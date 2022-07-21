NCCU’s new AD has big plans

NCCU AD Skip Perkins is back home. Courtesy of N.C. Central

By Bonitta Best

editor@triangletribune.com

North Carolina Central new athletic director Louis “Skip” Perkins began his job June 1 and has hit the ground running. The Tribune talked to Perkins about his first few days and his vision for Eagles athletics.

Tribune: What have your first few days been like?

Perkins: It’s been exciting. Fortunately, I’ve been in this seat before so I kind of knew what I was getting into. The first day I’m on a plane going to Orlando for the MEAC meeting. … Colleagues have opened doors, and I’ve had a chance to really spend a lot of time meeting with individual people on campus, the leadership on campus, various coaches and staff and kind of getting a lay of the land.

TT: When did it hit you that you were the athletic director of your alma mater?

SP: It hit me when I was at the MEAC meeting, and I saw the placard with my name on it. That was the moment that kind of got me, and I texted my father and said, ‘Oh yeah, I’m back home. This feels great.’ We just reminisced and he said, ‘I remember when I dropped you off at NCCU.’ Next to my parents and my faith in God, NCCU has done so much for me. That was a surreal moment.

TT: Do you have a system prepared when you start a new job, or do you prefer to take it day by day?

SP: A little bit of both. There is a plan. I love to take that time and energy to meet the coaches and leadership in the athletic department. I want real talk, the good, bad and ugly. I love solution-oriented people. Then I do a three to six month assessment. I do a spot analysis on what our strengths are, a spot analysis on what our weakness are if we have them and how we can get better.

TT: Is it too early to ask about the strengths and weaknesses of NCCU’s athletic department?

SP: Some of the strengths are academics and compliance. Those are the areas we get well. My second day on the job and we receive the (MEAC) APR Award, so I have to give credit to coaches, students and Ingrid (Wicker McCree), because when I was an assistant AD, she was the compliance director. We’re getting that right. We had two sports with winning MEAC records: football and basketball, and we want to see them get to that next level.

And, I wouldn’t say it’s a weakness per se, but we have to improve our facilities. We have to. They’re not horrible, but if you look at how our campus has grown so much and you see some of our sister institutions, it’s upon us to get to that mark. That’s something we have to jump on immediately.

TT: The MEAC is down to eight schools after the departures of Hampton, N.C. A&T, Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M. Your last job was at Howard, so have you heard from alumni and students about the future of the conference?

SP: Slightly. What helped me the most were the conversations with our chancellor and other leaderships at the MEAC meeting. We are committed to the MEAC. I know from the outside looking in, it might not look the greatest sometimes, but we have eight strong institutions. I don’t think anybody is going anywhere right now. Obviously, we can look up next year, two years and someone could change their minds for whatever reason. There are several contingency plans in place; there are other institutions interested in the conference, so I think we’re going to be in good shape. There might be some opportunities where if someone was to leave, we could combine with another conference to do football and basketball, so we’re thinking ahead.

TT: This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Are female student-athletes more outspoken today over perceived slights in equality?

SP: Absolutely! These young ladies are going to speak up for themselves. I was doing some interviews and there was a contingency of student-athletes in part of the interviews, and it was mostly females and they were not shy at all. I appreciated it and I respected it. They had no problem standing up for themselves. It also helped that we had a female AD in Dr. (Ingrid) Wicker-McCree because she knew from an equity standpoint where we needed to be and where we needed to go, and I’m going to take that baton and continue in the right direction.

TT: With all the publicity highlighting HBCUs receiving millions of dollars, has it hurt alumni giving?

SP: I believe iron sharpens iron. At my previous institution (Howard), we had a wonderful last couple of years, including a large gift from an alum of $20 million. A parent called me and said, ‘So, is tuition going to be free for this year since you guys got all of this money?’ Most HBCUs have 70% of students on some form of financial aid. It helped with endowment and scholarships, but we need every dime we can get. … Those $5 and $10 donations, you still have to have those individual campaigns, too.

TT: HBCU sports is booming. How can athletic departments keep the momentum going?

SP: Stay the course. And I hate to mention this, but that daggone guy down there in Jackson got it. We have to give him credit for what he’s doing. It wasn’t by happenstance that we got to this point, but we have to continue to showcase the best and brightest student-athletes we have and give them their flowers now and not wait until it’s too late because we have a brand that’s very, very competitive and it looks good on TV, and we need to keep it up. And when you get that chance to play those out of conference schools, you gotta beat them. Whether it’s the SWAC or PWI (predominately white institutions), we have to compete like hell. Get that chance to be on TV, we have to show up and show out.