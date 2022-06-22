Civic Season Kicks Off at the Margaret Mitchell House in Midtown

The Revolutionary Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuWrU_0gI3AP7c00
Maggie Bell- Lead Organizer, New Georgia Project's Agenda for Young GeorgiansPhoto by Keyanna Jones

Sunday, June 12, 2020 marked the kickoff of Civic Season at the Margaret Mitchell House in Midtown. Civic Season is the collective effort of Civic Organizations that come together to engage community members around voting and general community enrichment practices. Some of the organizations participating in this year's Civic Season Include: Girls and Boy Scouts of America, Rotary International and Georgia's own: New Georgia Project (NGP).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4qzA_0gI3AP7c00
Jeremiah Mullins of New Georgia Project's Agenda for Young Georgians (AYG)Photo by Keyanna Jones

New Georgia Project was represented by Maggie Bell and Jeremiah Mullins, of NGP's Agenda for Young Georgians (AYG) Organizing Team. Maggie Bell was one of the keynote speakers at the event. As she addressed the crowd at the Civic Season Kickoff, Maggie Bell said, "if we're not going to run for office, then we need to vote for the people who are going to represent us....we need more young people in these spaces, we need to be in the room." She impressed upon the attendees that voting is an essential way to be civically engaged, particularly for young people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wh6IR_0gI3AP7c00
Civic Season Kickoff SignPhoto by Keyanna Jones

One of the highlights of the Civic Season Kickoff was the CIVVYS - American Civic Collaboration Awards, presented by the Bridge Alliance. Awards were given in the National, Local, Youth and Lifetime Achievement categories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY2r7_0gI3AP7c00
CIVVYS presented by the Bridge AlliancePhoto by Keyanna Jones

Vote America, won the National Award for building voter registration into every day systems and tech platforms. One of the top 10 in the nation in open source technology, Vote America registered more than 1 million voters in 2020. The Local Award was given to Voters First, Virginia for building a bicameral, bipartisan caucus, to help find support for common goals and foster collaboration across party lines in Virginia. The Youth Association Winner was the Kentucky YMCA; and the Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded posthumously to Rob Stein, who passed away on May 2, 2022. His award was accepted by his wife, Ellen Perry.

Reported by Keyanna Jones

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Civic Engagement# Community# Midtown# Atlanta# New Georgia Project

Comments / 0

Published by

We provide a relevant perspective on the issues facing society, particularly the Black Community, through a lens of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Atlanta, GA
125 followers

More from The Revolutionary Report

Dekalb County, GA

McNair JROTC teaches integrity, service and excellence by giving back

On a Friday afternoon in January, I drove down Bouldercrest Rd. to Mc Nair High School, going to return my daughter's laptop. As I neared the school, I saw students and a staff member holding signs that read "Community Food Drive." When I arrived at the intersection of Bouldercrest and Key Roads (the entrance to the school), I saw pallets of fresh food, and cars pulling up to receive the goods.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Airport Workers strike a new deal

Those who keep Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport clean are finally on their way to earning a living wage. The long-fought battle for a higher wage has finally been won. Their pay raise goes into effect April 2, 2022. Members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Workers United Southern Region gathered at their office near the airport on Wednesday, March 30, 2020, to celebrate the victory. They were joined by SEIU Regional Director, Chris Bauman; Florida/Georgia District Director Mark Wilkerson; Assistant Regional Director, Harris Raynor and SEIU Secretary/ Treasurer, Gerry Hudson. There were also representatives from local partners in attendance, such as New Georgia Project and Georgia Stand Up.

