Saint Paul, MN

Public Tour of the (New) Hamm's Brewery (September 27, 1894)

The Streets of St. Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0OqP_0kr3sl4r00
Hamm's Brewery, St. Paul.Photo byMNHS

ST. PAUL, MN - People from all over St. Paul were abuzz in the early afternoon of September 27, 1894. The Hamm's Brewery, located above Swede Hollow, was holding a tour of its brewing complex as part of a grand unveiling of its new facilities. This moment was years in the making.

Hamm's Excelsior Brewery was the second-largest brewery in the city by the mid-1880s after it was acquired and renamed by Hamm in 1865. Formerly a small, hand-cranked brewery, it had grown enormously over the years. The brewery was on the verge of great things; however, its facilities needed to be improved to support continued future growth.

By the fall of 1894, the (new) Hamm's Brewery was ready for its grand unveiling.

A public inspection was scheduled to start at 2:00 PM. However, excitement was so high that the brewery opened its doors fifteen minutes earlier. Streetcars heading to Hamm's via the city's Rondo and Lafayette lines were so packed with riders that people were turned away at every stop. The company tried adding cars to accommodate the increased traffic. Eventually, cars heading to the brewery arrived at stops in ninety-second intervals.

The updated brewery was considered a financial boon to St. Paul. Up to that point, companies had imported many consumer goods sold in the local market from out of state. Hamm's grand step to bring a great Minnesota beer to Minnesotans was the beginning of a push to compel other companies to both make and sell their products locally.

When people arrived—local papers unofficially estimated over ten thousand came out for the event—they were greeted by a grand complex adorned with decorative bunting and flags of all nations—including American flags at multiple prominent points. The brew house, a reddish-brown brick and sandstone Victorian Romanesque wonder, was, in particular, a sight to behold.

Mayor Robert A. Smith, former state senator Albert Scheffer, (future) chair of the State Capitol Board of Commissioners Channing Seabury, and former governor Alexander Ramsey—who addressed the crowd at the event's close, were among the prominent local dignitaries present. Inside, the music of the Siebert Orchestra welcomed attendees.

William Hamm, Theodore Hamm's eldest son and president of the brewery, was stationed front and center in the brewhouse. He welcomed everyone as they arrived and handed them off to one of the many nearby guides. Groups were then taken on a tour of the facilities.

Excited tour-goers took over ninety minutes to get a firsthand glance at brewery sites and learn more about the brewing process. The tour ended in the malt house, where ham sandwiches and a dozen bartenders provided food and drink to those in attendance. Local police officers kept participants from overcrowding the 100' X 100' space.

According to some estimates, the brewery provided upwards of fifty to one hundred barrels of beer to those in attendance. Everyone agreed that St. Paul finally offered a beer product to rival Milwaukee, St. Louis, and Cincinnati.

As the event wound down, Ramsey stepped forward to address the crowd that had gathered outside. He spoke of the city's early days when Theodore Hamm made beer with a few kitchen pots and kettles and his son William was only a child. As Ramsey ended his stories about both men's careers, he praised how far the Hamm's Brewery and the city of St. Paul had come.

The Hamm's Brewery, formerly an interspersed series of buildings, was now a large campus of interconnected facilities. Among the many improvements, it boasted a larger brewhouse, bottling works, and refrigeration centers. The brewery, which produced thirty-five thousand barrels of beer a year only ten years prior, was now equipped to make thousands of barrels each day.

Growth, both in sales and facility size, continued for many years. In the 1950s, the brewery rose to national prominence as the beer from the "Land of Sky Blue Waters."

Sources

  • Hoverson, Doug. Land of Amber Waters: The History of Brewing in Minnesota. Minneapolis: University of Minnesota Press, 2007.
  • Millett, Larry. Lost Twin Cities. Minnesota Historical Society Press, 1992.
  • Minnesota House of Representatives. https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/hinfo/swkly/1995-96/select/chann.txt.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Brewery Inspection." September 27, 1894, 2. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-27/ed-1/seq-2.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Gambrinus was King." September 28, 1894, 8. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-28/ed-1/seq-8.
  • The Saint Paul Daily Globe. "Saint Paul Local Pick-Ups." September 26, 1894, 2. https://www.mnhs.org/newspapers/lccn/sn90059522/1894-09-26/ed-1/seq-2.
  • Tieberg, Alex. "Theodore Hamm Brewing Company." MNopedia | Minnesota Encyclopedia. Last modified November 20, 2019. https://www.mnopedia.org/group/theodore-hamm-brewing-company.
  • Trimble, Steve. "From the Land of Sky Blue Waters." Saint Paul Historical. https://saintpaulhistorical.com/items/show/1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Paul# Minnesota# local# history# beer

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about the history of St. Paul, MN.

