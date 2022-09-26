Raleigh festival celebrates 10 years

Raleigh Film & Arts Festival Courtesy of Festival

By Mecca Fowler

Correspondent

RALEIGH – The Raleigh Film & Art Festival will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year. The opening ceremonies will commence at Lotus Cinemas Oct. 7, and the festival will run Oct 8-9.

The festival was created in 2012 by founder and president Christopher Moore, more widely known as artist Christopher Terell. The Raleigh native has been a visual artist for over 27 years. He created the festival at a time when there weren’t any film festivals in Raleigh. The organization is dedicated to the discovery and development of independent filmmakers, artists, and audiences.

“I saw a need to have diversity in the art world over 10 years ago in the state,” Terrell said. “I basically filled a void and presented the state with an option that would provide a comfortable place, a diverse place for creative minds, filmmakers, artists, poetry, theater to gather. I wanted them to be able to express themselves and connect with an audience that was seeking new types of work that wasn’t like the old things that the gatekeepers would create like uninvited environments.”

The festival screened one film when it first started. To date, it has screened over 200 independent filmmakers. More than 26 countries have been represented since 2012.

Terell has always been an artist and art has always been an outlet for him. Another part of his inspiration for wanting to create the festival is that he noticed artistic electives were being eliminated and taken out of schools during that time.

“Schools were more focused on the math and other things like that,” he said. “And not saying that those things are not important, but creativity is equally as important and that has been proven time and time again. There’s a balance required in nature and life and everything for things to move productively.”

The festival will be held on North Carolina State University’s Centennial Campus at the Engineering Building III. Visit www.raleighfilmandartfestival.com.