Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849

Rice Park in downtown St. PaulPhoto byJohn Platek/Wikipedia

ST. PAUL, MN - The part of the city known today as Rice Park has a storied past. St. Paul's 'downtown destination' has been an urban marvel since its 1849 inception.

Banker John Irvine and politician Henry Mower Rice donated the land to the city in 1849. It was platted as a public square and a formal part of Irvine & Rice's Addition. Initially, it was used to dry laundry and as a place for animals to graze. Soon after, the park became a formal market square, with open air lining its eastern boundary. Nearby Market Street draws its name from its connection to the park's former marketplace.

Mayor John Prince had shade trees installed there in 1860, and the idea of a formal park began to take shape.

By 1872, a bandstand and fountain had been added. That year, a group called "The Great Western Band" performed the first summer concert in the park's history. Continuing to build on the idea of a 'destination,' electric lights were added in 1883. Those coincided with the visit of Chester A. Arthur, Ulysses S. Grant, and William Tecumseh Sherman to commemorate the completion of the Northern Pacific's West Coast rail line.

It was considered an important section of the city and set alongside many trolley line interchanges and other traffic crossroads. When the spring and summer festivities ended, the park became a centerpiece of the city's 1886 Winter Carnival.

In May 1903, the St. Paul Globe recognized the park as a "rendezvous of the engaged." The paper noted that young couples were going to Rice Park to either get engaged or announce their recent marriage engagement. Spring in downtown St. Paul was not brought on by the sounds of robins but by the sight of newly engaged couples sitting on park benches.

The park's fountain was removed in 1925, but little else was done to change the area's aesthetic until 1965. In June that year, a circular plaza and a new fountain were added. The fountain, called "The Source," designed by Alonzo Hauser, boasted a statue of a young girl in the water and depicted Rice Park as a "source of cultural, political, educational, and natural resources."

Additional renovations occurred in 1980 and 2003 to update the park's infrastructure and improve its visitor amenities. In 2011, the American Planning Association recognized Rice Park as one of the great places in America. The organization heralded it as a "counterpoint to its busy surroundings" and applauded its "old-world European charm."

A recent revitalization effort, one to complement a refocused investment in downtown St. Paul, was completed in June 2019.

Despite many changes over its long history, Rice Park has remained a central talking point for visitors since 1849. It was, and is, and will continue to be an oasis amidst the buildings of downtown St. Paul.

Sources

  • L, Keith. "Rice Park Historical Marker." The Historical Marker Database. Last modified December 31, 2021. https://www.hmdb.org/m.asp?m=42269.
  • "Rice Park Revitalization." Saint Paul Parks Conservancy. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://saintpaulparksconservancy.org/rice-park-revitalization/.
  • "Rice Park: St. Paul, Minnesota." American Planning Association. Accessed January 17, 2023. https://www.planning.org/greatplaces/spaces/2011/ricepark.htm.
  • The St. Paul Globe. "Characteristic Habitues of the Parks of St. Paul." May 10, 1903, 10.
  • Woltman, Nick. "St. Paul’s Rice Park is 170 Years Old. Here’s Its History in Photos." Twin Cities. Last modified May 20, 2019. https://www.twincities.com/2019/05/18/st-paul-rice-park-photos-history-from-the-archives/.