Read full story
Decatur, GA

Families of Police Brutality Victims lobby legislators for accountability

They arrived at 8am and lined up outside of the main entrance to the Georgia State Capitol. They came from Southwest Atlanta, Decatur, Ellenwood and Douglasville to hold signs bearing their children's names and faces for the public to see. As they stood outside of the Capitol, they were greeted by all who passed, some members of the public, some lobbyists and some legislators. One by one, they filed into the Capitol and made their way to the main stairwell, leading to the legislative floor. They placed themselves at the top of the stairs, where they could be see and be seen. THEY, are the parents of young men and children killed by police officers in the State of Georgia.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta man celebrates his birthday in an unforgettable way

On February 26, 2022, Atlanta native Jimmy J. Hill turned 60 years old. Grateful to see this milestone year, he knew that he wanted to celebrate in epic fashion. After all, he had survived: the mean streets of "Little Vietnam" (aka East Lake Meadows); multiple prison terms; witnessing his mother endure police brutality AND the loss of two sons. By all accounts, he had every right to wish for an unforgettable birthday celebration. So, he purposed in his heart that he would have the biggest celebration ever. He reached out to some friends and began to plan- but not in the way you might think. Instead of planning for cake and balloons and a DJ, Jimmy J. Hill was planning a rally in protest of police brutality. In particular, he was planning a rally to honor and lift up the names of young men whose lives were taken at the hands of police officers in Georgia.

Read full story
1 comments
Atlanta, GA

Georgia High School students speak out against "classroom censorship" bills

Georgia High School Students march in protest of HB 1084 and SB 375 and 377Photo by Keyanna Jones. "Education is a right, this is why we have to fight!" was one of the many chants that could be heard as high school students from across Metro Atlanta marched past the Georgia State Capitol last Friday, February 25, 2022. They came together from different schools and different backgrounds to stand united against the latest round of "classroom censorship" bills currently being considered in the Georgia General Assembly. The students in attendance represented Decatur High School, Druid Hills High School, DeKalb School of the Arts and North Atlanta High School (just to name a few). While they came from different places, they all came with one clear message: "HANDS OFF OUR EDUCATION!" This protest comes on the heels of a rally held at the Capitol on Sunday, February 20, 2022, spearheaded by various community and teacher organizations.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

Community and Teacher Associations hold "Rally for A Black Education Agenda" at Georgia State Capitol

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 1pm, members of several organizations, along with community members, came together on the steps of the Georgia State Capitol for a "Rally for A Black Education Agenda." The Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, K16 Teach Truth, Gwinnett Educators for Equity and Justice and the United Campus Workers of Georgia were the co-sponsors of Sunday's Rally. Community leaders from the NAACP, Reformative Action National Task Force and Councilman Mark Baker of the city of South Fulton also stood in solidarity. Parents of school-aged children also showed up in great numbers to speak out against what they call "classroom censorship." Others blatantly call it the "whitewashing" of history and current events.

Read full story
2 comments
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Mayor Dickens hosts Next Level Boys Academy for forum on gun violence

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens opened the doors of Atlanta City Hall to the Next Level Boys Academy for a candid conversation about gun violence in and around the Metro Atlanta area. The forum took place on Saturday, February 05, 2022 at 9am, and was open to the community-at-large. Mayor Dickens sought to have the conversation surrounding the recent uptick in gun violence, following the tragic murder of 6 month-old Matthew Grayson Fleming-Gray. Baby Matthew was one of many recent victims of gun violence, who was not the intended target of the act perpetrated against him. He was in his mother's car when they were caught in the crossfire between two men who were shooting at each other. The senseless killing of another innocent victim prompted Mayor Andre Dickens to have an open conversation about the violence plaguing the Metro Area. (https://nypost.com/2022/01/26/mom-of-baby-killed-in-atlanta-drive-by-slams-alleged-killers/).

Read full story
2 comments
Cobb County, GA

The family of Vincent Demario Truitt is still demanding accountability (Opinion: Biased reporting by media)

Vincent Demario Truitt and his paternal grandmotherPhoto by Keyanna Jones, shared with the permission of Venethia Cook-Lewis, Mother. SAY HIS NAME: Vincent Demario Truitt!!! Why is it important to say the name of Vincent Demario Truitt? Aside from the fact that his 19th birthday just passed (2-2-2022), it is important to say the name Vincent Demario Truitt because he could have been my son...my cousin....my neighbor or any one of my students. It is important to say the name of Vincent Demario Truitt because he was another BLACK CHILD in the state of Georgia, murdered by police, whose name has been smeared by the media and law enforcement officials. Vincent Truitt was one of many children who have been adultified and criminalized by society, particularly police, simply because he was black. Although he was only 17 years old at the time of his death, Vincent Truitt was referred to as a "man" in several news reports. The Associated Press reported: "AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — A man shot by police in suburban Atlanta during a chase has died. Vincent Demario Truitt, 17, of Atlanta died Tuesday after being shot by Cobb County police, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation......One of the men brandished a handgun, the GBI said. He was shot by a Cobb County officer, who hasn’t been identified" (https://apnews.com/article/f8bed170455d6c8d67f6caff16fe966d).

