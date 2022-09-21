Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meeting

Shaw University in downtown Raleigh File

By Mecca Fowler

Correspondent

RALEIGH – Shaw University held another community meeting Sept. 14 on its plans to redevelop its historic campus. Kevin Sullivan, vice president for real estate and strategic development, conducted the meeting.

Shaw will be able to rejuvenate some of its 27-acre campus thanks to the redevelopment project. The improvements include renovating older structures, constructing newer student housing, replacing the student center, adding athletic recreation facilities, creating additional academic spaces, and more.

Several Muslim residents were in attendance to weigh in on the school’s redevelopment plans. Some say Shaw is trying to sell their mosque, King Khalid Masjid, located on campus. The Masjid and facilities have been used by Muslim students from abroad studying at Shaw and the local Muslim community.

Abdou Ndao, a former member of the mosque, held a sign in protest.

“This building has been built for 35 years and now they closed it because of COVID, and it still is not open,” he said. “The problem is that I think that they are trying to sell everything, but they cannot do that because they built that building for the purpose of us having a mosque over there, and now they are trying to close it on the basis of COVID. And the governor has lifted restrictions and the chapel is open, so why isn’t our mosque?”

The mosque was built in 1983 after Shaw received a $1 million grant from the daughter of King Khalid ibn Abdul-Azizz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia for the building of an Islamic and International Studies Center, including a mosque, library, rooms for lectures, offices.

An Islamic attorney in the audience questioned Shaw’s intentions of how it plans to use the building in the future and brought up the University’s history of financial trouble. “Why isn’t Shaw using the funds it was granted for the exact purpose that they were donated for?” he asked.

The meeting’s facilitators said it is not up to their office to decide what to do with the building.

“That will be determined in the master plan,” Sullivan said. “If that’s something that you want to see, you can ask the university and have input.”

The next redevelopment meeting is Sept. 27. The exact location will be updated on Shaw’s website.