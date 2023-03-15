Saint Paul, MN

The Melchior Funk Brewery (c. 1865 - 1901)

The Streets of St. Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAWBe_0lK894aa00
1885 Sanborn Fire Maps image of the Melchior Funk BreweryPhoto byFort Road Federation

ST. PAUL, MN - Pioneer brewer Melchior Funk was born in Baden–Wurttemberg, Germany, on July 23, 1828. He emigrated to the United States as a young man, settling in Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri, before moving to St. Paul.

Dominick Troyer, the founder of City Brewery in St. Paul since 1855, decided to return to Europe in the early 1860s. He sold the brewery, located along Eagle St. in St. Paul's Upper Town district, to Funk and his business partner, Ulrich Schweizer. The two men ran the business together until Frederick Emmert purchased Funk's portion in 1866.

Funk married Wilhelmine Bandomeier on May 20, 1862. In 1865, after leaving the City Brewery, he established the Funk Brewery near the northwest intersection of Colborne and Cascade Streets in St. Paul's nascent West End neighborhood. The location was a short distance from the Christopher Stahlmann Cave Brewery.

Melchior Funk's brewery stood above the Mississippi River alongside sandstone caves and above a deep well of a seemingly endless supply of pristine water from an underground spring. The two-story complex that acted as the main brewery was 50ft x 100ft with two 25ft x32ft wings. Smaller wooden structures served as cooling and storage spaces.

The Funk Brewery's steam-driven machinery, considered the best money could buy, powered the company's engine, boiler, air pump, feed pump, heater, and more. It was a well-regarded, growing business capable of producing two thousand barrels of beer annually. By 1879, the brewery was producing over seventeen-hundred barrels of beer yearly—a nearly twenty percent increase over the previous year. This output made it the sixth-largest brewery in the city.

A brook that ran through the brewery's grounds furnished water to the establishment for everyone to use, no matter the purpose.

By 1880, the company employed five to six men year-round and used an eight horse-power engine to run its facility. They stored five hundred to six hundred tons of ice in underground cave cellars to help keep the spaces cool, aiding the lagering process.

In the early years, the Funk family lived on the brewery grounds. In 1886, they commissioned architect Moritz L. Weise to build a home near the brewery. The beautiful multi-storied structure, located behind the brewery at 398 Duke St, became home to members of the Funk family until 1948.

On March 6, 1893, at the age of sixty-four, the Funk Brewery's owner, Melchior Funk, passed away in his home. Soon after his passing, Funk's sons William and John assumed the responsibility of running the business. At this point, the annual output at the brewery was four to five thousand barrels of beer a year. In 1898, the brothers incorporated the business as the 'M Funk Brewing Company.'

Unfortunately, industry changes soon spelled the end for the brewery.

Consolidation and larger competitors made it increasingly hard to stay afloat, and soon after the turn of the century, the 'M Funk Brewing Company' was no more. 1901 was the final year the city of St. Paul listed the business in its local directory.

Remnants of the former brewery remained in the neighborhood for many years. Buildings that had once been considered part of one of the city's most recognized businesses eventually fell into disrepair. In 1920, city officials formally condemned the malt house and ice house.

Soon after, the remaining structures of the former Melchior Funk Brewery - a mainstay since its opening over fifty years prior, were torn down.

Sources

  • Brueggeman, Gary. "Beer Capital of the State - St. Paul's Historic Family Breweries." Ramsey County History, February 16, 1981.
  • Daily Globe (Saint Paul). "M. Funk." March 5, 1880, 1. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn83025287/1880-03-05/ed-1/seq-1.
  • Hoverson, Doug. Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2007.
  • "Melchior Funk Brewery." 12th Annual West End Neighbors Garden Tour. July 8, 2019. https://www.fortroadfederation.org/uploads/2/4/6/9/24694447/2019_historygardentour__1_.pdf.
  • The Minneapolis Morning Tribune. "Funk Brewery, Long Landmark in St. Paul, Is Soon to be Razed." May 22, 1920, 24.
  • Neill, Edward D. History of Ramsey County and the City of St. Paul: Minnesota (1881). 1993.
  • One Hundred Years of Brewing: A Complete History of the Progress Made in the Art, Science and Industry of Brewing in the World, Particularly During the Last Century. 1901.
  • The Saint Paul Globe. "Receipts from Incorporation Fees." January 2, 1899, 14. https://newspapers.mnhs.org/jsp/PsImageViewer.jsp?doc_id=5fd16f2b-4eb9-483a-a8f0-1d906ac8f098%2Fmnhi0031%2F1HMADF59%2F99010201.
  • Salem, Frederick W. Beer: Its History and Its Economic Value as a National Beverage. 1880.
  • St. Paul Daily Globe. "Died." March 8, 1893, 8.
  • "St. Paul Minnesota Directories 1856-1922 and 1981." Access Genealogy. Last modified November 2, 2019. https://accessgenealogy.com/minnesota/st-paul-minnesota-directories.htm.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Minnesota# St Paul# local# beer# history

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about the history of St. Paul, MN.