Read full story
Dekalb County, GA

Family demands firing of officer who killed Matthew Zadok Williams

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams (Zadok) gathered outside of the Office of Dekalb County CEO, Michael Thurmond on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. They were joined by activists, organizers, and community members demanding that Sgt. Devon Perry be fired for the murder of Zadok, which occurred April 12, 2021. That sentiment was echoed by the public-at-large, in the form of a Color of Change petition (bearing 38,000 signatures), which the family had arranged to deliver to Mr. Thurmond. Instead of being met by the CEO, the Williams Family was turned away at the door, as Dekalb County Sherriff's Deputies informed them that the CEO was not in the building. Neither was there any representative from his office who could receive the petition, they further iterated.

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Christmas brings food, shelter and more for many in Woodruff Park

It was an amazing sight to see so many smiles from homeless residents on Christmas Day! Hundreds of men and women came from every side of Woodruff Park in Downtown, Atlanta to receive gifts prepared by various community organizations and families. One family, dressed as Santa's Elves, gave out gift bags filled with socks and undergarments. Another young man, with the help of his father and best friend, distributed hygiene kits. The hygiene kits, consisting of a toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo and lotion, were a big hit among the residents in need. Other residents woke up to the smell of eggs and bacon being cooked on a grill that was set up at the east end of the park. It was a welcome surprise for those who are struggling with homelessness and food insufficiencyThe highlight of the day was the mutual aid provided by The Atlanta Justice Alliance. On any given Saturday, from 11am-2pm, the group can be seen providing hot lunch, snacks, coffee and water to the residents who call Woodruff Park "home." Since Christmas fell on a Saturday this year, they wanted to make the mutual aid for that day extra special. With help from their regular volunteers and some new recruits, they did just that. In addition to a catered meal, The Atlanta Justice Alliance also provided some of the hottest commodities amongst homeless residents: tents and sleeping bags. Living without a permanent home is an arduous journey, often made worse by lack of temporary accommodations. Because of the lack of availability of shelter programs, the streets are flooded with residents sleeping outdoors. Tents give our homeless residents the smallest modicum of privacy and make it possible for them to remain mobile with their "shelter," while providing the simplest covering with which to battle the elements.

Read full story
Columbus, GA

Family and friends gather to remember the life of Jarvis Lykes

On Friday and Saturday, December 17-18, 2021, the family of Jarvis Lykes, gathered with community members, activists and organizers from around the country to remember his life. The family used the commemorative weekend as an opportunity to speak out against gun violence in the community, particularly police brutality. The events, which began with a motorcade each day, were the brainchild of Jarvis's mother, Kathy Scott-Lykes. Kathy has been a fierce advocate for her son since the day of his death; and also advocates for justice for other families who have lost children as a result of police brutality. In partnership with several community organizations, including Justice for Georgia, Georgia Moms United and the Georgia Reform Coalition, Mrs. Lykes coordinated rallies at the end of each day's motorcade. At Friday's rally, held at the Fourth Street Baptist Church, keynote speakers included Jacquelyn Johnson, mother of Kendrick Johnson and Kimberly Handy- Jones, mother of Cordale Handy (killed by Police in Minnesota in 2017).

Read full story
6 comments
Atlanta, GA

What Happened to Jimmy Atchison??

George Floyd. The name is now synonymous with police brutality and the senseless killing of unarmed black men. His murder was recorded on video, for the world to see after police showed up on the scene to investigate a rather minor alleged crime. This unjust abuse of power set off nationwide protests. Just imagine if there was no video or police body cam footage. Would the average citizen have reacted in the same manner? Now, this is what brings us to the case of Jimmy Atchison. If there was video of the murder, then his name might have been what people would associate with police brutality- in Atlanta and around the country.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy