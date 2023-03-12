Some of the best outdoor activities in Chicago (subjective opinion)

Healthy living, healthy food and exercising have become more important for Americans in recent years. According to a survey by Ipsos, 62% of Americans believe their health is more important to them than before the pandemic. Many people have adopted healthier habits such as cooking more at home, eating more plant-based foods, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and using toners for skin care. These trends show that Americans are more aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the risks of chronic diseases.
The pandemic has had a profound impact on Americans' lives and their healthy habits. According to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 40% of adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues in 2020. The pandemic has also led to a significant increase in sedentary behavior, as many people have been forced to work from home and limit their physical activity.
Additionally, the pandemic has disrupted access to healthy food options for many individuals, as well as routine medical care and preventative health screenings. However, there have also been positive changes in health behaviors, such as an increase in telemedicine appointments and a greater focus on hygiene practices like hand-washing. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining healthy habits and seeking support for mental health concerns.
On a positive note, the pandemic has also spurred innovation and creativity in the healthcare and wellness industries, with new technologies and approaches being developed to promote healthy behaviors and improve access to care. Overall, the pandemic has had a significant impact on Americans' lives and their health habits, and it will continue to shape our approach to healthcare and wellness for years to come.
Now when our lives are getting back to normal, some of the well-known pre-pandemic activities in maintaining healthy live are becoming popular again. One of them, most certainly, is outdoor activities. Whether you are looking for an area for running or exercising, or simply spending time outdoors with family and friends, outdoor activities are recommended to literally everyone.
This a list of several great outdoor activities in the Chicago area (my personal subjective view):
- The 606: A 2.7-mile elevated trail that connects four neighborhoods and offers a scenic route for walking, biking, jogging, or rollerblading. The trail also features art installations, observation decks, and access to six ground-level parks.
- Kayaking down the Chicago River: A fun and adventurous way to explore the city’s architecture and history while getting some exercise. You can rent a kayak from various outfitters and choose from different routes and tours.
- Lincoln Park Zoo: A free and family-friendly attraction that houses more than 200 species of animals in naturalistic habitats. You can also enjoy the zoo’s gardens, conservatory, nature boardwalk, and farm.
- Lakefront Trail: A 18-mile paved path that runs along the shore of Lake Michigan and offers stunning views of the skyline, beaches, harbors, and parks. You can walk, bike, skate, or run along the trail and stop at various attractions along the way.
- North Avenue Beach: One of the most popular and lively beaches in Chicago, featuring a wide sandy shore, a beach house with food and drinks, volleyball courts, kayak and bike rentals, and a spectacular view of the lake and the city.
- Montrose Beach: A spacious and relaxing beach that offers a variety of activities, such as swimming, sunbathing, fishing, birdwatching, and playing at the dog-friendly area. You can also visit the nearby Montrose Harbor and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
- Millennium Park: A iconic and vibrant park that showcases some of the city’s most famous landmarks, such as the Cloud Gate sculpture, the Crown Fountain, and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion. You can also enjoy free outdoor music concerts, art exhibitions, and festivals at the park.
