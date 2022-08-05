NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photos

Miss NCCU Homecoming Float 1992. NCCU Archives

By Mia Khatib

mia.khatib@triangletribune.com

North Carolina Central University is one of four HBCUs around the country that received the Getty Images Photo Archive grant.

The $500,000 grant is funded by Getty Images and one of its partners, Stand Together, to help HBCUs digitize their own photo archives and share their rich histories with the world. The funds will be split among NCCU, Claflin, Jackson State and Prairie View A&M universities.

Cassandra Illidge, vice president of partnerships and executive director of the HBCU grant at Getty Images, said the grant is an instrumental part of their goal to provide accessible, diverse content to the public, and fill gaps in history. “I didn't know there was a Black Wall Street, but now there's tons of photography that you're getting from North Carolina Central to tell that story,” she said.

Andre Vann, NCCU coordinator of University Archives and instructor of public history, said his department has been working to digitize photos and other archived materials from NCCU and Durham for around 12 years; however, “funding is not always a given.”

Through the grant, NCCU has received a professional Epson scanner, and access to Adnet Global, a Getty Images partner, for help restoring and touching up images. Hands-on equipment training, photography mentorship, and student stipends are also part of the grant. “[It’s] great for [students] to see someone who looks like them and learn their career path to becoming a staff photographer,” said Illidge.

The digitized photos will be used for day-to-day NCCU relations, media outreach and education, and chosen images will be leveraged by Getty Images in the marketplace, said Vann. All revenue generated is given to NCCU to further fund its historical preservation efforts.

In addition to scanning the photos, Vann and student intern, senior Alejandro Ibrahim, collect metadata — the who, what, where, when, and why behind the photos. Ibrahim said the metadata is usually available, but when it’s not, they are able to use resources and research from the university to figure it out.

Ibrahim is the only student intern this summer, but Vann said he hopes to bring on two other students in the fall. “You look to that next generation to sort of make sure that they are the curators or the keepers of this culture and of this history,” he said. (On Aug. 4, Denny’s announced a partnership with Getty Images to provide stipends to HBCU students who are chosen to intern with the program.)

Ibrahim said he aspires to be a public historian and is blessed to work on this project and see the history behind NCCU and Durham. “You get to see images of people like Jesse Jackson, Zora Neale Hurston, all these famous people we grow up hearing about,” he said. “We don't see Black men become leaders or business owners, so by seeing that we were there, and we still are, it can inspire future generations.”

Vann said NCCU is trying to prioritize digitizing photos that revolve around the student experience and that show HBCU leadership models. NCCU’s photo archive includes images from renowned Black photographers and alumni like Alex Rivera and Robert Lawson.

“Many of [Rivera’s] photographs are here and helping people see that here are those who, early on, changed the view of the African American experience from this second class status to one of prominence, and that's powerful, ” he said.

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.