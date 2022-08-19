Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

Maggie Rabil (right) looks at books with her instructional assistant. Mia Khatib/The Tribune

By Mia Khatib

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29.

Barton Pond is one of three new additions to the Wake County Public School System. This week, Rabil and other teachers around the district are busy setting up their classrooms, creating lesson plans and meeting with staff to prepare for the traditional school year.

While teachers continue to leave the profession, Rabil is just entering it. She concluded her master’s at North Carolina State in 2021 and taught a first grade class at Leesville Road Elementary School earlier this year. However, the new school year will be her first full year as a certified K-6 teacher.

Rabil said she is excited to welcome her students in person and have a little bit of normalcy.

“I love to foster students’ creativity and individuality through my lesson plans,” she said. “To me, they're not just 5 or 6 year olds in my classroom; they’re future historians, mathematicians, artists, athletes, and it's so exciting that I get to help them on their journey to become the best versions of themselves.”

As a Raleigh native, Rabil said she is grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the same community that raised her. “When I was 5 or 6 years old, I wanted to be everything and anything, and what’s amazing is that I’m still in touch with my first grade teacher,” she said. She’s been a really big inspiration for why I became a teacher. She helped shape me to become a good, kind, respectful person to the community, and I’m excited to share those same values with my children.”

While Rabil’s classroom is bursting with color, she said she left parts of the walls empty to fill with student work. “I [don’t] want it to just be the classroom, I want it to be their home,” she said.

At Leesville, Rabil was involved in the Girls on the Run after school program for third to sixth grade girls, and said she hopes to carry this over to Barton Pond.

“It's a chance to not only move your bodies and talk about how to take care of your physical well-being but also mentally and socially. It’s also a great way to bond with students, and it really brings a sense of community amongst the girls,” she said. “I definitely want to carry the love that my teachers have given me. They showed up to dance recitals, soccer games, and so I want to continue to be a part of my students’ lives beyond the classroom and support them as they grow older.”

