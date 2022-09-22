Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl on

N.C. Central DB Khalil Baker Courtesy of NCCU

Three HBCU teams competing in the NCAA are still undefeated heading into Week 5.

Jackson State (3-0) holds on to its No. 11 ranking in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while North Carolina Central (3-0) is at No. 25. In AFCA Coaches Division II Poll, Virginia Union (3-0) enters the poll at No. 22. The SIAC’s Albany State (2-1) is ranked No. 20.

N.C. Central (3-0) vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (0-3)

Junior cornerback Khalil Baker participated in just three games his freshman year. His play improved so much the next season that he saw action in all 11 contests.

His first start was in last season’s regular season finale, a 34-8 overtime win over Delaware State. He finished the season with 16 total tackles and eight pass breakups.

The East Forsyth High School graduate from Winston-Salem has elevated his game even more this season. Last weekend’s interception of New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer that he returned for a 33-yard score was Baker’s third straight game with a pick-six.

“He’s probably one of the most improved (players) off the field as well,” coach Trei Oliver said. “He’s grown so much as a young man…there were times we had to sit down and have a heart to heart.. but now the lights cut on, he understands. …He’s one of my favorite players on the football team.”

Baker is almost at his tackle total of last season with 11 (six solo). He might surpass that 16, and a whole lot more, when winless Virginia-Lynchburg comes to Durham this weekend.

NCCU leads the MEAC in scoring offense (38 points per game) and scoring defense (13.3 ppg); total offense (400 ypg) and total defense (287.7 ypg); passing defense (197.7 ypg); red zone offense (15-for-15); and red zone defense.

“North Carolina Central football is definitely back,” Baker said at a NCCU press conference. … “When I first got here, we didn’t have the greatest seasons. We felt like a great cloud was starting to come over NCCU, and to see it now brighten up, just being able to be a part of that is a good feeling.”

After getting shut out by Virginia Union 77-0, VUL had two “respectable” losses to Presbyterian (21-13) and Delaware State (35-19).

NCCU’s six-game win streak, dating back to last season, is the longest in Division I-FCS. The team is also nationally ranked for the first time since 2016. That team under former coach Jerry Mack advanced to The Celebration Bowl in Atlanta before losing to Grambling State.

NCCU hits the road for another tough contest at Campbell next Saturday.

* Notes: The Eagles were named the FedEx Ground FCS national team of the week.

Shaw (1-2) vs. Elizabeth City State (1-2)

The Bears cleared the first major hurdle in coach Adrian Jones’ six-year coaching career. After going winless against defending champion Bowie State, Shaw rallied late in the game to defeat the Bulldogs and end their four-year conference win streak.

A dangerous game is on the horizon this weekend when the Vikings come to town. ECSU rallied from 10 points down to defeat Winston-Salem State, 20-10, for first-year coach Marcus Hilliard’s first win. A letdown by Shaw could prove disastrous.

“We’ve won that big game, and we realize now that the target is on us, and we want the target to be on us,” said Jones at his weekly press conference. “We want everybody to give us our best.”

The Bears begin a three-game road trip at Virginia State next Saturday at 6 p.m.

* Notes: This weekend’s game is Military Appreciation Day. Redshirt sophomore DB Akeythio Carson earned defensive back of the week after recording seven tackles against Bowie.

St. Augustine’s (0-3) vs. Bowie State (1-2)

The Falcons are hosting a Bulldogs team bent on gaining back some portion of its reputation after losing to Shaw.

Meanwhile, SAU held an opponent under 70 points for the first time in a 42-7 loss at Virginia State. The game was tied at seven after the first period before the Trojans ran off 35 straight points.

The Falcons have lost the past three matchups against Bowie. SAU travels to Virginia Union next Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest.