NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit." Courtesy of NCCU

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend.

Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.

Fayetteville State got its first victory in program history over UNC Pembroke. The Broncos roared back from a halftime deficit to defeat the Braves 15-13.

“It was time for Fayetteville State to be on top in this matchup,” coach Richard Hayes said. “We put the hard work in all summer, and we knew it was going to be a tough opponent coming in, but like I told the guys at halftime, ‘expect to win the game.’”

N.C. Central (1-0) vs. Winston-Salem State (0-1)

For all the talk and accolades over the Eagles offensive performance against archrival North Carolina A&T, the defense wasn’t too shabby, either. The unit held the Aggies to 82 total rushing yards and a scoreless second half.

The man mainly responsible for a rejuvenated Eagles defense is defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Courtney Coard, who left the Aggies in March to join Eagleland. Coard, who received the game ball, is no Judas. He graduated from NCCU in 2007 after a stellar career at defensive tackle.

Oliver coached him at NCCU; the two, plus A&T coach Sam Washington, coached together under head coach Rod Broadway at Grambling State and A&T before Broadway retired.

“We have the same vision,” Oliver said at the MEAC weekly teleconference. “His familiarity with A&T helped because he knew what plays they were going to run. We knew what they were going to run last year, too, but couldn’t do anything about it.”

NCCU plays its second biggest rival this weekend when Winston-Salem State comes to town. Divisions and records mean nothing when these two collide. Last season’s 20-13 NCCU win was a down-to-the-wire thriller. The Rams are coming off a tough loss to the SIAC’s Central State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic and will be seeking revenge. NCCU quarterback Davius Richard said the team put the Aggie win behind them as soon as Sunday rolled around.

“I heard from a lot of the guys Sunday morning, ‘let’s just enjoy this win for the time being but when practice comes, we’re on to the next.’ …A lot of the guys know that we won the game, but it’s not the end it's just the beginning,” he said.

NCCU travels to New Hampshire next Saturday at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on FloSports.

* Notes: The Eagles swept the MEAC weekly honors. Richard earned offensive player of the week; Khalil Baker, defensive player of the week; Jayden Flaker, rookie of the week and specialist of the week; and Corey Bullock, offensive lineman of the week. NCCU also received votes in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Poll.

Former NCCU coach Mose Rison died this week. He was 66.

St. Augustine’s (0-1) vs. Limestone (0-1)

The Falcons were within a touchdown of DII power Tusculum before the bottom fell out. Three straight interceptions in the second quarter gave the Runnin’ Bulldogs 13 points they didn’t earn, and the rout was on in the 70-13 loss.

“Turnovers, special teams and (bad) field position” were the difference makers in the game,” coach David Bower said at his weekly press conference. “We never got in a groove to swing the field position in our favor.”

One plus, however, was a limited number of injuries, which can be quite common after a first game.

SAU hosts Limestone this weekend at 1 p.m. in the first meeting between the two programs. The last time SAU played at home, it defeated crosstown rival Shaw for its only win of the season.

The Falcons travel to Virginia State next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Shaw (0-1) vs. Wayne State (0-1)

Coach Adrian Jones is still winless in season openers.

The Bears battled Wingate for three quarters but defensive lapses and a critical turnover in the fourth gave the Bulldogs the advantage they needed to escape with a 21-7 win despite giving up three turnovers.

Still, Shaw has another 2,000 yard rusher after redshirt junior Sidney Gibbs went over the mark during the game, and freshman safety Elijah Wilson snagged two interceptions.

The Bears travel to Michigan this weekend to take on a Wayne State team also seeking its first win. It’s the first matchup between the two programs.

“We need to have our ducks in a row. …be prepared to play a team like Wayne State, a DII power,” coach Adrian Jones said at his weekly press conference. “We play better on the road, and the players are anxious to play again after the lost.”

Shaw hosts defending champion Bowie State next Saturday at 1 p.m. at Durham County Stadium.

* Notes: Wide receiver Ah’Shaan Belcher was named the CIAA receiver of the week.