McNair JROTC teaches integrity, service and excellence by giving back

McNair High School Photo by Keyanna Jones

On a Friday afternoon in January, I drove down Bouldercrest Rd. to Mc Nair High School, going to return my daughter's laptop. As I neared the school, I saw students and a staff member holding signs that read "Community Food Drive." When I arrived at the intersection of Bouldercrest and Key Roads (the entrance to the school), I saw pallets of fresh food, and cars pulling up to receive the goods.

The students and staff members waved me into the driveway, near a large pallet of fresh onions, and told me to open my trunk. They loaded carrots, onions, garlic, two cases of chili and other canned goods into my car and bid me a good day. I was so overwhelmed, that I had to speak with the adults in charge of the wonderful initiative that gave back to my community. I found Master Sergeant Eric Nelson, and he agreed to speak with me.

McNair JROTC Cadets Photo by Keyanna Jones

When asked about his program, Master Sergeant Eric Nelson said, "this job is amazing- the best ever!" He iterated that the goal of the program is to prepare students with the necessary tools for success after graduation from high school. He noted some of the accomplishments of the JROTC Program, particularly the recognition that they received on their last inspection. The JROTC Program was ranked as a Distinguished Unit with Merit, a distinction only awarded to the top 10% of programs in the nation. According to Master Sergeant Nelson, the award was confirmation that the unit is living up to their motto of integrity, service and excellence.

Che'Varas Carter holds a sign inviting community members to the Community Food Giveaway Photo by Keyanna Jones

The Community Food Giveaway is just one more avenue through which McNair JROTC Cadets embody their motto of: "integrity, service and excellence." Started by the school Social Worker, Ms. Felton, the Community Food Giveaway has been a staple of community service for the JROTC Program for the past few years. It is held at least twice during each school year (another giveaway took place in mid-March), and cadets eagerly take part in the chance to give back. They are living their motto, one community member at a time.

Reported by Keyanna Jones