DHIC builds more affordable housing in Raleigh

Booker Park South at Washington TerraceCourtesy of DHIC

When DHIC was approached by Presbytery of New Hope about building affordable senior housing, it was a dream come true.

The organization oversees Presbyterian churches and had a congregation on New Bern Avenue that was dissolving. But members wanted the property to be used for low-income senior housing in the community, an area DHIC specializes in.

DHIC had just completed a successful partnership with The Presbyterian Homes Inc., to completely renovate Capital Towers, a senior living facility on Six Forks Road.

Now, a $610,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will help move the project – called Milner Commons after Henry Herman Milner who donated the land – forward. The grant will go towards asbestos removal and demolition to make way for the proposed 156-unit community for ages 55 and over. DHIC also received $3.8 million from the city on the project.

“While we’re excited about the future of this project and how it will help the lives of seniors in the community, it’s also important that we honor its history,” DHIC President and CEO Yolanda Winstead wrote in her newsletter. “The original church on the property was designed by well-known Raleigh architect F. Carter Williams, and we are committed to using elements from the original building in the new design.”

The 156 apartments will include 10 efficiencies, 122 one-bedroom/one-bath units, and 24 two bedroom/one bath. The income range is 60% below the area medium income.

The plans call for a fitness center, multipurpose room, computer center, common laundry facilities and apartment hookups, and onsite services like Resources for Seniors to help residents age in place. The community is also close to public transportation. Construction began this summer. Visit dhic.org to stay up-to-date.

Updates on other developments

Primavera

Primavera will include 164 apartments for seniors (130 one-bedroom/one-bath units, 34 two-bedroom/one bath) in two residential buildings. The community will feature covered drive-through porte cocheres, and the same amenities as Milner Commons. The two buildings are arranged to form a courtyard area that will have a covered outdoor gathering space. Construction began last month. Interest list will open this summer.

Booker Park South at Washington Terrace

The DHIC received Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in 2020 for Booker Park South at Washington Terrace, adjacent to St. Augustine’s University.

Booker Park South will offer 68 apartments for seniors (54 one bedroom and 14 two-bedroom units) in one building. Residents will have the same services as those at Millner Commons and Primavera. Construction began last November. Interest opened this summer.

Townhomes at Washington Terrace

This is the fourth phase of the redevelopment of Washington Terrace. This phase will provide 58 townhomes for sale, 17 of which will be affordable and available to low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers earning 80% or less of the Area Median Income.

DHIC will develop the lots and its partner Stanley Martin Homes will build the townhomes. Completion is expected next year. The townhomes will be sold by Stanley Martin Homes with DHIC assisting with the marketing of the affordable townhomes.

The Area Median Income in Wake County:

1 person: $53,600

2 person: $61,250

3 person: $68,900

4 person: $76,550

DHIC press release contributed to this article.

