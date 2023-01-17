To lower harmful cholesterol, follow Some medical advice.

High cholesterol levels can be a significant risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and other heart-related conditions. Thankfully, there are several ways to lower bad cholesterol and protect your heart. Here are 9 tips from professionals to lower your cholesterol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYQ9U_0kH9IRk500
Heart SafetyPhoto byPuwadon Sang-ngern

1.Consume more Fiber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xq6Mr_0kH9IRk500
Fresh Healthy Vegetables Vitamins VegetarianPhoto byadonyig

Fiber lowers cholesterol by preventing the digestive system from reabsorbing dietary cholesterol. Organic foods, whole grains, oats, legumes, vegetables, and other high-fiber foods have been shown to decrease cholesterol.

2.Reduced consumption of saturated fats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ReePO_0kH9IRk500
Dairy Product, Red MeatPhoto bypngwing

Since saturated fats can raise cholesterol levels, it is advised to limit them in your diet. Red meat, full-fat dairy products, and saturated fats should all be avoided.

3. Take in Good Fats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joxiY_0kH9IRk500
Hd Wallpaper Power Copper Rich Food Oysters BeefPhoto byFotoshopTofs

Not every fat is bad. The levels of cholesterol can be lowered with the use of healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Seafood, nuts, and seeds are rich sources of these heart-healthy fats.

4. Consistently work out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1xyj_0kH9IRk500
Zumba Feier Marathon Sport Ausübung Tanzen FrauenPhoto byAndrzejRembowski

Exercise is crucial since it helps control cholesterol. Effects could include both a rise in good cholesterol and a fall in bad cholesterol. At the very least, make an effort to practise for 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

5. Avoid Trans Fats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okcEJ_0kH9IRk500
Junk FoodPhoto byEngin Akyurt

Trans fats, a kind of dissolved fat, are present in margarine, stick margarine, processed foods, as well as some baked goods made locally. Consuming trans fats might raise cholesterol, so it's recommended to stay away from them.

6. Consume alcohol in moderation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wjt6U_0kH9IRk500
man pouring red wine in glass in restaurantPhoto byAndrea Piacquadio

Alcohol consumption can raise triglyceride levels, which can lower cholesterol levels. It is advised for those who drink to limit their alcohol consumption to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for males.

7. Give up smoking

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3JBp_0kH9IRk500
SmokingPhoto byIrina Iriser

It is best to quit smoking as it can cause harmful cholesterol to rise. Discuss nicotine replacement therapy or other options with your primary care physician if you need assistance stopping smoking.

8. Use natural supplements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405QgZ_0kH9IRk500
SupplementsPhoto byPolina Tankilevitch

Character development could lower cholesterol in a number of ways. Niacin, red yeast rice, and omega-3 unsaturated fats have all been shown to decrease cholesterol. However, speak with your primary care provider before using such supplements.

9. Ensure You Sleep Well

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vNfIu_0kH9IRk500
SleepingPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiya

Studies show that those with low sleep quality may have higher cholesterol levels. It is recommended to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night in order to keep cholesterol levels in check.

The techniques mentioned above are some ways to lower harmful cholesterol and keep your heart healthy. Your heart can be protected by adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise, and other lifestyle changes. If you are worried about your cholesterol levels, find out from your primary care doctor what the best course of action is.