Hugo, MN
3K followers

More from The Streets of St. Paul

Saint Paul, MN

The Story of Pioneer Brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller (1819 - 1873)

ST. PAUL, MN - Despite having become firmly entrenched in local brewing lore due to his association with Theodore Hamm and the creation of Hamm's Brewing Company, there is little consensus about the life of St. Paul pioneer brewer Andrew F. (A.F.) Keller. To some, he was a pie-in-the-sky dreamer, willing to abandon his family for the lure of potential fortune; others believed he was little more than a poor business owner—one whose questionable decision-making may have cost him a chance at potentially life-changing fame and fortune.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Demolition of the (Old) Smith Avenue High Bridge (February 24, 1985)

ST. PAUL, MN - In February 1985, after weeks of careful preparation, a demolition crew detonated seventy-six pounds of plastic explosives placed on the Smith Avenue High Bridge over the Mississippi River, sending them crashing into the water below. Crowds of onlookers cheered. This first step toward building its replacement ended a direct link between communities that had spanned nearly ninety-six years.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)

ST. PAUL, MN - Shortly after Stroh Brewery Co. (Stroh's) finalized its purchase of the G. Heileman Brewing in July 1996, rumors swirled that their east St. Paul plant — the former Hamm's Brewery complex — would be shuttered. Heileman's flagship production facility in LaCrosse, WI, could support the combined volume of both sites, and the prevailing opinion was the smaller, antiquated facility would be closed.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)

ST. PAUL, MN - Anthony Yoerg Sr. was born in Gundelfingen, Bavaria, in October 1816. He emigrated to the United States in 1845, working in the Pittsburgh mines for two years before moving to Galena, Illinois, and St. Paul shortly after that. He opened the state's first commercial brewery.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the Smith Avenue High Bridge. He fell between seventy-five and one hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale but walked away from his death-defying experience with only relatively minor injuries.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)

ST. PAUL, MN - Nina (NINE-ah) Clifford's story began years before she came to St. Paul. However, her legend was born within its city limits. It was here she became madame to the city and one of its most influential residents.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Bucket of Blood Saloon

ST. PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover Agreement

ST. PAUL, MN - Early in the twentieth century. St. Paul was a safe haven for society’s worst. Some of the country's most hardened criminals traveled to the area to hide from law enforcement until the "heat" on them cooled. They did so because of an understanding between law enforcement and lawbreakers, commonly called the O'Connor Layover Agreement — after St. Paul Police Chief John Joseph ‘The Big Fellow’ O'Connor.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Early Days of Como Park

Charles Perry was the first person of European descent to settle in the Como area. In 1848, he gained a 160-acre claim that would become Como Park. He farmed the land, grew potatoes, and raised cattle in his short time there. Because of an increased population around him, Perry soon left the area, moving north and settling near (present-day) Lake Johanna.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'

ST. PAUL, MN - The 1985 film "That Was Then... This Is Now" placed St. Paul's east side on the national stage, even if for only a short time. The movie showcased the neighborhood's eclectic mix of old and recently built structures along East Seventh Street, places like St. John's hospital, 7-11, 10,000 Auto Parts, and Spanky's Saloon.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Swede Hollow

ST. PAUL, MN - The story of Swede Hollow predates the incorporation of St. Paul. The hollow's first settler of European descent was Edward Phelan, who constructed a small, crude log cabin near the former Hamm's Brewery. Hunters, trappers, and loggers soon followed. In the 1850s, Swedish immigrants began to settle into shanties that previous tenants had abandoned.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)

ST. PAUL, MN - Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom lived his ninety-four years exactly the way he wanted. While sources may differ on specific details of his story, one thing is certain—he accomplished everything he set out to do. In the 1930s, Rosenbloom boarded a freight train bound for St. Paul with a dream of a new life. He achieved his goals through frugal living, a willingness to work hard, and steadfast faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minnesota State

The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe

ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94

ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)

ST. PAUL, MN - March 26, 1941, marked the opening of the Prom Ballroom, a grand building located in St. Paul on University Avenue and Dunlap Street. The $250,000 structure was easily accessible by streetcars from both Twin Cities downtowns.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849

ST. PAUL, MN - The part of the city known today as Rice Park has a storied past. St. Paul's 'downtown destination' has been an urban marvel since its 1849 inception.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy