RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake County

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341KXp_0iLkiYgq00
Finally, real affordable homes coming to Raleigh.Courtesy of RALT

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Wake County’s first community land trust, Raleigh Area Land Trust, officially launched its organization via a Zoom webinar on Sept. 29. RALT will provide permanent affordable housing to people within 50% to 80% of the median area income across Wake County. Its first homes will become available this fall.

RALT Director Rhett Fussell said the nonprofit organization aims to fill 100 community land trust homes with income-qualified individuals over the next five years.

“We’re trying to generate the ability for folks to build some sort of wealth-building capability and some sort of equity as a homeowner,” he said. “The goal is to try to promote this community investment, that we sort of pay forward for generations to come.”

Fussell said CLT homes will be sold to income qualified individuals significantly below market price, which is made possible through subsidies and grants, but the land will remain under RALT ownership and be leased to homeowners for a $50 monthly fee. The lease is renewable, inheritable and good for 99 years.

“The property taxes on the homes themselves are only based on the price that you paid for the home, so you don't get taxed on the land,” Fussell said. When a homeowner is ready to sell, they sell their property back to the land trust. “It's a cycle that keeps going so that we can keep the home affordable.”

RALT uses a shared equity model, limiting the resale price for CLT homes. Homeowners are guaranteed 1.5% of shared equity per year they own the property, however, this is not all a homeowner will get out of the sale. Fussell said CLT homeowners will receive their cash equity – the cash they brought to the table and their down payment assistance – their earned equity, their monthly mortgage payments, and their equity share.

“You also don't have to compete on the open market [and]... because we're reducing the price, there's never any mortgage insurance,” he said. “It gives you the ability to build that initial starting point for family wealth and equity.”

Once an individual moves into a CLT home, they do not need to qualify for income. “Our goal is for you to move up and make more money than you do presently,” Fussel said, “take advantage of that and save up to do other things.”

Although homeowners are responsible for their own repairs, RALT will use the funds collected from the lease fee to maintain the organization and support homeowners in major renovations. Because the land trust is community based, Fussell said RALT reserves one-third of board seats for individuals that live in the CLT homes, “so [they] get to be part of the decision-making process.”

Fussell said RALT works to offset gentrification and will focus on bringing affordable housing to Southeast Raleigh first.

“That is where the income levels and gentrification are occurring the most,” he said. “We really want to mix existing CLT homes in neighborhoods so that a CLT home is no different than either neighbor on either side.”

RALT applications open Oct. 15 and close after the first 100 applications. Visit www.ralt.org for more information.

