Diverse coalition hosts series of Raleigh candidate forums

Municipal elections are more important than presidential. File

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH – Raleigh voters still undecided on their choice of candidates will have several opportunities to hear both sides – depending on who shows up – at various upcoming forums around the city.

WakeUP Wake County, in partnership with a group of diverse coalitions, is hosting a 2022 Raleigh City Council Candidate Forum Series ahead of November’s midterms.

Local elections are much more important than the presidential. These are the people responsible for handing out sentencing in courtrooms, providing access to affordable housing and public transportation, controlling school boards, policing your community, etc.

While the president of the United States lives in Washington, D.C., local elected officials impact everyday lives.

WakeUP Wake County was created to inform voters of color, low income families and historically underrepresented communities of the importance of local elections.

The forum series will showcase who is running for office and why. Only 17% of registered voters voted in the 2019 municipal election. Make your voice heard or else don’t complain.

To receive forum updates or submit questions online, visit https://bit.ly/2022RalForums. The forums will be in person, with limited on-site child care. Those unable to attend can stream them on WRAL.com.

* Sept. 10, 5-7 p.m., District B forum, Green Road Community Center

* Sept. 12, 6-8 p.m., District A forum, Compass Rose Brewery

* Sept. 18, 5-7 p.m., District C forum, Chavis Community Center

* Sept. 21, 6-8 p.m., District D forum, Trophy Brewing, Morgan Street

* Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m., at-large forum, Artspace

* Sept. 29, 6-8 p.m., District E forum, Clouds Brewing, Front Street

* Oct. 1, 2-4:30 p.m., mayoral forum, Muslim Youth and Community Center