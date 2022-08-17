Raleigh, NC

HBCU volleyball gets the fall season started

The Triangle Tribune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6v1p_0hKws2k500
N.C. Central volleyball had its best record since 2007.NCCU Photo

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

The Triangle’s three HBCU volleyball programs all advanced to their conference tournaments last season but came up short. Will one, or two, hoist a championship trophy this season?

N.C. Central

The Eagles’ 11 wins were the most since 2007, and their nine conference victories the most since rejoining the MEAC in 2011-12.

NCCU (11-14) defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC Volleyball Championship before losing to eventual champion Howard in the semifinals.

The team’s biggest offseason loss may be the departure of assistant coach Paige Phillips to head a Grambling State program that was mired in controversy all summer long. Coach Jody Brown returns for his seventh season.

NCCU opens the season in the Wake Forest Tournament Aug. 26-27. The Eagles face the host team Friday night, followed by a doubleheader against Kennesaw State and Western Carolina on Saturday.

St. Augustine’s

The Falcons are coming off their first CIAA Tournament appearance since 2016. The team finished 7-9 in the conference and 5-5 in the division, which earn it the last spot for the tournament. SAU lost in the first round to eventual champion Fayetteville State.

Needless to say, head coach Tacara Moxey is excited. “Coming off last year’s appearance in the CIAA Tournament, I am ecstatic about the upcoming season,” Moxey said. “The SAU Tri-Match is a great way to set the tone.”

After a triple-header scrimmage at William Peace University Aug. 27, the Falcons will host the Tri-Match Sept. 9 against Bluefield State and Wake Tech in Emery Gymnasium.

All-CIAA players Madison Jones and Sydney Moore lead a cast of six returnees. All volleyball matches are free to the public.

Shaw

The Bears will be seeking redemption after being swept by Fayetteville State in the tournament final.

Shaw had won eight straight matches before the loss, which, despite an 18-6 record (16-1 conference), kept the team out of the NCAA Tournament.

“The expectations this season are to win the conference tournament. That’s it. We want to be the first team to advance to regionals and make some noise,” coach Jonathan Paul said on the Shaw Bears Sports Network.

The Bears open the season Aug. 26 in a two-day tournament in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. They will play Felician on the first day, and Alderson Broaddus and Shepherd in a doubleheader the second day.

Shaw is coached by Jonathan Paulk who is entering his fourth season. Paulk is 49-28 overall and 35-8 conference.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

Durham, NC
107 followers

More from The Triangle Tribune

Raleigh, NC

Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first year

RALEIGH – Smiling stars, world maps, and colorful handmade curtains are just a few of the things Maggie Rabil’s first graders will see on the walls when they enter her Barton Pond Elementary School classroom on Aug. 29.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East Durham

DURHAM — The Fayetteville Street Historic Corridor Planning Group hosted a meeting at the Phoenix Event Center Monday evening to discuss new developments in East Durham and the impact they will have on residents.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral students

RALEIGH —The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Saint Augustine’s University was the recipient of the Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program. Beginning in October, the university will receive over $250,000 for the next five years for a total of approximately $1.6 million to prepare emerging doctoral students who meet the eligibility requirements through involvement in research and other scholarly activities.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Organ donations save Black lives

Monique Martin, right, and her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones.Courtesy of Monique Martin. Monique Martin gave one of her kidneys to her niece in 1999. Her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones, who was born with only one kidney, was 7 years old at the time. The transplanted kidney lasted 10 years before it started to fail, leaving Jones on dialysis for a year. In 2011, Martin’s neighbor, Megan Harris, donated one of her kidneys to Jones, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Hillside High School celebrates 100-year anniversary

DURHAM – When William Logan was asked to take the reins as principal at the historic Hillside High School after being at the school for nearly 10 years, his thoughts immediately turned to the students and what more he could do for them.

Read full story
1 comments
Durham County, NC

Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with community

DURHAM – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted an informational panel and discussion about evictions at the Durham County Library Tuesday night. Gary Chavis, a Legal Aid eviction attorney, and Darrin Corbin, a paralegal at the sheriff’s office and former magistrate, spoke on the panel while Sheriff Clarence Birkhead mediated the event.

