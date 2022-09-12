Lack of sleep is dangerous to your health

Being sleep deprived is as bad as driving while drunk. File

By Jason Wooden, Ph.D.

Special To The Tribune

We’re living in pretty stressful times with economic uncertainty, COVID-19, social unrest, cultural clashes, a political season ramping up, and events playing around the world seemingly out of our control. Despite all that, everyday decisions still have to be made: jobs, careers, family, financials, relationships…you name it.

It should be no surprise that all the stress and uncertainty is chipping away at our sleep. According to a recent U.S. News & World Report Survey, 41% of Americans are up at night over worries about the cost of living and inflation. Similarly, worries about COVID-19 are disturbing the sleep of 39% of our fellow citizens. Gun violence, climate change, and the Russia-Ukraine war were also on the list of sleep killers.

Unfortunately, our poor sleep is affecting our ability to make sound choices. Whether it’s accepting a new job, dealing with a family issue or thinking through a health challenge, making decisions when you’re strung out or fatigued can be extra challenging.

It turns out there’s more to poor sleep than feeling tired and dragging throughout the day. First off, sleep-deprived people don’t think clearly and have a harder time focusing. They’re also moodier and don’t cope as well. In fact, there’s growing research showing the negative effects of sleep deprivation on human cognitive functions such as working memory, learning, attention, and decision-making.

Would you believe studies have found that when you’re sleep-deprived, what it does to your brain is the same as being drunk? Secondly, you’re more likely to feel down about things when sleep-deprived because of the strong link between poor sleep, anxiety, and depression. We all know from personal experience how a negative outlook can affect the way we think about a problem and possible outcomes.

Now that you understand what sleep deprivation does to the mind and emotions, the benefits of a solid night of sleep should be obvious:

* You’ll think more clearly. With a fresh and clearer mind, it will be easier to think through issues and weigh pros and cons. Things that appear overwhelming in the fog of fatigue will look more manageable in the morning.

* You’ll have a more balanced outlook. Attitude is everything in life. When you’re down and gloomy, you’re more likely to focus on the downsides. A good night’s sleep can help you look at the downsides and upsides more objectively.

* Your mind can work on the problem during your slumber. Sleep helps your brain process stuff. We’ve all heard stories or even personally experienced getting a good idea after a good night’s rest. It’s while you’re sleeping that the brain consolidates memories and thoughts. This is believed to aid the generation of insights and creative solutions for problem solving. Too many people take this untapped power for granted.

It goes without saying that sleeping on it doesn’t work if you’re not sleeping. That makes it important to do the right things to give yourself the best possible sleep every night.

* Sleep hygiene: Make sure you’re practicing the everyday habits that set the stage for quality sleep. Maintain a relaxing evening routine, keep your bedroom sleep-friendly, stick to a sleep schedule, and avoid the night time use of electronics.

* Write it down: Sometimes falling asleep after a stressful day is easier said than done. If you’re finding it hard to settle down at night because there’s too much on your mind, try writing things down on paper. Listing the pros and cons and possible outcomes can sometimes provide a sense of peace.

* Get a checkup: If poor sleep has become an ongoing issue for you, it’s a good idea to see a doctor. They can check for underlying sleep killers such as chronic pain, heartburn, cancer, dementia, asthma, and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.

* Chat with someone: If life has got you feeling really down, it’s worth talking to a mental health specialist. I’ve already mentioned the link between sleep, anxiety, and depression.

Jason Wooden, a founder of BetterSleepSimplified.com, has worked for over 20 years in biomedical research and health care technology research and development.