‘Radical’ or ‘Revolutionary’

By Mia Khatib

North Carolina education officials have proposed a new teacher licensure and compensation model. Educators across the state agree that the licensure system is broken and teachers are not paid enough for their hard work, but this is not the change everyone wants to see.

Currently, the only way to become a fully licensed teacher in North Carolina is to pass the initial licensure exam, but the pass rate has been steadily declining since 2014. Nearly 20% of teachers failed in 2018.

2020 N.C. Teacher of the Year Maureen Stover is working with the Department of Public Instruction on a volunteer basis to bring this proposal to life. She said this new model will give teachers more pathways to entry, and offer more support and higher pay for teachers earlier on.

The plan’s proposal

* Teachers will be paid by license level rather than years of experience.

* People can enter the profession through an apprenticeship with a bachelor’s degree or industry experience, and will no longer be required to pass the initial licensure exam. Teachers that enter the profession through an Educator Preparation Program will immediately jump to a license 3.

* Licensed 4 teachers, the highest license level, can qualify for advanced teaching roles, including “classroom excellence” and “adult leadership.” These positions allow teachers to stay in the classroom while providing additional support for other teachers through co-teaching, demonstrating and innovating new teaching strategies.

* Teachers must prove effectiveness 3 of 5 years to successfully renew their license. If not, their license is still renewed for another five years but without a pay increase.

Educators’ response to the proposal

Estella Johnson, assistant principal at a Region 4 virtual school, said the proposal is “backwards” and “problematic” because the Education Value-Added Assessment System doesn’t accurately demonstrate student growth. “If I have a student that’s in third grade and they’re reading on a first grade level, and when they leave me I get them to a second grade level, according to EVAAS I didn’t do my job, and you’re going to base my pay on that?” she said. “That’s not fair.”

The EVAAS is federally mandated in all tested subjects, “so we don’t want to take that out as an option,” said Stover. However, she said this plan “removes some of the emphasis that we currently have on EVAAS,” because it would be one of several measures teachers can choose to use to demonstrate their effectiveness.

The Practical Educator Evaluation Review includes a principal observation, peer observation and student survey. Cumberland County elementary teacher Katie Hurt said the principal observation is going to overload administrators and make them unavailable to handle discipline or parent situations.

“That's really difficult to expect them to be in all of these classrooms so much, because what you see in 20 minutes —maybe that was a bad day, maybe that was a lesson that went south very quickly or that was the day that half of my class was absent because of the flu,” said Hurt. “You don’t necessarily get a valid representation in that amount of time.”

Stover said student surveys will be designed around their learning experience to give teachers insight into how they can improve their practice. “Let’s say, on my first round of student surveys, I get data back that tells me that I am not doing a good job of providing alternative explanations when my kids don't understand something. Now, when I'm doing my lesson plans for the next quarter, I'm going to look at ways to build in those additional learning opportunities,” she said. “When the next round of student surveys come back, if I have an improvement in the number of kids who are saying I'm providing that alternate explanation, I'm demonstrating growth as a practitioner.”

Patrick Miller, chairman of the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission, said that only a certain number of teachers would qualify for these advanced teaching roles in the same way that only a certain number can qualify to be an assistant principal or principal. “The idea is to create some positions that keep great teachers in the classroom and allow them to grow professionally, because up until we started thinking about this, the only way teachers could advance in the profession was to move into administration,” he said.

Hurt said she’s worried that with the salary schedule gone, her pay will be cut. “It’s demoralizing. [Students’ needs] go to the backburner because I’m more looking at these lists of things I need to do because I need the paycheck,” she said.

However, Stover said, “no one will get a pay cut.” All fully licensed teachers will stay at a license 4, and veteran teachers are expected to receive compensation to honor their years of service. “There's a feeling amongst educators that, in the state of North Carolina, this is all intentional to get teachers to leave so that they can privatize education,” said Johnson.

To share thoughts or ideas for this proposal, email pathways.feedback@dpi.nc.gov.

Mia Khatib, who covers education at The Tribune, is a Report for America corps member.

