Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidates

Early voting runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. File

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com



RALEIGH — WakeUP Wake County, a Triangle-based advocacy organization, held a forum with District C City Council candidates at John Chavis Memorial Park Community Center on Sunday. Community activist Octavia Rainey moderated the forum and questioned candidates Corey Branch (incumbent), Frank Fields and Wanda Hunter about why they think they’re the best person to represent the district, and what policies they would push for if elected.

The candidates spoke on affordable housing, houselessness, property taxes, displacement, and more. Early voting runs Oct. 20 to Nov. 5. Election day is Nov. 8. Southeast Raleigh early voting sites include the Chavis Center, Southeast Raleigh YMCA, and the Wake County Board of Elections Office on New Hope Road.

Affordable Housing

Rainey asked why the city is not creating housing for people at 30% of the average median income, “instead of giving 30% the crumbs off the table.”

Branch said the Council has been fostering partnerships to rehabilitate existing houses and build new ones. He also said the city changed policies so that at least one-third of homes are within 30% of the AMI for tax credit projects. “Historically, it’s always been 60%,” he said.

Fields said a lot of people don’t know they’re a part of affordable housing and what resources are out there to help them. “We’re doing a good job of making programs, we're doing a good job of checking boxes, we're not doing a good job of letting people know what they can and can't do,” he said. “We need to do better outreach.”

Hunter said affordable housing is a misterminology, “it’s low-income housing.” She said the wealth gap between Black and white residents needs to be considered when addressing AMI. “Eighty percent of the AMI for a Caucasian man is actually 100% of the AMI for a Black woman,” she said.

Missing Middle

Missing Middle is a housing policy, passed by City Council last summer, that allows more building types in residential neighborhoods and eliminates density restrictions. Many residents say the Council did not adequately communicate this policy with the public. Rainey asked the candidates to grade the implementation of Missing Middle.

Fields and Hunter said Council members haven’t been very candid or transparent about Missing Middle, and gave a D and F grade, respectively. Branch said Missing Middle ensures that duplex owners have the option and opportunity to rebuild their duplex where the current code did not allow it. He also said that there have been communication gaps in the implementation between the Council and staff. He gave it a C.

‘Houselessness’

If elected, Hunter said she would implement a “housing first” approach to address houselessness. “Getting people housing first and then seeing what type of wraparound services they need to help them maintain and sustain that type of housing,” she said.

As District C’s incumbent councilor, Branch said he has been speaking with county commissions about bringing day shelters to the city.

Fields said Raleigh has just turned into a big city. If elected, he said he wants to do case studies and research on what other big cities, like San Francisco and Atlanta, do to tackle houselessness.

Property Taxes

Rainey said “[Southeast Raleigh residents] are having a hard time being forced out, priced out, shut out and then taxed out,” and asked the candidates how they will address the high property taxes.

Branch said a fund should be created for those who need assistance in the same way there is a fund to help people pay their water bills. Similarly, Fields said tax breaks should be given to small business owners, disabled residents, seniors, and others that need help.

Hunter said not everyone is receiving the same property tax increase, and in North Raleigh, some people are experiencing a decrease. She said the county has tax abatements for elders, but “all of this information is online and all of our elders [are not.] So, a lot of times, they miss out on that opportunity.”

Displacement

Rainey said Wintershaven, Garner and Milburnie residents were all displaced by the same company, Billie Redmond Trademark Properties, and asked the candidates how they will address this issue.

Hunter said this comes from city officials having good relationships with developers. “You look at the funding that they get from their campaigns and what they do with it and who it comes from, and it has a lot to do with the decisions that are made,” she said. “ I would like to hold Trademark accountable because a lot of the stuff that they have acquired, they haven't kept up to code.”

Fields said the community has to take back charge of Raleigh. “The problem is we’re allowing developers to rule how we work,” he said. “Right now, it seems like we’re selling our city to the highest bidder.”

Branch said that out-of-state developers are coming into Raleigh, and the community should “work on building land trust so that these property owners don’t sell the property to someone from out-of-state or out of the community.”