Celebrating Durham’s best and brightest students

DURHAM – After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Durham Sports Club honored the best and brightest students in Durham high schools last month at its annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Night Banquet.

Each year the club asks high school athletic directors to nominate a female and male scholar-athlete that excels not only on the field or court but in the classroom and the community as well.

The students’ accolades are highlighted at the banquet, and all 16 are put in the running for four top college scholarships. This year, however, the remaining 12 scholar-athletes were gifted with a $1,000 scholarship named in honor of DSC program chairman and legendary game official Tommy Hunt.

Hunt, who is rarely at a loss for words, was overcome with emotion at the surprise announcement. “Thank you,” was all he could muster.

Gregory A. Dale, director of the Duke sport psychology and leadership program, was the scheduled keynote speaker but was hospitalized the night before. Former Durham Mayor Nick Tennyson, who is on the Club’s board, was asked to fill in. The Duke alumnus joked that he couldn’t understand why anybody would want to attend UNC.

This year’s class had an average unweighted GPA of 3.82 and a weighted GPA of 4.18.

Two $2,500 Blunt-Bradshaw Sports Legends Scholarships, named after legendary Hillside High track coach Russell E. Blunt and Hornets football coach Willie Bradshaw, were given to Durham School of the Arts’ Precious Ogboko and Riverside High’s Jake Badalamenti.

The Mildred Barnes Scholarship, which goes to the top female scholar-athlete, went to Durham Academy’s Mirella Kades, while the Harold Strawbridge Scholarship for the top male scholar-athlete was awarded to Hillside’s Kristian Eanes.

In total, $27,000 in scholarships were awarded. Each of the eight schools’ athletic departments also received a $250 check.

Scholar-athletes and their college choice:

Durham Academy

Mirella Kades, Georgia

Alex Dunk, Furman

Durham School of the Arts

Precious Ogboko, UNC-Chapel Hill

Jaidan Turner-Lowry, UNC

Hillside High

Ciarra Sims, N.C. A&T State

Kristian Eanes, Johnson C. Smith

Jordan High

Zoe Bright, UNC

Benton Jones, University of Lynchburg

Northern High

Abbey McKee, UNC

Chris Kujawa, N.C. State

Riverside High

Jennifer Gomez-Hernandez, Winston-Salem State

Jake Badalamenti, Penn State

Southern School of Energy and Sustainability

Amaria Webb, Winston-Salem State

Nicholas Jefferson, Old Dominion

Voyager Academy

Amelia Leonard, Charlotte

Hunter Ruedi, East Carolina