Hugo, MN
3K followers

More from The Streets of St. Paul

Minnesota State

Fire Destroys Minnesota's First Capitol Building (Mar. 1, 1881)

ST. PAUL, MN - While legislators met in both the Senate and House to discuss state business in March 1881, a fire broke out inside Minnesota's capitol building at 10th and Exchange Streets between Cedar and Wabasha. Thankfully, everyone escaped, but the building and scores of artifacts were destroyed. While the structure was soon replaced, calls grew ever-louder for a capitol building more representative of the greatness of the state to be built.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Amazing Life Story of Margaret "Babe" Rohland (1914 - 2011)

ST. PAUL, MN - Whether right or wrong, we tend to discount the significance of our personal experiences with the past. After all, we aren't famous—most of us, anyway—and those moments, regardless of how interesting and exciting they seem, probably shouldn't be considered part of "history," at least not at a large scale.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The History of Long Time St. Paul Landmark Mickey's Diner (1939 - )

ST. PAUL, MN - Mickey's Diner has served everyday America for over eighty years. It is a testament to an enduring legacy despite many ups and downs throughout its history. The diner remains a nod to simpler times, uncompromisingly unchanging while surrounded by a downtown landscape that bears little resemblance to what it was when it was delivered by flatbed railcar – completely furnished (including flatware) – to the southwest corner of (then) W 9th and St. Peter Sts. in 1939.

Read full story
10 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Story of Pioneer Brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller (1819 - 1873)

ST. PAUL, MN - Despite having become firmly entrenched in local brewing lore due to his association with Theodore Hamm and the creation of Hamm's Brewing Company, there is little consensus about the life of St. Paul pioneer brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller. To some, he was a pie-in-the-sky dreamer, willing to abandon his family for the lure of potential fortune; others believed he was little more than a poor business owner—one whose questionable decision-making may have cost him a chance at potentially life-changing fame and fortune.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Public Tour of the (New) Hamm's Brewery (September 27, 1894)

ST. PAUL, MN - People from all over St. Paul were abuzz in the early afternoon of September 27, 1894. The Hamm's Brewery, located above Swede Hollow, was holding a tour of its brewing complex as part of a grand unveiling of its new facilities. This moment was years in the making.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Demolition of the (Old) Smith Avenue High Bridge (February 24, 1985)

ST. PAUL, MN - In February 1985, after weeks of careful preparation, a demolition crew detonated seventy-six pounds of plastic explosives placed on the Smith Avenue High Bridge over the Mississippi River, sending them crashing into the water below. Crowds of onlookers cheered. This first step toward building its replacement ended a direct link between communities that had spanned nearly ninety-six years.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)

ST. PAUL, MN - Shortly after Stroh Brewery Co. (Stroh's) finalized its purchase of the G. Heileman Brewing in July 1996, rumors swirled that their east St. Paul plant — the former Hamm's Brewery complex — would be shuttered. Heileman's flagship production facility in LaCrosse, WI, could support the combined volume of both sites, and the prevailing opinion was the smaller, antiquated facility would be closed.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)

ST. PAUL, MN - Anthony Yoerg Sr. was born in Gundelfingen, Bavaria, in October 1816. He emigrated to the United States in 1845, working in the Pittsburgh mines for two years before moving to Galena, Illinois, and St. Paul shortly after that. He opened the state's first commercial brewery.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the Smith Avenue High Bridge. He fell between seventy-five and one hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale but walked away from his death-defying experience with only relatively minor injuries.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)

ST. PAUL, MN - Nina (NINE-ah) Clifford's story began years before she came to St. Paul. However, her legend was born within its city limits. It was here she became madame to the city and one of its most influential residents.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Bucket of Blood Saloon

ST. PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover Agreement

ST. PAUL, MN - Early in the twentieth century. St. Paul was a safe haven for society’s worst. Some of the country's most hardened criminals traveled to the area to hide from law enforcement until the "heat" on them cooled. They did so because of an understanding between law enforcement and lawbreakers, commonly called the O'Connor Layover Agreement — after St. Paul Police Chief John Joseph ‘The Big Fellow’ O'Connor.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Early Days of Como Park

Charles Perry was the first person of European descent to settle in the Como area. In 1848, he gained a 160-acre claim that would become Como Park. He farmed the land, grew potatoes, and raised cattle in his short time there. Because of an increased population around him, Perry soon left the area, moving north and settling near (present-day) Lake Johanna.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'

ST. PAUL, MN - The 1985 film "That Was Then... This Is Now" placed St. Paul's east side on the national stage, even if for only a short time. The movie showcased the neighborhood's eclectic mix of old and recently built structures along East Seventh Street, places like St. John's hospital, 7-11, 10,000 Auto Parts, and Spanky's Saloon.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Swede Hollow

ST. PAUL, MN - The story of Swede Hollow predates the incorporation of St. Paul. The hollow's first settler of European descent was Edward Phelan, who constructed a small, crude log cabin near the former Hamm's Brewery. Hunters, trappers, and loggers soon followed. In the 1850s, Swedish immigrants began to settle into shanties that previous tenants had abandoned.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)

ST. PAUL, MN - Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom lived his ninety-four years exactly the way he wanted. While sources may differ on specific details of his story, one thing is certain—he accomplished everything he set out to do. In the 1930s, Rosenbloom boarded a freight train bound for St. Paul with a dream of a new life. He achieved his goals through frugal living, a willingness to work hard, and steadfast faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minnesota State

The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe

ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy