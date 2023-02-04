Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council, Georgia Stand Up and New Georga Project lead Transit Equity March

By Keyanna Jones

Sen. McLaurin, Rep. Holly and Dontaye Carter march for Transit Equity Photo by Keyanna Jones

Most people know that Rosa Parks was a Civil Rights leader, most known for her refusal to give up her seat on a bus. The setting was Montgomery, Alabama in the year 1955. At the height of segregation, amidst racial unrest, Rosa Parks made a firm decision to stand against the injustice of the day. Her decision sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a campaign for transit equity that lasted 380 days from December 5, 1955 - December 20, 1956.(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montgomery_bus_boycott). Today, labor unions, community organizers and activists are still marching for transit equity. They come together during Transit Equity Week to commemorate the sacrifice of Rosa Parks; raise awareness about disparities in transit and demand that all residents have equal access to public transportation. They have named the annual observance Transit Equity Week, which takes place during the week of Rosa Parks's birthday (February 4th).

Atlanta March for Transit Equity 2023 Photo by Keyanna Jones

This year in the City of Atlanta was no different. The Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council partnered with Georgia Stand Up and New Georgia Project to facilitate the Transit Equity March, starting at 501 Pulliam Street, marching to West End Transit Station (located at 680 Lee Street). The march was marked by music from trombonist Lorenzo Williams and chanting from participants in the march. An Organizer with New Georgia Project spoke into a bullhorn and gave the cause of the occasion as they progressed along the route. She encouraged residents to come out of their homes and join the march because Transit Equity is an issue for all people. The march ended with a rally, which was attended by several Elected Officials and Labor Executives.

Sandra Lee Williams and Micah McClure Photo by Keyanna Jones

To kick off the rally, Sandra Lee Williams, Executive Director of the Atlanta North Georgia Labor Council greeted the crowd and acknowledged Deborah Scott, Executive Director of Georgia Stand Up. Ms. Williams expressed her gratitude for Ms. Scott and the work of Georgia Stand Up, stating that it was actually Georgia Stand Up, that coordinated the very first Transit Equity March in Atlanta. She then introduced Britt Dunams, President of the Amalgamated Transit Union of Atlanta, who emphasized the need for reliable, safe and clean transportation for residents.

Deborah Scott, Executive Director of Georgia Stand Up Photo by Keyanna Jones

The next speaker was former Marta Board of Directors President and CWA member, Rita Scott.

She talked about federal funds that had been secured for MARTA expansion and mentioned some of the projects for which the funds would be used. One of the most notable projects, being the Stonecrest transit hub, which has been long awaited by residents of DeKalb County. Ms. Scott gave her personal guarantee that the project would go forward, as there had been $1 million earmarked for it to be completed. Another $1 million is earmarked for the Justice Center Transit Hub in Clayton County, and yet another $1 million for safe routes of transit, according to Ms. Scott.

Attendees of the Transit Equity Rally at West End Marta Station Photo by Keyanna Jones

Other speakers included:

Andrea Wiggins (representing Senator Raphael Warnock)

Marta CEO, Collie Greenwood

Daniel Blackmon, Environmental Protection Agency (Region 4)

Councilman Antonio Lewis, City of Atlanta

John Taylor, BMI/ AFL-CIO

Micah McClure, Association of Flight Attendants

Representative El-Mahdi Holly (HD 111)

Senator Josh McLaurin (SD 14)

Klaire Gumbs, Lead Organizer - GA Raise Photo by Keyanna Jones

The last speaker was Klaire Gumbs, Lead Organizer for Georgia Raise, the economic justice organizing team at New Georgia Project. She thanked everyone for coming out and stressed the importance of holding legislators accountable for transit equity. She announced the launch of the Letters for Power Campaign, wherein community members can write their legislators (in creative ways) about the issues that cause them concern.

Keyanna Jones, New Georgia Project leads chants during the march for Transit Equity Photo by Nicole Washington-Fears

To participate in the Letters for Power Campaign, please click the link below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1dTUjF_hS6y70A57iUpEIHMliZ9oMdQM2w5VsLCt5PrI/prefill