Saint Paul, MN

Theodore Hamm Mansion (c. 1886 - 1954)

The Streets of St. Paul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dl4Dx_0kNgZk4z00
Theodore Hamm residence, 671 Greenbrier, St. PaulPhoto byMNHS

ST. PAUL, MN - Overlooking the Swede Hollow neighborhood, the picturesque Theodore Hamm mansion at 671 Greenbrier was a crown jewel of the east side of St. Paul. The Queen Anne Revival-style structure stood like a castle on the bluffs, a beacon of inspiration and possibility to those living below. The abrupt destruction of the multi-story mansion years later not only demolished an iconic structure but razed part of the history of one of Minnesota’s most prominent families.

The three-story home, built in 1886-1887 at the cost of $20,000, was a gift from the Hamm children to their parents, Theodore and Louise. It was presented to them in a small ceremony attended by the local paper in late May 1887, after the couple had returned from a thirteen-month European vacation. Theodore, the ever-stoic patriarch of the family, was said to be appreciative of the gift, while his wife was reportedly overwhelmed. She had preferred their previous accommodations near the brewery employees’ dorm-style housing.

There was something breathtaking about the red-brick manor overlooking Hamm's Brewery and Swede Hollow. It was designed by prominent St. Paul architect Augustus Gauger, boasting twenty rooms, eight fireplaces, and five chimneys. Steam was piped up the hill from the brewery below to heat the mansion. The building rivaled the extraordinary homes on Summit Avenue.

Parties at the stately mansion on the hill became yearly affairs attended by the city’s elite and brewery workers. These elegant celebrations included a German band brought in from the city, Chinese lanterns spread throughout the yard, and tame deer and peacocks mingling among the guests as some of the entertaining highlights.

It has been said that children from Swede Hollow would climb the hill to the outskirts of the Hamm grounds to watch the parties as they took place.

Theodore Hamm died of heart failure on July 31, 1903, and the house was taken over by his son William (Sr.) and wife Marie. The couple lived in the home until William died in 1931. Marie passed away two years later. They were the last members of the Hamm family to live in the house. It sat vacant, falling into disrepair until eventually becoming the Robbin’s Rest Hospital nursing home.

Just before noon on April 21, 1954, a fire broke out on the first and second floors of the now-vacant former neighborhood landmark. A fourteen-year-old junior high school student, believing that he just “had to get into some kind of trouble today,” started the blaze by lighting bundles of newspapers he found on the first two floors of the building on fire. After starting the fire, he walked to a nearby laundromat and called the police. He knew he’d be caught, so he wanted to get his punishment out of the way as soon as possible.

The former mansion had only been unoccupied for three weeks before the fires were set.

The blaze caused $25,000 in damage to the once ornate structure. A short time later, after sixty-seven years of grandeur, the home was deemed unsafe and demolished.

For years residents wanted the former site of the mansion to be turned into a city park. Under the guidance of Olivia Dodge, leader of the St. Paul Garden Club, the area became Upper Swede Hollow Park. It was officially dedicated on October 15, 1976, as part of Swede Hollow Park Recognition Day.

A quaint park in its own right, Upper Swede Hollow Park is used today as a northeastern entrance down the steps into Swede Hollow Park below. A gatepost from the mansion found in the bushes years after demolition now holds a plaque at the park entrance that tells a portion of the Hamm family’s incredible local story.

Sources

  • "Hamms Mansion." 1889 Victorian House Restoration. https://1889victorianrestoration.blogspot.com/2011/11/hamms-mansion.html.
  • Minneapolis Star Tribune. "$25000 Fire Hits St. Paul Mansion." April 22, 1954, 1.
  • Minneapolis Star. "Boy, 14, Admits Setting Fire to Hamm Mansion." April 22, 1954, 27.
  • Saint Paul Fire Department. Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/SaintPaulFireDepartment/posts/in-1865-theodore-hamm-purchased-a-struggling-brewery-in-daytons-bluff-after-a-fe/1590582644387598/.
  • Trimble, Sreve. "The Old Hamm Mansion Site." Saint Paul Historical. https://saintpaulhistorical.com/items/show/33.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hamm# mansion# St Paul# Minnesota# history

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about the history of St. Paul, MN.

Hugo, MN
3K followers

More from The Streets of St. Paul

Saint Paul, MN

Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)

ST. PAUL, MN - Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom lived his ninety-four years exactly the way he wanted. While sources may differ on specific details of his story, one thing is certain—he accomplished everything he set out to do. In the 1930s, Rosenbloom boarded a freight train bound for St. Paul with a dream of a new life. He achieved his goals through frugal living, a willingness to work hard, and steadfast faith.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)

ST. PAUL, MN - Local history widely recognizes Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant, born in Canada (c. 1777), as one of the first people of European descent to settle in the area that became the city of St. Paul. Parrant came from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and settled by the bank of the Mississippi River near Fort Snelling—but just beyond the fort's boundaries—around 1832. He soon made whiskey, selling it to his fellow squatters, local Indians, and soldiers from the fort.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The State Capitol Rathskeller Cafe

ST. PAUL, MN - On January 2, 1905, a day before the 34th Legislature convened, and nine years after construction began, the Minnesota State Capitol opened its doors to the public. This magnificent new building, designed by Cass Gilbert and constructed with care and elegance throughout, was considered the crown jewel of Minnesota. A hidden gem within the grand structure was the German-themed rathskeller in the capitol's basement.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94

ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)

ST. PAUL, MN - March 26, 1941, marked the opening of the Prom Ballroom, a grand building located in St. Paul on University Avenue and Dunlap Street. The $250,000 structure was easily accessible by streetcars from both Twin Cities downtowns.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849

ST. PAUL, MN - The part of the city known today as Rice Park has a storied past. St. Paul's 'downtown destination' has been an urban marvel since its 1849 inception.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.

