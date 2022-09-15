Durham, NC

DPS increases digital affordability and literacy

The Triangle Tribune


Department of Education employees and county educators listen to students at Club Boulevard Magnet Elementary School.Mia Khatib/Triangle Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

DURHAM — Digital Durham, a local initiative that promotes digital inclusion, is partnering with Durham Public Schools and Durham County Library to bring high-speed internet affordability to Durham families through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program..

Nate Denny, North Carolina deputy secretary of Broadband and Digital Equity, said more than 1.1 million state residents are “on the wrong side of the digital divide.” North Carolina has been leading the charge in increasing digital accessibility and literacy across the nation. Gov. Roy Cooper created the nation’s first Office of Digital Equity and Literacy last year, and recently announced more than $200 million in grants for internet providers to serve rural communities across the state. $2.5 million of these grants was awarded to Durham County and will be used to bring high-speed connectivity to over 1,000 locations, Denny said.

Digital Durham Founder Laura Fogle said partnering with DPS and DCL will help raise awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program and get more Durham families connected. The ACP provides eligible households with a monthly internet bill discount of up to $30, and a one-time device purchase discount of up to $100.

DPS Chief Communication Officer Chip Sudderth said the pandemic demonstrated the importance of digital access and affordability. “As educators, we depend on our families having digital access. The Affordable Connectivity Program is an indispensable tool for our families to have that access at home,” he said.

DPS grandmother Pat Jones said Digital Durham’s digital literacy training is “immeasurable” to her. It helped her gain the skills she needed to message her grandkids' teachers, access their grades and attendance records, and even use her email.

She said the ACP will help “level the playing field” for families that otherwise would not be able to afford a device or receive technology training. “This allows everyone to have an opportunity to access information that we would need to help our students grow and develop in the school system.”

Gisela Sanchez Ramirez, a mother of two DPS boys, said before the training program, she had a hard time connecting and communicating with teachers.

“I think the [training] program was a good opportunity for us, for the Spanish people, because we felt left over,” she said. “[Now,] I can text in Spanish, and the app can translate to English to send it to the teacher.”

Ji Soo Song, digital equity adviser for the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology, said Durham is a “great example” of a community effort to bridge the digital divide. “These are the types of things that can happen in other parts of the country as well if we commit to thinking about digital divide from a people perspective,” he said.

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.

