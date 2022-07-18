Durham, NC

Kendall Hinton ready for some Spartan magic in the NFL

By Bonitta Best

Former Southern High School star quarterback Kendall Hinton says his most memorable high school game was a playoff loss as a sophomore.

He had just moved up to varsity and was in a backup role. But in a state playoff game against Hoggard, Hinton found himself behind center after the starting quarterback was injured. The Spartans were down 21-7 at the time. Hinton pulled the team to within one before Hoggard scored again for a 28-20 lead with less than a minute left.

Undaunted, Hinton marched Southern downfield, threw a touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion attempt failed. Still, that game told Hinton all he need to know.

“It gave me a lot of confidence coming into my sophomore year,” he said on WRAL HighSchoolOT’s The TJ Thorpe Show.

Did it ever? Hinton led Southern to the 2013 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3AA state championship, coached then by Shaw coach Adrian Jones.

“There was just something special about that squad we had that year,” Hinton said. “I had so many weapons to get the ball in those guys’ hands. We just had a freakiest team.”

Ironically, that championship game was played on Wake Forest University’s campus, where Hinton would enroll two years later.

Hinton may cherish that Hoggard game, but I’ll never forget his performance against Orange High School Nov. 7, 2014.

Both teams were undefeated when they met in Hillsborough. Southern was the defending state champs and 11-0. Orange had started to build a powerhouse program and was 10-0. The place was packed.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first period, then both teams scored 14 points apiece in the second for a 16-14 Orange halftime lead. The Panthers stretched their lead to 23-14 after three quarters.

Early in the fourth quarter, Hinton went out with an ankle injury that made you think his football career was in jeopardy by the way he was screaming. Game over, right?

Then, magic happened. With less than six minutes left in the game, Hinton limped back into the lineup. I immediately thought of Willis Reed and the New York Knicks. (Go look it up.)

Barely able to walk, or else putting on an Oscar-caliber performance, Hinton let his arm do the talking while Southern’s defense did the walking.

The Spartans scored 13 points in a five-minute span, while the defense held a potent Orange offense scoreless in the final period, for a 27-23 win. I still don’t know how he did it to this day. Wake Forest was getting a gem.

Hinton admitted on the show that he had a “huge culture shock” at Wake Forest. You know what that means.

His quarterback career fizzled due to injuries and competition, but he didn’t let ego keep him from the game he loved. He switched to wide receiver his senior year and signed a free agent contract with the Denver Broncos.

We all know the story about him going from a member of the practice squad to starting quarterback against the New Orleans Saints after COVID protocols sidelined all of Denver’s roster quarterbacks.

Even though they lost, Hinton was a viral star. His wristband worn during the game is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame since no player has ever gone from the practice squad to starting QB in less than 24 hours.

Last season, he caught 12 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as a wide receiver. Now, he’s ready for bigger things.

“This year I come with some experience, a lot more confidence, and I’m really starting to understand the game,” he said on the show. “…It’s just a matter of getting that opportunity and making it happen when I get that chance.”

The fourth quarter is just beginning.