Read full story
4 comments
Saint Paul, MN

May 13, 1994: Como Zoo’s Casey the Gorilla Goes for a Spring Stroll

SAINT PAUL, MN - On a spring day in 1994, visitors to Saint Paul’s Como Zoo were surprised to see a gorilla enjoying a stroll on the zoo’s grounds. His forty-five-minute-long escapade created a memory for those in attendance that will last a lifetime.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Eviction of the Easter Bunny from St. Paul's City Hall (March 22, 2006)

ST. PAUL, MN - In the days leading up to Easter 2006 a cloth bunny, pastel colored-eggs, and a sign reading “Happy Easter” were taken down from the lobby of the St. Paul City Council offices after concerns over the appropriateness of publicly recognizing the Christian holiday in a government building. The simple act of putting up decorations ignited a political firestorm that reached every corner of the United States—and parts of the world.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Sweet Shop Bakery Comes to Saint Paul's East Side: A 'Pop-In' Event is February 12th and 14th from Noon - 6pm

Come one, come all! The Sweet Shop bakery is hosting a pop-in event at 935 Maryland Ave E on Saturday February 12th and February 14th from noon - 6PM. Bakery owner Ashley Fowler, a former resident of St. Paul’s east side is excited to introduce her assortment of freshly-made treats to the community she considers home. “Sweet” is her bakery's love language, and she is passionate about using food to create meaningful connections.

Read full story
3 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota's Earliest Century Rides: 100 mile bicycle races over pre-determined times - typically 24 hours

Members of the Century Road Club at Minnehaha FallsChronicling America. The advent of the safety bicycle in the 1880s brought a bicycling craze to cities throughout the United States and changed transportation in the country. Bicycling fever captured Minnesotans as well, and in little time the bicycle was seen as a principal mode of travel in the region.

Read full story

The Early History of Bicycling in St. Paul (1880 - 1902)

The bicycling movement came to the Midwest in the latter part of the 1870s. Bicycles with a large front wheel and a much smaller rear wheel started showing up on the streets. Curious onlookers didn’t know what to think of the strange contraption, called an “ordinary” or penny-farthing.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

From Rock Pile to City Park: the Early History of Saint Paul's Smith Park (Mears Park) 1849 - 1890

SAINT PAUL, MN - The history of Saint Paul's Mears Park began on July 1849, when landowners Robert Smith and Cornelius Whitney passed the land known as the Whitney & Smith Addition to the public (there was no formal city of Saint Paul at the time). The park, known a short time later as Smith Park, was occupied by squatters until 1872 and shortly after became the first workhouse for the city. Law enforcement took vagrants and other lawbreakers serving less than fifteen days to Smith Park to break rocks until their sentences were up.

Read full story
1 comments

Governor Rudy Perpich and the "Portrait War"

SAINT PAUL, MN - In 1991 outgoing Governor Rudy Perpich commissioned artist Mark Balma to paint a portrait of him and his wife Lola to be placed on the walls of the State Capitol. This was (and is still) traditionally done to commemorate those who had served as the state's chief executive. The portraits were then hung on the walls of the Capitol building at the end of their term. Perpich, having served previously as governor, already had a painting. A "portrait war" ensued.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Saint Paul’s Samuel Huntington Morgan Was an Ardent Champion of Minnesota’s Outdoors

Samuel Huntington Morgan was born on February 21, 1911, in Duluth, Minnesota. At age 7, he and his parents moved to Saint Paul. Morgan was a long-time attorney and an ardent champion of Minnesota's outdoors. Due to his advocacy efforts, several of the state's most popular open spaces have been created, preserved, or expanded.

Read full story

Was Hall-of-Fame Outfielder Dave Winfield Traded by the Minnesota Twins in 1994 for Dinner?

Dave Winfield, a native of St. Paul, is one of the top all-around athletes to come out of Minnesota.Star Tribune. Saint Paul native and Central High School and University of Minnesota great Dave Winfield had an illustrious professional baseball career that culminated with him being elected into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2001.

Read full story
Saint Paul, MN

The Life and Death of the St. Paul's "Notorious" Faust Theater

SAINT PAUL, MN - In the city's Thomas-Dale neighborhood, the Faust Theater, formerly located at 626 W. University Ave., was opened in 1911 by Henry J. "Heinie" Breilein. For a large part of its history, including a couple of ownership changes, ownership ran a quiet, family-friendly business.

Read full story
1 comments
Minnesota State

The 1946 Minnesota State Fair was Canceled Due to a Polio Epidemic

FALCON HEIGHTS, MINNESOTA - The 1946 Minnesota State Fair was an opportunity to celebrate an America that emerged victorious after World War II. Force to close in 1945 due to wartime fuel shortages, the state was ready to open its gates and celebrate the "Great Minnesota Get Together."

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Paul, MN

The Shooting of Christmas Wreath Salesman Oscar Erickson

SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA - One of the many unfortunate byproducts of the gangster era was everyday people getting caught in the crosshairs of criminal behavior. When that happened, unsuspecting bystanders had their lives changed forever, or worse, saw their end due to a flurry of bullets. A person rarely had a second chance to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy