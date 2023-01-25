Leaders of the Land: Joe Biden

Joe Biden, born November 20, 1942, is the 46th President of the United States. He served as Vice President under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Official portrait of President Joe Biden.Photo byBy Adam Schultz

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse Law School. He began his political career as a staff assistant for U.S. Senator Henry "Scoop" Jackson and was later elected to the New Castle County Council in 1970. In 1972, at the age of 29, he was elected to the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth-youngest senator in American history.

During his time in the Senate, Biden established himself as a leading voice on foreign policy, particularly in the areas of arms control and U.S. relations with the Soviet Union. He also played a key role in the passage of the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986 and the Violence Against Women Act of 1994.

In 2008, Biden was selected as Barack Obama's running mate in the presidential election. The two were elected and served two terms in office, with Biden playing a key role in the administration's foreign policy, particularly in the areas of Afghanistan, Iraq, and the fight against al-Qaeda. He also played a leading role in the passage of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

In the 2020 presidential election, Biden announced his candidacy for president, and after a long and contentious campaign, he was elected as the 46th President of the United States, with Kamala Harris as his running mate, who became the first woman and the first person of Asian and African descent to be elected as Vice President.

As President, Biden has focused on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthening the economy, and addressing issues of racial and social justice. He also has proposed a plan to combat climate change, rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and invest in clean energy infrastructure.

Biden is married to Dr. Jill Biden and has two sons, Beau and Hunter. Beau Biden died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Beau and Hunter Biden.Photo byGetty

Throughout his career, Biden has been known for his ability to work across party lines and his commitment to public service. He has received numerous awards and honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2017.

Biden has been a key figure in American politics for decades and continues to be a leading voice on important national and international issues. His presidency is marked by his efforts to unite the country and address the pressing challenges facing the nation.