Read full story
Durham, NC

DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjust

DURHAM – Back-to-school season is in full effect. Durham Public Schools hosted an interactive and informational event for kindergarteners and their families at the Museum of Life and Science.

Read full story
Durham, NC

NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photos

North Carolina Central University is one of four HBCUs around the country that received the Getty Images Photo Archive grant. The $500,000 grant is funded by Getty Images and one of its partners, Stand Together, to help HBCUs digitize their own photo archives and share their rich histories with the world. The funds will be split among NCCU, Claflin, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M universities.

Read full story

‘Radical’ or ‘Revolutionary’

Controversy building over NC licensure planTribune File. North Carolina education officials have proposed a new teacher licensure and compensation model. Educators across the state agree that the licensure system is broken and teachers are not paid enough for their hard work, but this is not the change everyone wants to see.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Durham baseball team in RBI World Series

Durham's Bull City RBI Team.Courtesy of Durham Long Ball. Durham Triple Play Long Ball RBI is one of 24 baseball and softball teams to earn a spot in next week’s RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida. The teams represents the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Shaw expands on redevelopment process

RALEIGH – Shaw University is in the process of redeveloping its campus to become Raleigh's premiere urban university. The institution held its second meeting Monday night in its Yancy Hall Building. The university's first gathering under "The ShawU District" plan was May 16.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customers

RALEIGH – The Black Farmers Hub is celebrating its two-year anniversary and expanding its ventures. The store, at 1409 Cross St., is a platform for people of color to sell their products and for farmers to sell their goods and produce. Raleigh native Demetrius Hunter is the owner.

Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

DHIC builds more affordable housing in Raleigh

Booker Park South at Washington TerraceCourtesy of DHIC. When DHIC was approached by Presbytery of New Hope about building affordable senior housing, it was a dream come true. The organization oversees Presbyterian churches and had a congregation on New Bern Avenue that was dissolving. But members wanted the property to be used for low-income senior housing in the community, an area DHIC specializes in.

Read full story
4 comments
Durham, NC

Second chance changes man’s life after prison

DURHAM – Sala Abdallah says he is living proof that “second chances come with a world of possibilities.” Abdallah was released from prison in 2017 after serving almost nine years on federal drug conspiracy charges. He was 23 years old when he was convicted in 2008. Since his release, Abdallah has worked as a community organizer for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. He’s also a crisis counselor, and he works with at-risk youth.

Read full story
7 comments
Durham, NC

NCCU’s new AD has big plans

NCCU AD Skip Perkins is back home.Courtesy of N.C. Central. North Carolina Central new athletic director Louis “Skip” Perkins began his job June 1 and has hit the ground running. The Tribune talked to Perkins about his first few days and his vision for Eagles athletics.

Read full story
Durham, NC

VOW founder uses $1 million grant to empower Black parents

DURHAM – William Jackson was determined to be the best dad he could be long before he became one. And he didn’t just care about his kids but all Black children. Jackson wants Black children to be raised in an environment where they can develop, flourish, and thrive. That includes school as well as home. He said the best way to make that happen is by equipping parents with the tools they need to advocate for their children; by not only empowering them but putting them in positions of power.

Read full story
5 comments
Durham, NC

Kendall Hinton ready for some Spartan magic in the NFL

Kendall Hinton in his only NFL starting role.Tribune file. Former Southern High School star quarterback Kendall Hinton says his most memorable high school game was a playoff loss as a sophomore.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Celebrating Durham’s best and brightest students

DURHAM – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Durham Sports Club honored the best and brightest students in Durham high schools last month at its annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Night Banquet.

Read full story
Durham, NC

Wall Street Juniors invests in generational wealth

DURHAM – Being financially illiterate is a disability, says MaKayla Booker, founder of Wall Street Juniors Inc. Paying it forward, Booker hopes investing in youth will lead to future generational wealth.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy