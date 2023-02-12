Saint Paul, MN

Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)

The Streets of St. Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Zlf4_0kkcuJky00
The Stroh Brewery photo (2001)Photo byPlaceography

ST. PAUL, MN - Shortly after Stroh Brewery Co. (Stroh's) finalized its purchase of the G. Heileman Brewing in July 1996, rumors swirled that their east St. Paul plant — the former Hamm's Brewery complex — would be shuttered. Heileman's flagship production facility in LaCrosse, WI, could support the combined volume of both sites, and the prevailing opinion was the smaller, antiquated facility would be closed.

The whispers were quieted when Stroh's designated the east side plant as a meaningful producer of the company's specialty beers. While other locations closed nationwide, the St. Paul facility remained in operation.

Unfortunately, sales of Stroh's specialty brands soon faltered. The company had borrowed heavily to grow its business. While acquisitions helped Stroh's increase its market share, they left them with little financial wiggle room to overcome any prolonged sales slumps.

In the days after Labor Day 1997, Stroh's announced a series of layoffs designed to counteract the drop-off in business the company typically saw during the fall and winter months. This step wasn't out of the ordinary. However, while it had furloughed employees before, these layoffs — targeting up to sixty percent of its St. Paul workforce — seemed more significant than in the past.

Once again, Stroh's employees in St. Paul wondered about their long-term prospects with the company.

On Thursday, September 25th, at 4 pm, less than a month after the layoffs were announced, Stroh's officials held a meeting at their St. Paul facility to tell employee representatives the plant was being closed. The final day of production for the former Hamm's Brewery would be November 21st, 1997 — just days before Thanksgiving. The company cited weakened national sales, the production capabilities of its other facilities, and inefficiencies of the site's buildings and equipment among reasons for its closing.

Three-hundred-and-sixty-five workers would soon be out of a job.

For many years — going back as far as Olympia purchasing the Hamm's label and St. Paul brewery in 1975 (years before Stroh's acquired the site in 1983) — the specter of closing had hung over employees at the east St. Paul brewery. However, few believed the one-hundred-and-thirty-two-year-old brewing facility, an integral part of the neighborhood that provided jobs to generations of east side residents, would close.

Until it actually did.

Both city leaders and the brewery's soon-to-be former workforce were caught on their heels. Employees were worried about their next step. The Stroh's company had paid well, and many of its workers had created lives for themselves and their families based on a standard of living that their higher-than-average wages had allowed. Many weren't sure their skills would translate to similar compensation in other fields.

Plant workers' uncertainty about their future was mixed with animosity toward their former employer. They felt abandoned, anxiously awaiting details of a severance package while the company removed the copper doors and eagles on the brew kettles to keep them from being stolen. Minnesota officials allocated nearly one million dollars to help displaced employees re-enter the workforce. While some began new careers, others were left with little more than questions about the future.

After conversations with Stroh's officials, St. Paul politicians — including the mayor — soon realized that convincing the brewery to stay was out of the question. It wasn't financially viable for them to stay. Officials soon turned their attention to the site itself. Stroh's wanted to sell the twenty-seven acres on which the former brewery sat. The city hoped to raze the buildings and turn the area into a light-industrial park.

Residents' opinions varied. They were still reeling from the loss of Whirlpool years earlier, and losing the brewery would put more of their friends, family, and neighbors out of work. Stroh's was a mainstay at local events and, much like its predecessors, had interwoven itself into the fabric of the neighborhood. Despite the brewery closing, it was vitally important to the community that the buildings remained. Its history was too important to demolish.

The brewery had helped define the hard-working, blue-collar community of the east side.

Former Stroh's employees met at Schweitz's Saloon on Payne Avenue on Saturday, November 22nd, to celebrate their time together with four kegs of Grain Belt Premium. The beer was donated by their former rival, the Minnesota Brewing Co, the event's co-sponsor.

In March 1998, St. Paul attorney and real estate developer Howard Gelb bought thirty-four buildings at the one-hundred-and-thirty-three-year-old former brewery. The St. Paul Housing and Redevelopment Authority acquired the part of the complex south of Minnehaha in 2004.

On January 11, 2023, the Housing and Redevelopment Authority awarded tentative developer status to JB Vang Partners, Inc. to redevelop the southern portion of the historic Hamm's Brewery.

Sources

  • Grow, Doug. "One last round doesn't mask their sadness." Minneapolis Star Tribune, November 24, 1997, B2.
  • Kennedy, Tony. "Stroh plans layoffs in expanded seasonal shutdown." Minneapolis Star Tribune, September 4, 1997, D1.
  • Kennedy, Tony, and Jon Tevlin. "Stroh closing St. Paul brewery." Minneapolis Star Tribune, September 26, 1997, 1.
  • Mayhew, Richard. "Brewery has been vital part of the neighborhood's fabric." Minneapolis Star Tribune, September 26, 1997, A16.
  • Smith, Mary Lynn. "Residents ready to fight to preserve Stroh landmark." Minneapolis Star Tribune, October 29, 1997, B7.
  • "Stroh Brewery sold to local developer." Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Last modified March 20, 1998. https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/stories/1998/03/16/daily11.html.
  • Tevlin, Jon. "It's closing time at Stroh Brewing Co." Minneapolis Star Tribune, November 21, 1997, D1.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Paul# Minnesota# local# beer# history

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about the history of St. Paul, MN.

