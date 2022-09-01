Raleigh, NC

Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchen

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boczH_0heSScNU00
Tyrone Fox and his son, AJ Fox, peel some potatoes while Raina Xolani helps out.Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH — Building Our Nation’s Dads, a nonprofit organization in Raleigh, hosted a back-to-school cooking class for fathers and their children at the Poe Center for Health Education last weekend.

Seven fathers showed up with their kids, ages 5-9, to learn Chef John LaTour’s recipe for healthy chicken nuggets and sweet potato fries. Most of the produce was donated by community organizations and sponsors.

LaTour, program director for Healthy Families Healthy Futures, said his life mission is to teach different groups of people how to cook healthy and delicious food. “I've worked in the migrant communities, I've worked with seniors; now I'm working with dads and daughters and sons,” he said.

Following a 25 year-long career in IT, LaTour became a chef. He ran his own cafe for five years and taught culinary at Central Piedmont Community College, where he ran a similar, grant-funded program until the pandemic.

“We were working predominantly in head start communities,” he said. “In some of the underserved communities, the obesity rate, the high blood pressure rate, heart condition rates are high, and a lot of it is diet related. All I want to do is just get one or two people to start thinking more in terms of health through food, not medication.”

LaTour said he has been food insecure before and was one paycheck away from being homeless, but “cooking your own food doesn’t have to be terribly expensive.”

“The problem is that it’s hard to break old habits,” he said. “There are a lot of recipes out there you can do meal prep with [and] it takes no time. You cut up some vegetables, you can do 10 different things with it. Fruit can be a meal, fruit can be a dessert, fruit can be a snack.”

BOND Founder David Houston said the purpose of the organization is to bring fathers closer to their children through fun and productive activities. “Sometimes we kind of think we’re the provider and disciplinarian, and we kind of leave everything else to mom,” he said.

Gregg Armitage said he tries to do one thing with his son and one thing with his daughter every week, but it’s hard to find fun things to do. “If you’re not conscious about it, life goes by,” he said. “That's why we try to make it a regular thing and having events like this is great because it keeps you accountable to that.”

For Armitage and his daughter Rheya, this was the perfect event. “I have a background in cooking and we love cooking,” he said. “This is just a way for us to meet some people and get her more connected to high quality food.”

This was BOND’s first event in Raleigh, but Houston previously hosted a Christmas giveaway and a back-to-school giveaway in his hometown of Salisbury. Houston said he wanted to inspire some of the fathers in his neighborhood to be more involved in their kids’ lives because he was mostly raised by women, and “it was really tough.”

On top of BOND, Houston works full time at Southwest Airlines and part-time for RDU Authority. He said he’s trying to put something together where dads and their kids can take tours at the airport and even ride a plane. “For some of the unfortunate communities, I'm not sure if they will ever actually take a flight. For me, coming up, that was never something that we talked about,” he said.

Houston said the father-child cooking class was a huge success, and the smiles on the kids’ and dads’ faces was amazing.

“In there, I was kind of speechless because my son is 3 and he was just like, ‘Dad, this is the best day ever cooking with you,’ and it just touched me,” he said. “If I want to push the envelope, I'm gonna have to let go of one of my jobs to actually put a little more time into this.”

Mia Khatib, who covers education, is a Report for America corps member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
138 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Durham, NC

NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiative

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University’s Biomanufacturing Research Institute and Technology Enterprise has been awarded $6.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The award is the result of a statewide coalition of public and private partner organizations and institutions, led by the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Read full story
2 comments
Durham, NC

New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniors

DURHAM — Vice President Kamala Harris told seniors at the Durham Center for Senior Life that the new Inflation Reduction Act will cut health care costs and increase access for seniors across the country.

Read full story
8 comments
Winston-salem, NC

Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekend

A&T's Zach Leslie returns for his senior season.NCAT Courtesy. A full slate of HBCU football is this weekend, beginning Thursday night, with approximately 40 games either streamed or broadcast on a network.

Read full story
Garner, NC

‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public service

GARNER – If you want someone who can get things done, call Sonia Barnes. If you want someone who can rally people together around a common cause, call Barnes. If you want someone who goes to bat for those in need, call Barnes.

Read full story
Wake County, NC

Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortage

RALEIGH — Despite the approximately 30% vacancy in Wake County Public School System bus drivers, the district is confident in its ability to get kids to and from school safely and efficiently.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice Network

DURHAM – North Carolina Central University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to its award-winning undergraduate and graduate degree programs in more than 140 fields and disciplines.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

What parents need to know to keep kids safe

DURHAM — The Durham County Sheriff’s office hosted an interactive discussion for parents about how to keep their children safe as they return to school. Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the discussion at the Southwest Regional Library between panelists Felicia Gibson, a psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Health in Durham, and Lieutenant John Carden, a school resource officer supervisor. The conversation focused on mental health in a “post-pandemic” world, rather than school security.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophy

The last Triangle HBCU to win a conference championship was North Carolina Central in 2016 under former coach Jerry Mack. Is this the year for Adrian Jones and Shaw? Will Trei Oliver return the Eagles to the top? Can St. Augustine’s shock the world?

Read full story
Wake County, NC

Wake County school vacancies persist

RALEIGH – The Wake County Public School System is going into the new school year a little under 97% staffed, said AJ Muttillo, WCPSS assistant superintendent for human resources.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham

DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

HBCU volleyball gets the fall season started

NCCU (11-14) defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC Volleyball Championship before losing to eventual champion Howard in the semifinals. The team’s biggest offseason loss may be the departure of assistant coach Paige Phillips to head a Grambling State program that was mired in controversy all summer long. Coach Jody Brown returns for his seventh season.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral students

RALEIGH —The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Saint Augustine’s University was the recipient of the Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program. Beginning in October, the university will receive over $250,000 for the next five years for a total of approximately $1.6 million to prepare emerging doctoral students who meet the eligibility requirements through involvement in research and other scholarly activities.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Organ donations save Black lives

Monique Martin, right, and her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones.Courtesy of Monique Martin. Monique Martin gave one of her kidneys to her niece in 1999. Her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones, who was born with only one kidney, was 7 years old at the time. The transplanted kidney lasted 10 years before it started to fail, leaving Jones on dialysis for a year. In 2011, Martin’s neighbor, Megan Harris, donated one of her kidneys to Jones, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversary

DURHAM – When William Logan was asked to take the reins as principal at the historic Hillside High School after being at the school for nearly 10 years, his thoughts immediately turned to the students and what more he could do for them.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.

Read full story
Durham, NC

DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjust

DURHAM – Back-to-school season is in full effect. Durham Public Schools hosted an interactive and informational event for kindergarteners and their families at the Museum of Life and Science.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photos

North Carolina Central University is one of four HBCUs around the country that received the Getty Images Photo Archive grant. The $500,000 grant is funded by Getty Images and one of its partners, Stand Together, to help HBCUs digitize their own photo archives and share their rich histories with the world. The funds will be split among NCCU, Claflin, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M universities.

Read full story

‘Radical’ or ‘Revolutionary’

Controversy building over NC licensure planTribune File. North Carolina education officials have proposed a new teacher licensure and compensation model. Educators across the state agree that the licensure system is broken and teachers are not paid enough for their hard work, but this is not the change everyone wants to see.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy