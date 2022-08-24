Wake County school vacancies persist

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7BqV_0hTlh6JG00
Wake County schools are 97% staffed.Getty Images

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH – The Wake County Public School System is going into the new school year a little under 97% staffed, said AJ Muttillo, WCPSS assistant superintendent for human resources.

Muttillo said resignations are up, and it’s a lot harder to hire now than it has been in prior years. “We are working harder than ever with schools and reaching out to all of our resources — colleges, universities – trying to build pipelines with current high school students,” he said.

States and municipalities are responding to this nationwide teaching crisis differently, but Muttillo said WCPSS is dedicated to putting qualified adults in front of students. “Our school staff are fantastic, and they will fill in where they’re needed,” he said. “While we're appreciative of our staff's efforts, we know that takes a toll on them, so our focus continues to be trying to fill as many of those positions as we can.”

Last week, the Wake County school board approved the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which includes pay raises for employees. Educators and other certified staff will receive a 4% increase in their pay, while bus drivers and other noncertified staff will either see a 4% salary increase or up to $16 an hour, whichever is higher.

However, Christina Spears, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said this doesn’t meet inflation. People are leaving the profession and choosing not to become teachers because wages aren’t livable, and there are no retirement benefits or master’s degree pay, she said. “It's not necessarily a staffing shortage, it's a lack of respect by not paying public school workers for their experience and the things they do with our students every day,” Spears said.

Muttillo said student teachers have been a “good source of talent” for WCPSS, and with some of the highest supplements in the state, WCPSS can recruit from other districts, too. “Raises are continuing to increase for staff and it's a good next step,” he said. “We need to continue focusing on salaries of our employees in hopes of recruiting and retaining folks. Salary is not the only factor, but it’s a big factor.”

Despite the recruitment challenges, Muttillo said WCPSS is seeing around 50 hiring recommendations a day. However, Mark Strickland, chief of facilities and operations, said this is not the case for bus drivers.

As reported Aug. 12, the vacancy rate for bus drivers is around 30%, according to data from WCPSS. Strickland said “no stone has been unturned” as they search for bus drivers. “We’ve reached out to retired bus drivers [and] we have a bus driver referral program where we try to recruit our own,” he said.

In an effort to cope with the vacancies, Strickland said WCPSS is trying to use its resources as best as it can. Consolidated bus routes, one bus running multiple routes, and partnering with nearby schools to share bus drivers are some of the ways to do that. “A bus full of kids takes longer to run the route, but this year, because of the shortage of drivers, we're really trying to utilize fully our capacity on all the buses,” he said, “so an elementary school bus may contain up to 72 students.”

Spears said running multiple bus routes before and after school impacts working conditions for drivers and learning conditions for students. “We need supervision for students who are waiting for buses [to come back for a second route] at schools. “Are [students] getting breakfast? And then if they're not getting breakfast, are they being late to class?” she said. “It’s kind of like a domino effect because it starts with our bus drivers getting our students to and from schools.”

Strickland said parents are encouraged to drive their kids to school if possible and use the Here Comes the Bus app to stay updated on when their child’s bus will arrive and where the bus is.

Mia Khatib, who covers education, is a Report for America corps member.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
114 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Durham, NC

Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophy

The last Triangle HBCU to win a conference championship was North Carolina Central in 2016 under former coach Jerry Mack. Is this the year for Adrian Jones and Shaw? Will Trei Oliver return the Eagles to the top? Can St. Augustine’s shock the world?

