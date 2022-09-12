Lack of sleep is dangerous to your health

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Kf8Y_0hsP1qYP00
Being sleep deprived is as bad as driving while drunk.File

By Jason Wooden, Ph.D.

Special To The Tribune

We’re living in pretty stressful times with economic uncertainty, COVID-19, social unrest, cultural clashes, a political season ramping up, and events playing around the world seemingly out of our control. Despite all that, everyday decisions still have to be made: jobs, careers, family, financials, relationships…you name it.

It should be no surprise that all the stress and uncertainty is chipping away at our sleep. According to a recent U.S. News & World Report Survey, 41% of Americans are up at night over worries about the cost of living and inflation. Similarly, worries about COVID-19 are disturbing the sleep of 39% of our fellow citizens. Gun violence, climate change, and the Russia-Ukraine war were also on the list of sleep killers.

Unfortunately, our poor sleep is affecting our ability to make sound choices. Whether it’s accepting a new job, dealing with a family issue or thinking through a health challenge, making decisions when you’re strung out or fatigued can be extra challenging.

It turns out there’s more to poor sleep than feeling tired and dragging throughout the day. First off, sleep-deprived people don’t think clearly and have a harder time focusing. They’re also moodier and don’t cope as well. In fact, there’s growing research showing the negative effects of sleep deprivation on human cognitive functions such as working memory, learning, attention, and decision-making.

Would you believe studies have found that when you’re sleep-deprived, what it does to your brain is the same as being drunk? Secondly, you’re more likely to feel down about things when sleep-deprived because of the strong link between poor sleep, anxiety, and depression. We all know from personal experience how a negative outlook can affect the way we think about a problem and possible outcomes.

Now that you understand what sleep deprivation does to the mind and emotions, the benefits of a solid night of sleep should be obvious:

* You’ll think more clearly. With a fresh and clearer mind, it will be easier to think through issues and weigh pros and cons. Things that appear overwhelming in the fog of fatigue will look more manageable in the morning.

* You’ll have a more balanced outlook. Attitude is everything in life. When you’re down and gloomy, you’re more likely to focus on the downsides. A good night’s sleep can help you look at the downsides and upsides more objectively.

* Your mind can work on the problem during your slumber. Sleep helps your brain process stuff. We’ve all heard stories or even personally experienced getting a good idea after a good night’s rest. It’s while you’re sleeping that the brain consolidates memories and thoughts. This is believed to aid the generation of insights and creative solutions for problem solving. Too many people take this untapped power for granted.

It goes without saying that sleeping on it doesn’t work if you’re not sleeping. That makes it important to do the right things to give yourself the best possible sleep every night.

* Sleep hygiene: Make sure you’re practicing the everyday habits that set the stage for quality sleep. Maintain a relaxing evening routine, keep your bedroom sleep-friendly, stick to a sleep schedule, and avoid the night time use of electronics.

* Write it down: Sometimes falling asleep after a stressful day is easier said than done. If you’re finding it hard to settle down at night because there’s too much on your mind, try writing things down on paper. Listing the pros and cons and possible outcomes can sometimes provide a sense of peace.

* Get a checkup: If poor sleep has become an ongoing issue for you, it’s a good idea to see a doctor. They can check for underlying sleep killers such as chronic pain, heartburn, cancer, dementia, asthma, and sleep disorders such as sleep apnea.

* Chat with someone: If life has got you feeling really down, it’s worth talking to a mental health specialist. I’ve already mentioned the link between sleep, anxiety, and depression.

Jason Wooden, a founder of BetterSleepSimplified.com, has worked for over 20 years in biomedical research and health care technology research and development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
162 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Durham, NC

DPS increases digital affordability and literacy

DURHAM — Digital Durham, a local initiative that promotes digital inclusion, is partnering with Durham Public Schools and Durham County Library to bring high-speed internet affordability to Durham families through the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program..

Read full story
Valdosta, GA

VUU’s Byers goes wild against No. 3-ranked Valdosta State

Jada Byers set a new VUU and CIAA single-game rushing record.Courtesy of Virginia Union. Virginia Union sophomore running back Jada Byers had a record-setting game against No. 3-ranked Valdosta State. Byers rushed for a new Virginia Union and CIAA record with 319 yards. He also ran for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass on 23 receiving yards. Byers broke the record after a correction was made to the game statistics that said he “only” rushed for 263 yards.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning code

RALEIGH — Concerned residents gathered outside the Raleigh City Council last week to protest the recent changes to the city’s zoning regulations. In an effort to increase affordable housing, the Council passed a housing plan last summer to allow more building types in residential neighborhoods and eliminate density restrictions. In May, the ordinance text was amended to allow more development near transportation hubs.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forums

RALEIGH – Raleigh voters still undecided on their choice of candidates will have several opportunities to hear both sides – depending on who shows up – at various upcoming forums around the city.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Comedian, actress Ms. Pat coming to Raleigh Improv

CARY – Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, radio host, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiative

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise has been awarded $6.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The award is the result of a statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Durham, NC

New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniors

DURHAM — Vice President Kamala Harris told seniors at the Durham Center for Senior Life that the new Inflation Reduction Act will cut health care costs and increase access for seniors across the country.

Read full story
8 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekend

A&T's Zach Leslie returns for his senior season.NCAT Courtesy. A full slate of HBCU football is this weekend, beginning Thursday night, with approximately 40 games either streamed or broadcast on a network.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchen

RALEIGH — Building Our Nation’s Dads, a nonprofit organization in Raleigh, hosted a back-to-school cooking class for fathers and their children at the Poe Center for Health Education last weekend.

Read full story
Garner, NC

‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public service

GARNER – If you want someone who can get things done, call Sonia Barnes. If you want someone who can rally people together around a common cause, call Barnes. If you want someone who goes to bat for those in need, call Barnes.

Read full story
Wake County, NC

Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortage

RALEIGH — Despite the approximately 30% vacancy in Wake County Public School System bus drivers, the district is confident in its ability to get kids to and from school safely and efficiently.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice Network

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to its award-winning undergraduate and graduate degree programs in more than 140 fields and disciplines.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

What parents need to know to keep kids safe

DURHAM — The Durham County Sheriff’s office hosted an interactive discussion for parents about how to keep their children safe as they return to school. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the discussion at the Southwest Regional Library between panelists Felicia Gibson, a psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Health in Durham, and Lieutenant John Carden, a school resource officer supervisor. The conversation focused on mental health in a “post-pandemic” world, rather than school security.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophy

The last Triangle HBCU to win a conference championship was North Carolina Central in 2016 under former coach Jerry Mack. Is this the year for Adrian Jones and Shaw? Will Trei Oliver return the Eagles to the top? Can St. Augustine’s shock the world?

Read full story
Wake County, NC

Wake County school vacancies persist

RALEIGH – The Wake County Public School System is going into the new school year a little under 97% staffed, said AJ Muttillo, WCPSS assistant superintendent for human resources.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham

DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

HBCU volleyball gets the fall season started

NCCU (11-14) defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC Volleyball Championship before losing to eventual champion Howard in the semifinals. The team’s biggest offseason loss may be the departure of assistant coach Paige Phillips to head a Grambling State program that was mired in controversy all summer long. Coach Jody Brown returns for his seventh season.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy