NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiative

N.C. Central Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Building Courtesy of NCCU

By Quinia Shepherd

Special To The Tribune

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise has been awarded $6.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The award is the result of a statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

The NCBiotech-led consortium, which includes NCCU, is one of only 21 projects chosen from 60 applicants. The Phase 2 award will further strengthen North Carolina’s life sciences manufacturing cluster by expanding, connecting, and promoting training and career opportunities to underserved and distressed communities, including historically excluded populations.

Launched in 2008, NCCU’s BRITE focuses on research and training efforts that contribute to the workforce development for the biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical industries in North Carolina. As part of the award, the university’s research enterprise will lead the establishment of six training hubs at the state’s historically Black colleges and universities – Elizabeth City State, Fayetteville State, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine’s and Winston-Salem State – and UNC at Pembroke, North Carolina’s sole historically American Indian university. The training hubs will deliver hands-on, short courses on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals to an inclusive and diverse population.

“The establishment of this research partnership with fellow minority-serving institutions across the state is key in expanding opportunities for student scholars to develop leadership skills through innovative research,” NCCU Chancellor Johnson O. Akinleye said. “North Carolina Central University is pleased to receive this funding and continue to deliver on our Eagle Promise, which ensures that students graduate from the university career-ready.”

NCCU generated $27 million in sponsored research funding during the 2021022 academic year. The $6.2 million award from the EDA is a giant step in the university eclipsing last year’s total.

Other consortium projects include expanding the number of trained life sciences manufacturing workers by enrolling citizens from across the state in BioWork and other life sciences training programs, which will be led by the North Carolina Community College System. NCBiotech will also launch ambassador and apprenticeship programs to increase awareness of and access to life sciences manufacturing training and job opportunities.

“This is a huge win for North Carolina’s citizens, businesses, and economy as it will take our state’s life sciences manufacturing capability to the next level,” said Bill Bullock, NCBiotech’s senior vice president for economic development and statewide operations. “This award will enable us to attract and develop a more diverse workforce to manufacture vaccines, gene and cell therapies, antibodies, and other medicines. Enabling greater equity for our underserved populations as well as those in distressed and rural communities is essential. We are grateful to the EDA, our state leaders, including the governor and the N.C. General Assembly, the N.C. Biosciences Organization, and the many community and industry partners that contributed to this transformative project.”