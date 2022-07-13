Hayti residents fight to ‘be heard’ in Fayette Place plan

Fayette Place has been vacant for over 20 years. File

By Freda Freeman

Correspondent

DURHAM – Residents of the historic Hayti community have vowed to continue their fight to have a say in the development of the former Fayette Place, a vacant 20-acre site that was used for public housing before it was shut down about 20 years ago.

Early this year, the Durham Housing Authority announced it had selected a developer to build affordable housing at Fayette Place at the corner of East Umstead and Grant Streets. The development is part of the DHA’s Downtown Neighborhood Plan.

The DHA selected the developers for a $470 million development to provide mixed-income housing and retail and office space at three of its properties, including Fayette Place, Forest Hill Heights public housing community, and the DHA administrative office and adjacent Criminal Justice Resource Center site. The plan for the three sites calls for creating more than 1,700 residential units and 135,000 square feet of non-residential space, including a new office for the DHA. The proposed housing will include about 900 units of affordable housing ranging from 30% to 80% of the area median income, according to the DHA’s website.

The development has been awarded to Durham Development Partners, a joint partnership of F7 International Development and Greystone Affordable Development, both of Raleigh, and Gilbane Development Company of Rhode Island. DDP plans to build more than 1,000 mixed-income residential units, a 42,000-square-foot office building, and 20,000 square feet of retail space at the two sites. Approximately 774 affordable housing units and 20,000 square feet of retail space are planned for Fayette Place. Of the 774 apartments, 150 would be for DHA residents.

The housing authority selected DDP over five other developers, including Hayti Reborn which proposed to build 425 apartments and office, grocery, retail space on the site. What DDP propose for Fayette Place is at odds with what Hayti residents want, and they have been vocal in their opposition. During recent meetings with the DHA and the Durham City Council, residents have repeatedly said they are not being heard.

“What this debate, I say fight, is about now is what these 20 acres will be, and the community has said pretty overwhelming that they want their voice to be heard,” said Henry McKoy, Hayti Reborn project director. “After we found out that DHA is taking a different route, I went to the community to ask, ‘what do you want to do?’ They overwhelmingly said we want to fight. Their exact quote was, ‘What do we have to lose? They’ve taken the land; they’re not listening to us.”

The next DHA community meetings are July 14 and July 28 at The W.G. Pearson Center.

Speaking at the Episcopalians United Against Racism/Communities in Partnership monthly community roundtable forum last month, McKoy gave a brief history of Fayette Place and an update on Hayti Reborn’s vision for the property. McKoy said that Hayti, once home to Durham’s Black Wall Street, was destroyed when the North Carolina Highway 147/Durham Freeway was built through it. He said the highway not only destroyed businesses and houses but the entire community economic ecosystem.

“The 20 acres were part of a larger parcel that was taken for urban renewal; 200 acres for urban renewal the city did in the mid 1960s. Two hundred acres, 4,000 homes, and 500 businesses that were destroyed. We were told it would ‘be built back better,’” he said.

The 20-acre site was subsequently used for public housing when Fayette Place was built in 1967. The housing complex closed in 2002, was sold to a group of Philadelphia developers in 2007 and demolished in 2009. City officials awarded DHA a $4.2 million grant to buy the land back in 2017. A clause in the agreement said the city must allow the community to have “meaningful” community engagement or input in its redevelopment.

Although the DHA said it has done that, several residents contend it hasn’t considered their feedback. And, according to McKoy, Hayti Reborn is the only developer that wasn’t granted an interview to present its plan because he was told it didn’t meet all the qualifications.

City council member DeDreana Freeman, who moderated the EUAR forum, said she’s “hopeful that we’ll come to some type of a solution that actually does get us to a Hayti Reborn.

“I know my colleagues mean well and are trying to be supportive of our current housing authority staff and housing authority plans, but it doesn’t do us as a community well to not acknowledge that we can do better or to not acknowledge that our systems are in place to perpetuate racism and inequality,” she said.

“I know it’s important enough to keep talking about it, and to keep the light on it because if we don’t get to a Hayti Reborn, I don’t know what this city becomes, and I don’t know if I want to be a representative in the seat on a council that allows for that.”

Lifelong Hayti resident Anita Scott Neville, whose father owned Turner’s Beauty and Barber Supply on Pettigrew Street, compared DHA’s proposal to the construction of NC 147.

“The fact that what we’re looking at now is a repeat is shameful in this century and this time that we live in. Monday night (June 13), I attended the meeting, and I shared, and a lot of what was shared was based on memory, history, and the pain and emotions from that,” Neville said.

“We can’t change what has been done. The freeway is here, the fallout is what it is, but we can certainly change what we do going forward, and Durham has a real opportunity to walk the talk of all those positive adjectives used about diversity and equity. We have to really take a look at the opportunity at hand, and in just one hour so much has been shared that can be considered and worked on.”