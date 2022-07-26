Second chance changes man’s life after prison

Sala Abdallah works with students in afterschool program. Courtesy of Sala Abdallah

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

DURHAM – Sala Abdallah says he is living proof that “second chances come with a world of possibilities.” Abdallah was released from prison in 2017 after serving almost nine years on federal drug conspiracy charges. He was 23 years old when he was convicted in 2008. Since his release, Abdallah has worked as a community organizer for the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. He’s also a crisis counselor, and he works with at-risk youth.

When Abdallah returned home to Durham, he found out what it was like to be denied opportunities because he has a criminal record. He also discovered what is possible when given a second chance. While in prison, Abdallah participated in the federal reentry program started by former President Barack Obama and former United States Attorney General Eric Holder. He said reentry should be a seamless process, but there are thousands of laws nationally that create socio-economic barriers for those reentering the community. As a result, he said many people end up back in prison.

Abdallah said he had high hopes upon his release but couldn’t find a job, and he was living at a federal halfway house. However, he subsequently found help through the SCSJ and others in the local community who connected him with a job and housing resources.

Abdallah said many people end up in prison because of bad decisions they made as youth or young adults. “When you’re in a bad situation and you grow up on ‘survival,’ your response and reactions are going to be different. When you’re in a place where everybody around you is in poverty except the people doing wrong, it doesn’t seem that wrong after you’ve been hungry and watching them eat steaks. You start to think whatever they’re doing can’t be that bad. It’s a lot different when you don’t know where your next meal is coming from or where you’re going to sleep at night,” he said.

Abdallah said North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, District Court Judge Dave Hall, and the late Umar Muhammad, who were with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice at that time, encouraged him to become involved in community activism. So, now, as a reentry specialist, Abdallah helps others who are returning to the community. He also speaks at prisons, universities, and high schools, started a chess club for kids, and works with youth in hopes of keeping them from making the same mistakes he did.

“My misfortune is an opportunity to help others. If you destroy stuff for so long, you got to build something,” he said. “Everyone had written me off. Someone they counted out is now someone they can count on. I don’t want my daughter to know her daddy’s legacy is a drug dealer. You can tell her I was a drug dealer but tell her all the stuff I did afterwards.”

At the SCSJ, Abdallah helped create the “Your First 48” program which provides information to help people returning to the community upon their immediate release, the “crucial first days.” He drives all over Durham passing out “Your First 48” pamphlets and Umar Muhammad Clean Slate tool kits which instruct ex-offenders in how to get their records expunged.

Starting in May, Abdallah will hold “Your First 48” classes at the newly opened P.O.O.F. center, where teens can come learn a trade. P.O.O.F. is a double acronym for Planning Our Own Funeral/Planning Our Own Future, depending on which direction teens choose for their lives.

His “reentry heroes” are Demetrius Lynn, formerly of the Local Reentry Council of the Durham Criminal Justice Resource Center; Roy “Buzzie” Hubbert, owner of TMAC Tinting and Auto Repair; and Maurice Wilson, owner of Fo Sho Clothing.

Lynn said Abdallah is a model of change who empowers others. “He’s someone who’s been through the system, he understands the system, he got out of the system, and he’s not going back. He’s a ray of hope for those who don’t think there is redemption,” Lynn said. “He’s a go-getter. He always has a plan. He knows which direction he wants to go, and I think right now he’s serving his purpose.”

Lynn said the Local Reentry Council is a one-stop shop that provides information about programs, resources, and agencies that are readily available to assist individuals coming home from incarceration. He said second chances benefit the individual, community, and taxpayers.

“When we bring individuals home: one, they have a job, so they help cut down on recidivism; two, they are gainfully employed, so that means they’re going to pay taxes; and three, you’re paying taxes back to the community. Now you’re considered a vital asset to the community because, not only are you working, but you’re giving back,” Lynn said.