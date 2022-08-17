Durham, NC

Organ donations save Black lives

The Triangle Tribune

Monique Martin, right, and her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones.Courtesy of Monique Martin

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

Monique Martin gave one of her kidneys to her niece in 1999. Her niece, Shantesa Monique Jones, who was born with only one kidney, was 7 years old at the time. The transplanted kidney lasted 10 years before it started to fail, leaving Jones on dialysis for a year. In 2011, Martin’s neighbor, Megan Harris, donated one of her kidneys to Jones, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday.

Martin, of Sanford, is now a volunteer ambassador with Donate Life which promotes awareness and education about organ donations. She visits HBCUs, health fairs, and hospitals to encourage people to register as organ donors. “Nobody really talks about organ donation until it affects them directly. It’s never something that’s thought about, it’s never something that’s spoken about until it affects them directly, and it’s unfortunate because in North Carolina, at least half the people on the waiting list for a kidney are Black,” she said.

August is National Minority Donor Awareness Month, a time to educate the community about the need for minority organ, eye, and tissue donations, and to dispel myths about organ transplants. Transplant recipients say they are eternally thankful to their donors for a second chance at life.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, more than 100,000 people are on the organ transplant waiting list as of July. Nearly 60% are from multicultural communities, of which about 29%, or 30,000, are Black. In North Carolina, about 3,400 people are on the waiting list, of which more than half are Black. Kidneys are the most needed organs, followed by livers.

OPTN data shows organs from a deceased person can save up to eight lives, restore eyesight to two people, and provide tissue to heal more than 75 people. Living donors can provide a kidney or a portion of their liver to save a life.

Tesca Kinard, of Greensboro, received a new heart in June 2013. Sharing her story at a past Community Health Coalition meeting, Kinard said she was a functioning heart failure patient for 18 years, from age 29 until her transplant at 48, the same age her mother died of heart failure.

Grateful for the gift of life, Kinard is a registered organ donor. “I became a donor because you never know what could happen,” she said.

LaTonya Jones was a healthy 15-year-old athlete when her liver started to fail in 2004. Doctors diagnosed Jones with primary sclerosing cholangitis, a rare chronic liver disease and said she could expect to live a normal, healthy life for about 10 years, at which time she would need to have a liver transplant. Jones received a new liver on Feb. 14, 2017. This year marked her fifth anniversary. Feb. 14 also happens to be National Donor Day.

“I don’t believe in coincidences. I believe it was God’s plan, he orchestrated it,” said Jones, of Durham. “Your five-year anniversary is a milestone because during the first five years, with any organ transplant, are when you have the most complications or rejections. I’ve had neither.”

Following her transplant, Jones was out of work for a year. When it was time for her to return to work, Jones decided she didn’t want to go back to what she had been doing. She said her new liver was a gift from God and her donor, and she wanted to show both her gratitude and appreciation.

Jones now works in the clinical research industry, and she is a member of the board of directors of Durham-based HonorBridge, formerly Carolina Donor Services, the state’s largest organ donation and tissue recovery organization. “If you want to leave behind a legacy, what better way to do it than to give someone else a new chance? That’s a better legacy than leaving behind $25 million. Another chance at life…. I can guarantee the life that you save is going to change so many other lives. It’s like a tree, you’re the root of it, and all the branches that sprout from out of it, those are the lives that you’re impacting. Why wouldn’t someone want to do that?” Jones asked.

According to state figures, about 1.3 million or 34.3% of the state’s Black licensed drivers are registered donors and have designated as such with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Jones advises people to make sure they inform their families if they want to be organ donors.

When Gail Richburg, of Knightdale, was diagnosed with liver disease in 1997, she was given one year to live without a transplant. Surprising her doctors, she survived seven years until she had a liver transplant in 2004 at age 41.

Richburg started a nonprofit organization, Life Changing Transplant Foundation, in 2008 to help transplant patients. The organization raises money to help patients pay for medication, gas cards to get to doctor appointments, and hotel accommodations, if needed. She also talks with patients, encouraging them not to be despondent while waiting.

One common myth about organ donations is that if you are injured in an accident, emergency medical technicians will let you die to harvest your organs. Another is that your body must be whole to go to heaven. Organ donation advocates said EMTs do everything they can to save lives, and God is coming back for your spirit, not your body.

The Triangle Tribune is a part of The Charlotte Post Publishing Company. We are a multimedia conglomerate that covers the Triangle's African American community in community news, business, HBCU sports, health, and arts and lifestyle since March 1998.

