work with regional partners and leverage taxes to sustain it. He also said we need to evaluate where bus stops are to increase utilization and to get more cars off the roads.

Baldwin said Wake County is moving forward with its approved transit plan which will support Rapid Bus Transit and the commuter rail. Raleigh has partnered with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Railroad Association to connect rural and suburban communities between states.

Copeland said lots of residents have moved out of Raleigh but continue to work in the city. “In traveling, the majority of the fatality happens in car accidents during business commutes,” so we should provide more opportunities for long distance transportation, she said.

Affordable Housing

On behalf of an audience member, Fain asked how the Council will prioritize affordable housing and work with developers to make affordable housing cheaper to build.

Baldwin said the city is rezoning city-owned land and partnering with local nonprofits to address housing affordability. Through this collaboration, she said 20 homes have been built in Idlewild and some in Southeast Raleigh.

Copeland said a strong partnership with the county is crucial to ensure that the people who are suffering the most aren’t “eating up the cost of development.” She also said we need to create housing that is affordable based on the livable wages of current residents, not the people the city is trying to attract.

Ruth said affordable housing is a regional issue, and Raleigh needs to partner with surrounding municipalities to address the issue. He said we need to incentivize developers to build affordable units through overlay and build in areas with BRT.

Taxes

Fain asked what budget items they would cut to increase salaries, and if they expect taxes to increase over the next few years.

Baldwin said this year’s 2% tax increase was necessary to raise salaries for city employees, and she expects additional increases to continue this effort. Copeland said she would cut the park bond, and she doesn’t expect taxes to raise beyond what is already projected. Ruth said he does expect taxes to continue increasing.

Community Engagement

Fain asked if they would support reinstating Community Advisory Committees. Ruth and Copeland both said yes, and they would take additional steps to further improve community engagement.

Baldwin said she does not support reinstating CACs because they were not inclusive. She said she has attended several CAC meetings and has seen people booed at, yelled at and talked down to. “That is not community engagement, that is bullying,” she said.

Reparations

Fain said other districts across the state have been exploring reparations and asked if they plan to follow this lead.

Copeland said she intends to push reparations forward in Raleigh. Similarly, Ruth said as the capital, Raleigh should be leading this charge, not following other cities.

“Criminal justice reform, affordable housing, mental health, education and, of course, development, those are the things we as a city need,” said Baldwin, “but I don't know enough about the possibilities to say yes or no.”