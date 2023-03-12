Some of the best outdoor activities in Chicago (subjective opinion) Photo by Brandi Alexandra on Unsplash

Healthy living, healthy food and exercising have become more important for Americans in recent years. According to a survey by Ipsos, 62% of Americans believe their health is more important to them than before the pandemic. Many people have adopted healthier habits such as cooking more at home, eating more plant-based foods, practicing mindfulness and meditation, and using toners for skin care. These trends show that Americans are more aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the risks of chronic diseases.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on Americans' lives and their healthy habits. According to a survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 40% of adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues in 2020. The pandemic has also led to a significant increase in sedentary behavior, as many people have been forced to work from home and limit their physical activity.

Additionally, the pandemic has disrupted access to healthy food options for many individuals, as well as routine medical care and preventative health screenings. However, there have also been positive changes in health behaviors, such as an increase in telemedicine appointments and a greater focus on hygiene practices like hand-washing. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of maintaining healthy habits and seeking support for mental health concerns.

On a positive note, the pandemic has also spurred innovation and creativity in the healthcare and wellness industries, with new technologies and approaches being developed to promote healthy behaviors and improve access to care. Overall, the pandemic has had a significant impact on Americans' lives and their health habits, and it will continue to shape our approach to healthcare and wellness for years to come.

Now when our lives are getting back to normal, some of the well-known pre-pandemic activities in maintaining healthy live are becoming popular again. One of them, most certainly, is outdoor activities. Whether you are looking for an area for running or exercising, or simply spending time outdoors with family and friends, outdoor activities are recommended to literally everyone.

This a list of several great outdoor activities in the Chicago area (my personal subjective view):