Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedules

And then there were six.

We left out Hampton, Benedict College and Fort Valley State last week among the undefeated HBCU teams left. The Pirates lost to Delaware, 35-3, in CAA action.

That leaves the SIAC’s Benedict and FVSU, the SWAC’s Jackson State, the MEAC’s North Carolina Central and the CIAA’s Virginia Union all at 4-0. But only Jackson State, Virginia Union and the SIAC’s Albany State are nationally ranked.

The CIAA has instituted a new series called “Instant Legacy Games.” Each week, one football contest will be designated an instant legacy and will be made available for free on the CIAA Sports Network.

N.C. Central (4-0) at Campbell (1-2)

The Eagles defeated Virginia-Lynchburg as predicted, but coach Trei Oliver was not happy with his players’ cavalier attitude before the game. They got a quick wake-up call when VUL tied the game off an NCCU turnover in the first quarter.

The Eagles take their seven-game win streak (dating back to last season) to Buies Creek this weekend to face a Camel team coming off a bye week.

“We are going to play a really good football team,” Oliver said on the MEAC weekly teleconference. (Hajj-Malik Williams) “is the best quarterback we’ll see this year. It will be interesting to see what happens with them being an older team with 14 seniors against our young guys.”

Campbell coach Mike Minter’s No. 1 FCS recruiting class will go against Oliver who prefers to go the high school route and train from the ground up.

“My philosophy is to recruit and bring in high school talent,” Oliver said. “I’m not big on transfers…it’s a place for them and we do have a couple on the team. Every situation is different.”

Size and hype don’t matter to redshirt senior offensive lineman Robert Mitchell. NCCU’s offense has scored 40 or more points in three straight games for the first time since the 1985 season.

“We pride ourselves on playing physical. It doesn’t matter who we play,” Mitchell said at NCCU’s weekly press conference. “Our practices are harder than the games sometimes.”

The Eagles have a bye week as they get ready for conference play Oct. 13 in a Thursday night ESPNU contest against Morgan State.

* Notes: The Campbell game has been moved up to noon. The Eagles’ 59-14 win over VUL wasn’t impressive enough for poll voters. They dropped out of the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

Shaw (2-2 overall, 2-0 CIAA) vs. Virginia State (3-1, 2-0)

The Bears defense turned a rocky offensive start into a dominating second-half performance to defeat Elizabeth City State for their second straight victory.

Shaw’s win, coupled with Fayetteville State’s loss to Virginia Union, has the Bears in first place as the only undefeated team in the Southern Division.

“We are getting better each week. We haven’t reached our peak yet,” coach Adrian Jones said at his weekly press conference.

Shaw travels to a Virginia State team that is also undefeated in its division. The Trojans, coached by Henry Frazier, are tied with VUU and Chowan at 2-0.

When Frazier was the head coach at NCCU, he recruited several players from Southern High School coached by Jones. After Frazier left, new coach Jerry Mack hired Jones to his staff. “We won with the guys he (Frazier) recruited, so I give him all the credit,” Jones said.

After taking the VSU job, Frazier snagged assistant coach Lamar Manigo away from the Bears. Manigo is the Trojans offensive coordinator.

The Bears travel to Johnson C. Smith next Saturday at 1 p.m.

* Notes: The game has been moved up to 1 p.m. Jones is winless against Virginia State. Wide receiver Ah’shaan Belcher is second in the conference in receiving yards with an 82.5 yard average. Belcher trails Johnson C. Smith’s Brevin Caldwell.

St. Augustine’s (0-4) vs. Virginia Union (4-0)

Turnovers continue to plague the Falcons.

SAU held Bowie State to zero touchdowns in the first half, but three interceptions led to 19 Bulldog points.

On the defensive end, SAU freshman Ty’quereon Hines recorded six tackles and two interceptions. Teammate Lee Sales also added six tackles.

The Panthers rallied to defeat Fayetteville State 31-28. VUU trailed 14-0 in the first quarter before tying the game; got behind 21-14 in the fourth before rallying for its best start since 2007.

The Falcons defense will face the No. 1 rusher in Division II. Running back Jada Byers is averaging 194 yards per game.

SAU travels to Fayetteville State next Saturday at 2 p.m.

