St. Aug’s receives McNair grant funding for emerging doctoral students

St. Aug's students learn more about TRIO Center of Excellence. Courtesy of St. Aug's

By Demarcus Williams

Special To The Tribune

RALEIGH —The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that Saint Augustine’s University was the recipient of the Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program. Beginning in October, the university will receive over $250,000 for the next five years for a total of approximately $1.6 million to prepare emerging doctoral students who meet the eligibility requirements through involvement in research and other scholarly activities.

In tandem with SAU’s TRIO Center of Excellence, the McNair grant program will provide support, resources, and advocacy for low-income and first-generation students seeking to attain a bachelor’s degree on their path to obtaining their master’s- and doctoral-level degrees. In addition, the goal is to increase the attainment of Ph.D. degrees by students from underrepresented segments of society.

“The SAU McNair Scholars Project will have the ability to open unimaginable opportunities for traditionally underrepresented low-income and first-generation college students to break barriers and apply, enter, and be successful in graduate school or beyond. The Project will be ongoing in its commitment to support students during their undergraduate experience by involving them in research opportunities and devoted mentoring. Participants in the SAU McNair Scholars Project will develop the knowledge and proficiencies to become relevant to the scholarly aims of top graduate programs,” said Antonio Stephens, director of SAU’s TRIO Center of Excellence.

The McNair grant program and TRIO Center will serve 25 SAU students annually. The latter meets the eligibility requirements of the U.S. Department of Education. All eligible students will receive the necessary resources to complete their degrees. These resources include research opportunities or other scholarly activities for impactful doctoral preparation, summer internships, seminars, tutoring, academic counseling, financial assistance, graduate enrollment assistance, financial and economic literacy, and mentoring.

In addition, SAU’s TRIO staff will monitor each McNair scholar’s progress for help with problems they may encounter. “SAU is proud and honored to receive the McNair TRIO program. This program will allow SAU to increase the number of underrepresented students, particularly students of color, seeking graduate-level education. The McNair program will provide students opportunities far beyond their undergraduate program experience,” said Leslie Rodriguez-McClellon, SAU senior vice president of student experience.

Though the program is just starting, the successes of this project will also provide a model for the institution. In addition, the university is constantly seeking and implementing ways to improve the overall achievements of the students SAU serves. The McNair Scholars/TRIO project will be the university’s first program of its kind.