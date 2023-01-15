George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)

George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman at one his four hot dog stands in St. Paul. (1987) Photo by John Croft/Star Tribune

ST. PAUL, MN - George Weckman begrudgingly took advantage of his opportunity to start over. The former Sandstone Federal Correctional Institute inmate was once so afraid of his impending release he publicly petitioned to have his parole overturned. Despite his tumultuous past, people in the Twin Cities welcomed him with open arms. He rewarded their faith by becoming a celebrated business owner and downtown St. Paul mainstay for almost thirty years.

Weckman was born in 1951 in Creston, Iowa. After getting into a fight in an Iowa jail, he was transferred to Sandstone, MN. While there, he became an ordained minister and a welder. In 1978, at the age of twenty-seven and against his wishes, he was released from prison. After ten years of weightlifting, the 5'4" Weckman was reportedly able to bench press 575 pounds.

Soon after leaving the penitentiary, he became a bouncer at the Tempo Bar in Minneapolis. Weckman later headed a small weightlifting club in the city before becoming a manager at the Oz Nightclub in downtown St. Paul.

While working there he met a man from Chicago who'd recently purchased a New York-style hot dog stand and moved to the Twin Cities area. Weckman convinced him to set up shop in the basement of the nightclub. Whatever brought the man to Minnesota didn’t pan out, and he eventually decided to return home. Weckman bought the hot dog stand before he left. He took it out of the basement and onto the sidewalk in front of the club.

It wasn't long before the former convict was selling hot dogs full-time. His friends thought he was crazy for giving up a steady income to sell hot dogs, but he quickly became successful. In his first year of business, Weckman earned nearly $20,000.

After a couple of years of him and protégé Joe Keller serenading passersby with cries of "(d)on't be a meanie - buy your friend a weenie!" St. Paul License Inspector Joe Carchedi recommended Weckman set up his stand in Rice Park, since "[n]obody’ll ever bother you there." Soon after Weckman arrived at the new site, two women from the health department gifted him his signature hat.

"The Hot Dog Man" was born.

He gained local fame as an extra in a couple of movies filmed in the city. Weckman's cart appears in "The Mighty Ducks," and he can be seen serving a hot dog to Arnold Schwarzenegger's Howard in "Jingle All the Way." With the money he earned from the latter film, Weckman bought a truck to haul him and his stand to work. He affectionately called it "the truck that Arnold bought."

Despite a rising local celebrity status, he continued to work hard. For Weckman, the most effective way to build a business was to ensure his customers knew he was always there. He loved what he did and could be found downtown up to sixteen hours a day, six days a week. Even during the coldest of cold Minnesota winters, Weckman could be seen outside standing on folded cardboard and selling his dollar hot dog and the $2 Polish "Big One." He wanted to make sure hungry customers came to him to eat.

In 2008, Weckman, now the owner of five carts, decided to call it quits. He sold them all to Keller and went to live with his daughter Jennifer in Red Wing. On December 3, 2009, at age 58, he passed away due to heart failure.

Through hard work and a dedication to his craft, George Weckman overcame tough times to become the hot dog man for the city of St. Paul. It was a label he wore with pride.

Sources