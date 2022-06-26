The Ever Increasing Electricity Rates

Hawaii pays the highest electricity rate at 39.97 cents per kWh.

In March 2022, the average household price of electricity in the United States was 14.47 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The national average has now increased by 4.6 percent, compared to the previous month.

In June 2022, the electricity rate hikes by percentage (only > 10% listed below).

California- 17.6%

Florida- 15.9%

Hawaii-21.3%

Maine-40.3%

New Hampshire-19.4%

Oklahoma-26%

Texas-11.3%

Customarily, June happens to be when renewed electricity rates are levied on consumers. But due to the volatility in the market, electricity prices are liable to fluctuate throughout the year. A lot has changed around the globe since the Russian invasion of Ukraine; more specifically, the fuel situation has taken a significant hit. But with everything that's been going around, no company is going to supply you with electricity by incurring a loss. Whatever the situation in the global scenario or at home, they should have a reasonable share of their profit.

We need to understand that electric bills are broken into 2 parts.

You pay for the electricity you consume. You pay charges for the infrastructure's maintenance too.

This, as you know, is a never-ending cycle.

Isn't it time that you started rethinking how "you can save money"?

The only way that you can save money is by cutting off the grid. Seriously! Then you need to rethink the other available options of how you can compensate for the 24/7 energy need. Solar seems like a viable option, but the initial charges are tremendously high, and that is because there is a Solar Lobby that controls the prices and makes sure that they make a huge profit each time.

But with everything at play to steal your money from all sources, technology has some interesting innovations which can offer solace to a commoner without dependence on the grid.

