Enjoy These Free Car Shows Around Tucson

August is nearly over and it is already time to look ahead to upcoming Fall events in and around Tucson. When I moved to the area a few years back I noticed that Tucson has a robust car culture. People really love cars. From luxurious high-end cars, sports cars, and classic cars, there is no shortage of fun vehicles to watch for on the streets. Coming in September there are a few car shows around town that are free to attend and fun for the whole family.

Crown Cars and Coffee at Top Golf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTWPO_0bc29SeF00
Previous Top Golf Meet UpCrown Concepts

Crown Concepts is a local automotive performance shop that specializes in high-end sportscar tuning and performance service. Head over to Top Golf on September 4th from 7 am to 9 am to check out some of the fastest, sportiest, and high-performing vehicles in town. Free coffee is provided by Top Golf, as well as free golf from 8 am to 10 am for attendees. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well. There will be a great selection of sports cars, motorcycles, and other high-performance vehicles. Crown Concepts puts this casual meet-up together on the first Saturday of every month.

The Fast and The Furriest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebCr9_0bc29SeF00
The Fast and The FurriestObssesions Car Club

Obsessions Car Club of Tucson is hosting a fun event with an even better cause. Head to the southeast corner of Orange Grove Rd and Oracle on September 18th to help raise funds for the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC). Held from 11 am to 4 pm, this car show will be free to attend and donations are greatly appreciated. They will be giving away a bunch of awards including Best Classic Truck, Best Classic Muscle, and Best Sports Car, among others. PACC will have animals at the event who are ready and waiting for their forever home! Come down and see the fun cars and see a few furry friends while you're at it. This is being hosted with WOODCRAFT and Desert RV.

Sahuarita Rock & Roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMH3D_0bc29SeF00

Head down to Sahuarita on Saturday, September 11th from 5 pm to 8 pm for a community-wide celebration of classic cars, art, and music. This will be held at the Quail Creek Veterans Municipal Park (1905 N. Old Nogales Hwy, Sahuarita, AZ 85614​). Enjoy live music, activities for the whole family, and of course, lots of classic cars. Head over to the event's website for information on the classic cars you can expect to see. Enjoy food by Fiesta Filipina, Jozarelli's, and Kettleicious at the event.

There will be live music provided by the Surf-Sonics and OnesAll. This will be a fun event that is being put on by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Town of Sahuarita. The event is free to attend by your whole family. Don't forget to bring a blanket and chairs to sit and relax while you enjoy the festivites.

Freddy's Saturday Night Cruise-In

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NC4yQ_0bc29SeF00
Previous Freddy's Meet UpCasey James Photography

Another fun car show being put on by Obsessions Car Club is going to be hosted at Freddy's in Oro Valley. This will be held on the 28th of August and is free for anyone who wants to attend from 4 pm to 9 pm. Grab the family and pick up some frozen custard while you peruse some great classic cars on display. Awards will be presented for a myriad of categories including a People's Choice award and Best Hot Rod.

