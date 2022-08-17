HBCU volleyball gets the fall season started

N.C. Central volleyball had its best record since 2007. NCCU Photo

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

The Triangle’s three HBCU volleyball programs all advanced to their conference tournaments last season but came up short. Will one, or two, hoist a championship trophy this season?

N.C. Central

The Eagles’ 11 wins were the most since 2007, and their nine conference victories the most since rejoining the MEAC in 2011-12.

NCCU (11-14) defeated Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC Volleyball Championship before losing to eventual champion Howard in the semifinals.

The team’s biggest offseason loss may be the departure of assistant coach Paige Phillips to head a Grambling State program that was mired in controversy all summer long. Coach Jody Brown returns for his seventh season.

NCCU opens the season in the Wake Forest Tournament Aug. 26-27. The Eagles face the host team Friday night, followed by a doubleheader against Kennesaw State and Western Carolina on Saturday.

St. Augustine’s

The Falcons are coming off their first CIAA Tournament appearance since 2016. The team finished 7-9 in the conference and 5-5 in the division, which earn it the last spot for the tournament. SAU lost in the first round to eventual champion Fayetteville State.

Needless to say, head coach Tacara Moxey is excited. “Coming off last year’s appearance in the CIAA Tournament, I am ecstatic about the upcoming season,” Moxey said. “The SAU Tri-Match is a great way to set the tone.”

After a triple-header scrimmage at William Peace University Aug. 27, the Falcons will host the Tri-Match Sept. 9 against Bluefield State and Wake Tech in Emery Gymnasium.

All-CIAA players Madison Jones and Sydney Moore lead a cast of six returnees. All volleyball matches are free to the public.

Shaw

The Bears will be seeking redemption after being swept by Fayetteville State in the tournament final.

Shaw had won eight straight matches before the loss, which, despite an 18-6 record (16-1 conference), kept the team out of the NCAA Tournament.

“The expectations this season are to win the conference tournament. That’s it. We want to be the first team to advance to regionals and make some noise,” coach Jonathan Paul said on the Shaw Bears Sports Network.

The Bears open the season Aug. 26 in a two-day tournament in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. They will play Felician on the first day, and Alderson Broaddus and Shepherd in a doubleheader the second day.

Shaw is coached by Jonathan Paulk who is entering his fourth season. Paulk is 49-28 overall and 35-8 conference.