Raleigh, NC

Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidates

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eD40t_0i4iUgxE00
Early voting runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 5.File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — WakeUP Wake County, a Triangle-based advocacy organization, held a forum with District C City Council candidates at John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center on Sunday. Community activist Octavia Rainey moderated the forum and questioned candidates Corey Branch (incumbent), Frank Fields and Wanda Hunter about why they think they’re the best person to represent the district, and what policies they would push for if elected.

The candidates spoke on affordable housing, houselessness, property taxes, displacement, and more. Early voting runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Election day is Nov. 8. Southeast Raleigh early voting sites include the Chavis Center, Southeast Raleigh YMCA, and the Wake County Board of Elections Office on New Hope Road.

Affordable Housing

Rainey asked why the city is not creating housing for people at 30% of the average median income, “instead of giving 30% the crumbs off the table.”

Branch said the Council has been fostering partnerships to rehabilitate existing houses and build new ones. He also said the city changed policies so that at least one-third of homes are within 30% of the AMI for tax credit projects. “Historically, it’s always been 60%,” he said.

Fields said a lot of people don’t know they’re a part of affordable housing and what resources are out there to help them. “We’re doing a good job of making programs, we're doing a good job of checking boxes, we're not doing a good job of letting people know what they can and can't do,” he said. “We need to do better outreach.”

Hunter said affordable housing is a misterminology, “it’s low-income housing.” She said the wealth gap between Black and white residents needs to be considered when addressing AMI. “Eighty percent of the AMI for a Caucasian man is actually 100% of the AMI for a Black woman,” she said.

Missing Middle

Missing Middle is a housing policy, passed by City Council last summer, that allows more building types in residential neighborhoods and eliminates density restrictions. Many residents say the Council did not adequately communicate this policy with the public. Rainey asked the candidates to grade the implementation of Missing Middle.

Fields and Hunter said Council members haven’t been very candid or transparent about Missing Middle, and gave a D and F grade, respectively. Branch said Missing Middle ensures that duplex owners have the option and opportunity to rebuild their duplex where the current code did not allow it. He also said that there have been communication gaps in the implementation between the Council and staff. He gave it a C.

‘Houselessness’

If elected, Hunter said she would implement a “housing first” approach to address houselessness. “Getting people housing first and then seeing what type of wraparound services they need to help them maintain and sustain that type of housing,” she said.

As District C’s incumbent councilor, Branch said he has been speaking with county commissions about bringing day shelters to the city.

Fields said Raleigh has just turned into a big city. If elected, he said he wants to do case studies and research on what other big cities, like San Francisco and Atlanta, do to tackle houselessness.

Property Taxes

Rainey said “[Southeast Raleigh residents] are having a hard time being forced out, priced out, shut out and then taxed out,” and asked the candidates how they will address the high property taxes.

Branch said a fund should be created for those who need assistance in the same way there is a fund to help people pay their water bills. Similarly, Fields said tax breaks should be given to small business owners, disabled residents, seniors, and others that need help.

Hunter said not everyone is receiving the same property tax increase, and in North Raleigh, some people are experiencing a decrease. She said the county has tax abatements for elders, but “all of this information is online and all of our elders [are not.] So, a lot of times, they miss out on that opportunity.”

Displacement

Rainey said Wintershaven, Garner and Milburnie residents were all displaced by the same company, Billie Redmond Trademark Properties, and asked the candidates how they will address this issue.

Hunter said this comes from city officials having good relationships with developers. “You look at the funding that they get from their campaigns and what they do with it and who it comes from, and it has a lot to do with the decisions that are made,” she said. “ I would like to hold Trademark accountable because a lot of the stuff that they have acquired, they haven't kept up to code.”

Fields said the community has to take back charge of Raleigh. “The problem is we’re allowing developers to rule how we work,” he said. “Right now, it seems like we’re selling our city to the highest bidder.”

Branch said that out-of-state developers are coming into Raleigh, and the community should “work on building land trust so that these property owners don’t sell the property to someone from out-of-state or out of the community.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
173 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Durham, NC

Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl on

N.C. Central (3-0) vs. Virginia-Lynchburg (0-3) Junior cornerback Khalil Baker participated in just three games his freshman year. His play improved so much the next season that he saw action in all 11 contests.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh family

RALEIGH — Joseph and Elwyna Holt, the first Black family to demand public school integration in Raleigh, are now honored with a marker designating their home site as a stop along the North Carolina Civil Rights Trail.

Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meeting

RALEIGH – Shaw University held another community meeting Sept. 14 on its plans to redevelop its historic campus. Kevin Sullivan, vice president for real estate and strategic development, conducted the meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham, NC

DPS increases digital affordability and literacy

DURHAM — Digital Durham, a local initiative that promotes digital inclusion, is partnering with Durham Public Schools and Durham County Library to bring high-speed internet affordability to Durham families through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program..

Read full story
Valdosta, GA

VUU’s Byers goes wild against No. 3-ranked Valdosta State

Jada Byers set a new VUU and CIAA single-game rushing record.Courtesy of Virginia Union. Virginia Union sophomore running back Jada Byers had a record-setting game against No. 3-ranked Valdosta State. Byers rushed for a new Virginia Union and CIAA record with 319 yards. He also ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass on 23 receiving yards. Byers broke the record after a correction was made to the game statistics that said he “only” rushed for 263 yards.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning code

RALEIGH — Concerned residents gathered outside the Raleigh City Council last week to protest the recent changes to the city’s zoning regulations. In an effort to increase affordable housing, the Council passed a housing plan last summer to allow more building types in residential neighborhoods and eliminate density restrictions. In May, the ordinance text was amended to allow more development near transportation hubs.

Read full story

Lack of sleep is dangerous to your health

Being sleep deprived is as bad as driving while drunk.File. We’re living in pretty stressful times with economic uncertainty, COVID-19, social unrest, cultural clashes, a political season ramping up, and events playing around the world seemingly out of our control. Despite all that, everyday decisions still have to be made: jobs, careers, family, financials, relationships…you name it.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forums

RALEIGH – Raleigh voters still undecided on their choice of candidates will have several opportunities to hear both sides – depending on who shows up – at various upcoming forums around the city.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh Improv

CARY – Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiative

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise has been awarded $6.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The award is the result of a statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Durham, NC

New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniors

DURHAM — Vice President Kamala Harris told seniors at the Durham Center for Senior Life that the new Inflation Reduction Act will cut health care costs and increase access for seniors across the country.

Read full story
8 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekend

A&T's Zach Leslie returns for his senior season.NCAT Courtesy. A full slate of HBCU football is this weekend, beginning Thursday night, with approximately 40 games either streamed or broadcast on a network.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchen

RALEIGH — Building Our Nation’s Dads, a nonprofit organization in Raleigh, hosted a back-to-school cooking class for fathers and their children at the Poe Center for Health Education last weekend.

Read full story
Garner, NC

‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public service

GARNER – If you want someone who can get things done, call Sonia Barnes. If you want someone who can rally people together around a common cause, call Barnes. If you want someone who goes to bat for those in need, call Barnes.

Read full story
Wake County, NC

Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortage

RALEIGH — Despite the approximately 30% vacancy in Wake County Public School System bus drivers, the district is confident in its ability to get kids to and from school safely and efficiently.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice Network

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to its award-winning undergraduate and graduate degree programs in more than 140 fields and disciplines.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

What parents need to know to keep kids safe

DURHAM — The Durham County Sheriff’s office hosted an interactive discussion for parents about how to keep their children safe as they return to school. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the discussion at the Southwest Regional Library between panelists Felicia Gibson, a psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Health in Durham, and Lieutenant John Carden, a school resource officer supervisor. The conversation focused on mental health in a “post-pandemic” world, rather than school security.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophy

The last Triangle HBCU to win a conference championship was North Carolina Central in 2016 under former coach Jerry Mack. Is this the year for Adrian Jones and Shaw? Will Trei Oliver return the Eagles to the top? Can St. Augustine’s shock the world?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy