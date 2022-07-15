Wall Street Juniors invests in generational wealth

Wall Street Juniors founder MaKayla Booker, right, with participants. Courtesy of Wall Street Juniors

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

DURHAM – Being financially illiterate is a disability, says MaKayla Booker, founder of Wall Street Juniors Inc. Paying it forward, Booker hopes investing in youth will lead to future generational wealth.

Booker, 23, a Durham native, lives in Atlanta. While attending Georgia State University, she became impassioned about teaching young children the value of saving, spending, and investing their money wisely.

“In undergraduate school, I was studying the school-to-poverty pipeline, and we identified that being financially illiterate is a disability. When we’re not financially literate, it leads to us getting into more student debt, credit card debt, just debt overall,” Booker said.

“Understanding the worth and value of financial planning was not something that was really taught to my population, as far as African Americans, especially in low-income communities. I come from a family that originally owned land in Durham, but, over the years, that knowledge was not passed down through generations.”

Realizing this was common in many Black families and communities, Booker started Wall Street Juniors in 2018, a nonprofit organization that teaches financial literacy and encourages community sustainability to increase generational wealth.

“It leads to making it a little bit harder for us to be successful in life, so I wanted to come up with a program, resources, and tools to allow other individuals not to have such a hard time, especially the future generation. That is why we focus on a bottom-up approach with the youth. A lot of people think we only focus on youth or we’re just a youth organization, but we give a lot of attention and time to them because we want to fulfill our mission and vision by increasing generational wealth, and that starts with them,” Booker said.

Booker operates Wall Street Juniors in Durham and Atlanta. Relying on community volunteers, the group has tutored about 40 students this year. In Durham, many of the organization’s volunteers come from North Carolina Central University. Volunteers tutor and mentor children as young as 4 years old, and they hold financial literacy labs at least once a month, online or in person.

The group also holds an annual Black History Wax Museum, which highlights the key figures of Durham’s famed Black Wall Street. Students research and learn about Durham’s Black business leaders, and, as the wax figures, they talk about the lives of the characters they portray. There’s also Hot Chocolate with Santa, where students learn STEM-related (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Christmas activities and participate in a token economy system in which they earn tokens to buy a toy. Festivals and pop-up shops give entrepreneurs an opportunity to spotlight their small businesses. Carnival on Wall Street is an opportunity to invest in kid-brand businesses.

Booker said Wall Street Juniors teaches youth not only to invest their money but also to invest their time. “We teach them about budgeting skills and entrepreneurship opportunities, such as drop shipping, running a T-shirt clothing line business, and learning how to do website development. We also provide academic assistance to promote after high school readiness, free tutoring, and after school programming at McDougald Terrace. And we provide people with a lot of community service opportunities, such as cleaning the streets and providing clothing for our friends on the streets,” she said.

Tim Lewis has volunteered to clean streets for the past three years. He started doing so after his nephew, Rakwon Smith, 18, was fatally shot. “It all started as a cause for my nephew and to get the streets signs up in remembrance of him. The cleaning thing, that just comes along with the territory. Who wouldn’t want to keep the area clean? Who wants to drive down the streets and see trash everywhere? As word spreads, it’s making an impact,” Lewis said.

Cheryl Monroe, of Raeford, a member of the Wall Street Juniors Board of Directors, said the organization promotes community ownership.

“When you get the community involved, more people will be inclined to participate than having outsiders come in and try to grab hold of a community. Communities are tight knit, so they’re more inclined to have a conversation with their neighbors and say that sounds like a great idea, I’m going to come out and support it and bring my family. It becomes a family affair, not realizing you’re changing the community one neighbor at a time.”

Booker hopes Wall Street Juniors will encourage others to invest in their communities by becoming involved in public service and having a broader impact on communities throughout the city. Wall Street Juniors is looking for volunteers, community partnerships, donors, and board members. For more information, visit wallstreetjr.org.