Wake County school vacancies persist

Wake County schools are 97% staffed. Getty Images

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

RALEIGH – The Wake County Public School System is going into the new school year a little under 97% staffed, said AJ Muttillo, WCPSS assistant superintendent for human resources.

Muttillo said resignations are up, and it’s a lot harder to hire now than it has been in prior years. “We are working harder than ever with schools and reaching out to all of our resources — colleges, universities – trying to build pipelines with current high school students,” he said.

States and municipalities are responding to this nationwide teaching crisis differently, but Muttillo said WCPSS is dedicated to putting qualified adults in front of students. “Our school staff are fantastic, and they will fill in where they’re needed,” he said. “While we're appreciative of our staff's efforts, we know that takes a toll on them, so our focus continues to be trying to fill as many of those positions as we can.”

Last week, the Wake County school board approved the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which includes pay raises for employees. Educators and other certified staff will receive a 4% increase in their pay, while bus drivers and other noncertified staff will either see a 4% salary increase or up to $16 an hour, whichever is higher.

However, Christina Spears, president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, said this doesn’t meet inflation. People are leaving the profession and choosing not to become teachers because wages aren’t livable, and there are no retirement benefits or master’s degree pay, she said. “It's not necessarily a staffing shortage, it's a lack of respect by not paying public school workers for their experience and the things they do with our students every day,” Spears said.

Muttillo said student teachers have been a “good source of talent” for WCPSS, and with some of the highest supplements in the state, WCPSS can recruit from other districts, too. “Raises are continuing to increase for staff and it's a good next step,” he said. “We need to continue focusing on salaries of our employees in hopes of recruiting and retaining folks. Salary is not the only factor, but it’s a big factor.”

Despite the recruitment challenges, Muttillo said WCPSS is seeing around 50 hiring recommendations a day. However, Mark Strickland, chief of facilities and operations, said this is not the case for bus drivers.

As reported Aug. 12, the vacancy rate for bus drivers is around 30%, according to data from WCPSS. Strickland said “no stone has been unturned” as they search for bus drivers. “We’ve reached out to retired bus drivers [and] we have a bus driver referral program where we try to recruit our own,” he said.

In an effort to cope with the vacancies, Strickland said WCPSS is trying to use its resources as best as it can. Consolidated bus routes, one bus running multiple routes, and partnering with nearby schools to share bus drivers are some of the ways to do that. “A bus full of kids takes longer to run the route, but this year, because of the shortage of drivers, we're really trying to utilize fully our capacity on all the buses,” he said, “so an elementary school bus may contain up to 72 students.”

Spears said running multiple bus routes before and after school impacts working conditions for drivers and learning conditions for students. “We need supervision for students who are waiting for buses [to come back for a second route] at schools. “Are [students] getting breakfast? And then if they're not getting breakfast, are they being late to class?” she said. “It’s kind of like a domino effect because it starts with our bus drivers getting our students to and from schools.”

Strickland said parents are encouraged to drive their kids to school if possible and use the Here Comes the Bus app to stay updated on when their child’s bus will arrive and where the bus is.

Mia Khatib, who covers education, is a Report for America corps member.