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham

DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

HBCU volleyball gets the fall season started

NCCU (11-14) defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC Volleyball Championship before losing to eventual champion Howard in the semifinals. The team’s biggest offseason loss may be the departure of assistant coach Paige Phillips to head a Grambling State program that was mired in controversy all summer long. Coach Jody Brown returns for his seventh season.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral students

RALEIGH —The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Saint Augustine’s University was the recipient of the Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program. Beginning in October, the university will receive over $250,000 for the next five years for a total of approximately $1.6 million to prepare emerging doctoral students who meet the eligibility requirements through involvement in research and other scholarly activities.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Organ donations save Black lives

Monique Martin, right, and her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones.Courtesy of Monique Martin. Monique Martin gave one of her kidneys to her niece in 1999. Her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones, who was born with only one kidney, was 7 years old at the time. The transplanted kidney lasted 10 years before it started to fail, leaving Jones on dialysis for a year. In 2011, Martin’s neighbor, Megan Harris, donated one of her kidneys to Jones, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversary

DURHAM – When William Logan was asked to take the reins as principal at the historic Hillside High School after being at the school for nearly 10 years, his thoughts immediately turned to the students and what more he could do for them.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.

Read full story
Durham, NC

DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjust

DURHAM – Back-to-school season is in full effect. Durham Public Schools hosted an interactive and informational event for kindergarteners and their families at the Museum of Life and Science.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photos

North Carolina Central University is one of four HBCUs around the country that received the Getty Images Photo Archive grant. The $500,000 grant is funded by Getty Images and one of its partners, Stand Together, to help HBCUs digitize their own photo archives and share their rich histories with the world. The funds will be split among NCCU, Claflin, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M universities.

Read full story

‘Radical’ or ‘Revolutionary’

Controversy building over NC licensure planTribune File. North Carolina education officials have proposed a new teacher licensure and compensation model. Educators across the state agree that the licensure system is broken and teachers are not paid enough for their hard work, but this is not the change everyone wants to see.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham baseball team in RBI World Series

Durham's Bull City RBI Team.Courtesy of Durham Long Ball. Durham Triple Play Long Ball RBI is one of 24 baseball and softball teams to earn a spot in next week’s RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida. The teams represents the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Shaw expands on redevelopment process

RALEIGH – Shaw University is in the process of redeveloping its campus to become Raleigh's premiere urban university. The institution held its second meeting Monday night in its Yancy Hall Building. The university's first gathering under "The ShawU District" plan was May 16.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customers

RALEIGH – The Black Farmers Hub is celebrating its two-year anniversary and expanding its ventures. The store, at 1409 Cross St., is a platform for people of color to sell their products and for farmers to sell their goods and produce. Raleigh native Demetrius Hunter is the owner.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

DHIC builds more affordable housing in Raleigh

Booker Park South at Washington TerraceCourtesy of DHIC. When DHIC was approached by Presbytery of New Hope about building affordable senior housing, it was a dream come true. The organization oversees Presbyterian churches and had a congregation on New Bern Avenue that was dissolving. But members wanted the property to be used for low-income senior housing in the community, an area DHIC specializes in.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

Second chance changes man’s life after prison

DURHAM – Sala Abdallah says he is living proof that “second chances come with a world of possibilities.” Abdallah was released from prison in 2017 after serving almost nine years on federal drug conspiracy charges. He was 23 years old when he was convicted in 2008. Since his release, Abdallah has worked as a community organizer for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. He’s also a crisis counselor, and he works with at-risk youth.

Read full story
7 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU’s new AD has big plans

NCCU AD Skip Perkins is back home.Courtesy of N.C. Central. North Carolina Central new athletic director Louis “Skip” Perkins began his job June 1 and has hit the ground running. The Tribune talked to Perkins about his first few days and his vision for Eagles athletics.

Read full story
Durham, NC

VOW founder uses $1 million grant to empower Black parents

DURHAM – William Jackson was determined to be the best dad he could be long before he became one. And he didn’t just care about his kids but all Black children. Jackson wants Black children to be raised in an environment where they can develop, flourish, and thrive. That includes school as well as home. He said the best way to make that happen is by equipping parents with the tools they need to advocate for their children; by not only empowering them but putting them in positions of power.

Read full story
5 comments
Durham, NC

Kendall Hinton ready for some Spartan magic in the NFL

Kendall Hinton in his only NFL starting role.Tribune file. Former Southern High School star quarterback Kendall Hinton says his most memorable high school game was a playoff loss as a sophomore.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy