Head To The Pomegranate Festival In September

Getty Images Pro

The desert is more than just cactus and tumbleweeds and the Mission Garden is here to prove it! Located at 946 W Mission Lane, at the base of Sentinel Peak or "A" Mountain, The Mission Garden is part of a series of projects created by the Friends of Tucson's Birthplace. The garden was created to continue the agricultural heritage of the Tucson Basin, which has been cultivated for over 4000 years.

The garden grows heritage crops and trees and often has events and celebrations to honor the heritage and culture of the area. The next big event they are hosting is the Tucson Pomegranate Festival. Head to the Mission Garden on Saturday, September 18th from 8 am to 12 pm for a slew of fun activities surrounding the festival.

They will be hosting speakers, offering tastings, food demonstrations, and activities for your kids. While the Mission Garden typically has a $5 entry fee, this is free to the public, with the $5 suggested as a donation to the non-profit. This festival is held yearly with growers from around the whole state of Arizona bringing their crops. This is held at different locations every year around the state so it is exciting for it to be coming to Tucson.

Attendees will be able to try pomegranates grown in different parts of the state in several different varieties, including the Mission Garden's heritage white pomegranates. There will be food demonstrations held by local organizations, including The Gallery of Food, Iskashitaa Refugee Network, and the Mission Garden food experts. There will also be speakers from the University of Arizona and from other educational institutions.

If you bring the kids with you, there will be plenty of activities for them. Pick up coloring books, play pomegranate hopscotch, and spend time on the Bookwork Path. Those with aspirations to be green thumbs can also purchase pomegranate trees from the garden and other local nurseries. There also will be an exhibit of the works of Plein Air artists. These artists have been painting in the garden since the spring with works that include pomegranate trees, flowers, and fruit.

Make it a day and head down to the Mission Garden to support the history of Tucson's agricultural heritage. This is sure to be a fun morning of food and history. It should be cooler temperatures in the morning too, so it should be comfortable to be outside. For more information, head to the Mission Garden's Facebook page and event page.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.