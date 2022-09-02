Durham, NC

New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniors

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PGWgD_0hfr318800
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Durham Center for Senior Life.Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

DURHAM — Vice President Kamala Harris told seniors at the Durham Center for Senior Life that the new Inflation Reduction Act will cut health care costs and increase access for seniors across the country.

The bill passed through the U.S. Senate with a 51-50 party-line vote, secured by Harris, and signed into law Aug. 16. The Act takes an aggressive stance on the climate crisis, reduces health care costs and enforces fairer tax legislation.

Before her remarks at the DCSL on Sept. 1,, Harris was given a tour of the facility, and met with Durham seniors and community advocates. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. David Price and Senior PharmAssist Executive Director Gina Upchurch, among others, preceded Harris’ speech.

Cooper said over a million people in N.C. don’t have health insurance. “[The state] is forfeiting $521 million a month that we could be getting to help insure North Carolinians if we just do it,” he said. “The Biden-Harris Administration has opened the door wide, it's time for North Carolina to step through.”

Price said the Inflation Reduction Act is something to celebrate. “It will cut the cost of [Affordable Care Act] coverage in half for some 47,000 people right here in our own district.”

This bill is a “game changer” for Medicare beneficiaries, said Upchurch. The new law will reduce prices of critical life-saving drugs, cap out-of-pocket prescriptions, and make hearing aids more accessible.

Under the new legislation, the price of insulin, a critical medication for diabetics, will not exceed $35 a month, and Medicare will have the power to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies — a power it never had before. “No one should have to worry and wonder about whether they will be able to afford the insulin that keeps them alive,” Harris said.

Seniors with chronic medical conditions are spending up to $10,000 annually for their prescriptions. Starting in 2025, Americans with Medicare will no longer spend more than $2,000 a year, out-of-pocket, on prescriptions. “No matter how much your prescriptions cost, no matter how many prescriptions you have… you will no longer have to worry that one terrible diagnosis will bankrupt you or your loved ones,” she said.

In an effort to increase accessibility, the Biden-Harris Administration is making hearing aids available over the counter. “Hearing aids are expensive. Sometimes they cost more than $5,000 a pair,” she said. “This will reduce the average costs of hearing aids by thousands of dollars.”

DCSL board member Chiquita Moore, 64, said the Inflation Reduction Act will help provide for seniors “who are trying to choose between meals, prescriptions and housing.”

“It's such a sad situation to have worked your entire life, giving back to your community… and then have to struggle in your later years when you're so vulnerable,” Moore said. “So I just see it as an opportunity and a right to begin to give back to those who have done so much already.”

Kenneth Johnson, a 72-year-old DCSL board member, said the needs of seniors are often overlooked. “I appreciate what she’s doing here now, she’s just disseminating information,” he said. “You can have these resources, but if you don’t know the availability, it’s almost like not having them at all.”

