North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family

Joseph “Joe” Holt Jr., far left, and his extended family Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.

The historical marker, unveiled Sept. 17, stands aluminum-strong and 7-feet high outside of Winston Temple United Methodist Church on Oberlin Road. It is the sixth stop on the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail, spearheaded by the N.C. African American Heritage Commission and funded by William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The Commission is working to identify and award up to 50 historical sites on the trail.

Joseph Holt Jr. was 13 years old when his parents demanded the city come face-to-face with education inclusion and requested his enrollment in all-white Daniels Junior High School. Holt Jr. was denied entry and requested enrollment in all-white Broughton High School, only to be rejected again. He received death threats, bomb threats and abduction threats from his teenage years through college, and said he continues to receive some today.

“High school was one of the most stressful years of my life. I probably didn’t begin to feel some relief until after I graduated from college and gotten away from Oberlin,” he said.

Although the family lost the legal battle against the Raleigh City Board of Education in 1958, their efforts paved the way for public school integration in the city.

“It was about claiming our entitlement as American citizens to education equality,” Holt Jr. said. “Raleigh thought that we had failed to get in because of our own fault. But it wasn't our fault, the rules are written in such a way to preserve segregation.”

At a ceremony inside Wilson Temple preceding the unveiling, Valerie Johnson, chairperson for the N.C. AAHC, said the state is often overshadowed by Georgia and Alabama when it comes to civil rights efforts.

“There’s been a lot of groundwork laid here, and we see this in today’s ceremony through the unveiling of the marker, a touchstone, a place for us to be reminded of the civil rights fight as an ongoing fight that doesn't just stop with one family’s tremendous effort,” Johnson said.

Oberlin native Brenda Rand-Davis, 73, said she is so thankful and proud that the Holt family took the first step to fight for equality in education. “Being able to go to the integrated schools where the books were not already written on and the pages were not torn — those are the things that we received at our elementary school — all of those things made such a difference to us,” she said.

Rand-Davis is a graduate of Broughton High School, which became fully integrated in 1971. “They opened the doors for us. Even though it took quite a while for… us to walk through, they spearheaded it,” she said. “I just always thank God for the Holt family for starting this process in Oberlin.”

Catherine Rusher Gutierrez, 80, said the Black community in Oberlin “[doesn’t] want to disappear,” and she’s glad Holt Jr. got the chance to share his family’s story with the younger generation.

“My parents received the same threats [as the Holt family]. Everybody shared the pain that family went through,” she said. “We have suffered in our neighborhood to show another 30-year generation that we did exist. It’s important that they pay attention.”