What parents need to know to keep kids safe

L-r: Sheriff Clarence Birkhead, Lt. John Carden and psychologist Felicia Gibson. Mia Khatib/Tribune

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

DURHAM — The Durham County Sheriff’s office hosted an interactive discussion for parents about how to keep their children safe as they return to school.

Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the discussion at the Southwest Regional Library between panelists Felicia Gibson, a psychologist at the Center for Child and Family Health in Durham, and Lieutenant John Carden, a school resource officer supervisor. The conversation focused on mental health in a “post-pandemic” world, rather than school security.

Gibson said it's important for parents to check in with their own anxieties and prepare themselves for their child going back to school. “If we as parents are not doing OK, then we're not going to be able to be there to support our kids,” she said.

She also said parents should use back-to-school activities, like supply shopping, as opportunities to ask their kids how they’re feeling about school starting. “It’s an important question to ask, regardless of whether they're 4 and 5, or 16 and 17,” Gibson said. “It starts that dialog at the beginning of the year so that, hopefully, when things do come up, they've already had that foundation established for those later conversations.”

Carden said SROs are “not so much a security presence” on campus; instead, they’re there to keep an open line of communication and build positive relationships with kids. Birkhead said those in-school relationships are sustainable through crises like COVID-19.

“During COVID we had some students… ask if they could get in contact with the SRO from the previous year because they developed a good relationship with them, and they were struggling with a certain issue,” Carden said.

Parents can spot back-to-school anxieties or that something is wrong “when [they] are noticing that what is normal for [their child] is not what [they’re] actually seeing,” Gibson said.

“Those conversations… with your kids is really the way to see what those red flags are, because you're gonna start recognizing who they're talking about, who they're not talking about, and how those things might change subtly over time,” she said. “Parents are the experts on their children, and so what we think of as the kind of normal typical behavior is really dependent upon your child.”

Carden encouraged parents to routinely monitor their child’s social media accounts. “Do it right in front of them, make them aware that these are things you're looking for, but explain it to them as you're doing it,” he said. “Don't be embarrassed about being in your kids' business because you'd rather get into it now, then something happen to them later.”

Social media is often used as a form of cyberbullying, and Gibson said a prime sign of this is if a child is withdrawn and not on their phone as much as they used to be. She said it’s important for parents to remain calm and be supportive when discussing something they see or find on their child’s social media that they may not approve of.

Audience member Keischa Lovelace said her daughter, who is now in college, used to have nightmares about school shootings because there were so many while she was growing up. She asked the panelists how she can help instill school safety in her daughter.

Gibson said parents should monitor how that anxiety is impeding on their child’s life and ask what or who makes them feel safe.

“Not every parent can talk to their child about what's going on because they've never done that before. So, if you yourself cannot, find that one adult in your child's life that they feel safe with and allow them to have those conversations with that person,” she said. “[Help] them figure out ways that, mentally and psychologically, they can feel safe. What are those strategies that they have to help cope with those anxieties that start to interfere with their functioning?”

“But when you're talking about kids that their normal life is watching people get shot… they become immune to it,” said Jackie Wagstaff, community advocate. “These are kids that are not going to talk to me. They're not even gonna talk to their family… what would be your suggestion for that?”

“You just have to make those resources available and push those conversations, and we have to have conversations [about trauma] not just in school but in the community,” Birkhead said.

Mia Khatib, who covers education at the Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.