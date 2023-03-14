Vinyl sales are keeping growing trend, beating CD sales for the first time since 1987 Photo by Victrola Record Players on Unsplash

Technology rarely goes backwards; however, the vinyl comeback trend has reached a new peak and has overtaken CD sales.

For the first time since 1987, vinyl sales surpassed compact discs last year, according to a report by the RIAA. It's hard to say whether audiophiles or collectors get the most credit for this achievement, but I doubt analog music producers are complaining, especially considering that vinyl have reached 41 million copies in sales and CDs only 33 million.

The gap is even more significant if we look at the situation from a financial point of view. Last year, consumers spent $482.6 million on CDs, more than double the $1.2 billion spent on records.

Vinyl sales revenue has already surpassed CDs in 2020, but with shipments of the ancient medium up 17 percent this year and shipments of its digital cousin down 18 percent, we've finally seen the analog format emerge victorious over copies sold.

Digital audio is by far the most popular

Although the demand for music on compact discs is declining, this does not mean that the same can be said for the popularity of digital audio. If all formats of digital music consumption are taken into account, total revenues will jump 6 percent in 2022 to $15.9 billion, accounting for about 92.3 percent of the market share.

Streaming services like Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and Apple Music generated $10 billion in revenue last year, with YouTube and ad-based services bringing in another $1.8 billion.

“2022 was an impressive year of sustained ‘growth-over-growth’ more than a decade after streaming’s explosion onto the music scene,” RIAA chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier said in a statement.

“Continuing that long run, subscription streaming revenues now make up two-thirds of the market with a robust record high $13.3 billion. This long and ongoing arc of success has only been possible thanks to the determined and creative work of record companies fighting to build a healthy streaming economy where artists and rightsholders get paid wherever and whenever their work is used.”

Meanwhile, music downloads continue to lose popularity. This type of music consumption generated $495 million in revenue last year, down 20 percent, or 84 percent, from its peak in 2012.