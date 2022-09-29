More NC Black parents turn to homeschooling

The Triangle Tribune

The pandemic caused parents to rethink their choices.

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

The number of homeschooled children in North Carolina surged by 21% from the 2019-20 to the 2020-21 academic year, with increases in all 100 counties, according to Carolina Demography, a population-based data and analytics organization. Although estimated homeschool enrollment numbers decreased by nearly 11% in 2022, many Black parents say they don’t plan on putting their kids back in traditional school anytime soon.

Raleigh resident Shelvy Richardson said she pulled her son, Jayden, out of Cardinal Charter Academy during the pandemic because he felt “mentally drained and unsafe” at school.

“The first two months of school he didn't even have a teacher, he only had substitutes,” but the tipping point was when a teacher quit in the middle of the school day, Richardson said.

“They were in the class for over an hour before someone realized that the teacher quit,'' she said. “The lady from the cafeteria had to come and teach the class; they had the janitors doing P.E., they had any and everyone from the school just doing whatever.”

Richardson said she reached out to school staff, the principal and even the owner of the school to voice her concerns but was met with little support. Three other mothers pulled their children out of school at the same time, but even before Richardson made her final decision, she said her son was ready to leave.

Nakia Harrington-Fowler is a longtime homeschooler. She homeschooled her now 21-year-old daughter Nadira from seventh grade through graduation and is now homeschooling her 7-year-old grandson Richard.

“When I initially started homeschooling, it was really about quality education and the freedom to use any curriculum to be able to teach [Nadira] and give her a much broader view of the world,” Harrington-Fowler said. “She was able to pick out whatever she wanted as long as it fit [with her core subjects.]”

Nadira said she wasn’t happy about being homeschooled at first, but quickly came to enjoy and even prefer it. Her favorite part was “the freedom of learning.” Instead of taking normal science, she took botany and had her own garden.

Her friends convinced her to reenroll in public school for her freshman year of high school, but she pulled out again before the end of the year. “I was ahead so it was just boring,” she said. “They wouldn’t put me in advanced classes, they wouldn’t skip me; they wouldn’t do anything.”

While Harrington-Fowler gave her daughter the option to go back to school, she said she doesn’t want her grandson in the public school system at all.

“One of my main reasons for that is because he is a Black male. Most of the time, Black male children are labeled because they’re antsy, they move a lot, [and] they might have a lot more energy.”

Harrington-Fowler said that’s what happened to her sister’s son. “They labeled him, immediately they wanted to test for ADHD, [and] they moved him to remedial classes. I didn’t want [Richard] to go through that.”

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
198 followers