Hugo, MN
3K followers

More from The Streets of St. Paul

Saint Paul, MN

Demolition of the (Old) Smith Avenue High Bridge (February 24, 1985)

ST. PAUL, MN - In February 1985, after weeks of careful preparation, a demolition crew detonated seventy-six pounds of plastic explosives placed on the Smith Avenue High Bridge over the Mississippi River, sending them crashing into the water below. Crowds of onlookers cheered. This first step toward building its replacement ended a direct link between communities that had spanned nearly ninety-six years.

Read full story
1 comments
Minneapolis, MN

The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)

Still image of a Hamm's TV commercial showing the Hamm's bear playing baseball, early 1950s.Photo byKirk Schnitker. The iconic Hamm's Bear was first sketched on a restaurant napkin by ad executive Cleo Hovel during a 'three-martini' lunch meeting at Freddie's restaurant in Minneapolis. Among those in attendance were Hovel and 'Betty' Burmeister of the Campbell-Mithun ad agency, Howard Swift, a TV animator from Swift-Chaplin in California, and representatives from Hamm's Brewery.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)

ST. PAUL, MN - Anthony Yoerg Sr. was born in Gundelfingen, Bavaria, in October 1816. He emigrated to the United States in 1845, working in the Pittsburgh mines for two years before moving to Galena, Illinois, and St. Paul shortly after that. He opened the state's first commercial brewery.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

William Lucas and the Accidental Drive Over the Smith Avenue High Bridge (January 23, 1962)

ST. PAUL, MN - On Tuesday, January 23, 1962, twenty-five-year-old William Lucas accidentally drove his car off the side of the Smith Avenue High Bridge. He fell between seventy-five and one hundred and fifty feet to the railroad tracks below. Miraculously, Lucas not only lived to tell the tale but walked away from his death-defying experience with only relatively minor injuries.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Nina Clifford (1848 - 1929)

ST. PAUL, MN - Nina (NINE-ah) Clifford's story began years before she came to St. Paul. However, her legend was born within its city limits. It was here she became madame to the city and one of its most influential residents.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Bucket of Blood Saloon

ST. PAUL, MN - In the waning years of the 19th century, when alcohol temperance was an increasingly intense whisper and full-on National Prohibition hadn't yet entered the country's psyche, King Alcohol reigned supreme. Saloons were a common sight in Saint Paul, with dozens of varying-sized establishments found in the city's downtown.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Police Chief John O'Connor and the O'Connor Layover Agreement

ST. PAUL, MN - Early in the twentieth century. St. Paul was a safe haven for society’s worst. Some of the country's most hardened criminals traveled to the area to hide from law enforcement until the "heat" on them cooled. They did so because of an understanding between law enforcement and lawbreakers, commonly called the O'Connor Layover Agreement — after St. Paul Police Chief John Joseph ‘The Big Fellow’ O'Connor.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Early Days of Como Park

Charles Perry was the first person of European descent to settle in the Como area. In 1848, he gained a 160-acre claim that would become Como Park. He farmed the land, grew potatoes, and raised cattle in his short time there. Because of an increased population around him, Perry soon left the area, moving north and settling near (present-day) Lake Johanna.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'

ST. PAUL, MN - The 1985 film "That Was Then... This Is Now" placed St. Paul's east side on the national stage, even if for only a short time. The movie showcased the neighborhood's eclectic mix of old and recently built structures along East Seventh Street, places like St. John's hospital, 7-11, 10,000 Auto Parts, and Spanky's Saloon.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Swede Hollow

ST. PAUL, MN - The story of Swede Hollow predates the incorporation of St. Paul. The hollow's first settler of European descent was Edward Phelan, who constructed a small, crude log cabin near the former Hamm's Brewery. Hunters, trappers, and loggers soon followed. In the 1850s, Swedish immigrants began to settle into shanties that previous tenants had abandoned.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)

ST. PAUL, MN - Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom lived his ninety-four years exactly the way he wanted. While sources may differ on specific details of his story, one thing is certain—he accomplished everything he set out to do. In the 1930s, Rosenbloom boarded a freight train bound for St. Paul with a dream of a new life. He achieved his goals through frugal living, a willingness to work hard, and steadfast faith.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)

ST. PAUL, MN - Local history widely recognizes Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as one of the first people of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. Parrant came from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and settled by the bank of the Mississippi River near Fort Snelling—but just beyond the fort's boundaries—around 1832. He soon made whiskey, selling it to his fellow squatters, local Indians, and soldiers from the fort.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

Read full story
Minnesota State

The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe

ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94

ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)

ST. PAUL, MN - March 26, 1941, marked the opening of the Prom Ballroom, a grand building located in St. Paul on University Avenue and Dunlap Street. The $250,000 structure was easily accessible by streetcars from both Twin Cities downtowns.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849

ST. PAUL, MN - The part of the city known today as Rice Park has a storied past. St. Paul's 'downtown destination' has been an urban marvel since its 1849 inception.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

May 13, 1994: Como Zoo’s Casey the Gorilla Goes for a Spring Stroll

SAINT PAUL, MN - On a spring day in 1994, visitors to Saint Paul’s Como Zoo were surprised to see a gorilla enjoying a stroll on the zoo’s grounds. His forty-five-minute-long escapade created a memory for those in attendance that will last a lifetime.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy