Leaders of the Land: Donald J. Trump

Donald John Trump, born on June 14, 1946, is an American businessman, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Donald J. TrumpPhoto byBy Shealah Craighead

Trump was born and raised in Queens, New York City, and attended Fordham University for two years before transferring to the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned an economics degree. He inherited his family's real estate business, which his father Fred Trump had begun in the 1920s. He expanded it into a global empire, becoming a prominent figure in New York City's social and business circles.

In the early 1970s, Trump began working on large real estate projects in Manhattan, including the redevelopment of the Grand Hyatt Hotel and the construction of Trump Tower. He also expanded his business interests to Atlantic City, where he opened multiple casinos. However, these ventures also led to financial troubles and multiple bankruptcies.

In the early 2000s, Trump began his career in television as the host of the reality show "The Apprentice," which brought him national attention and helped establish his brand. He hosted the show for 14 seasons and became a household name. In addition, he has been involved in multiple other reality shows such as Celebrity Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice.

Donald J. Trump in front of a poster for his reality show, The Apprentice.Photo byGetty

In 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States as a Republican, and despite being seen as a longshot, he won the party's nomination and went on to defeat Hillary Clinton in the general election. He campaigned on a platform of "Make America Great Again" and promised to bring jobs back to the country, build a wall along the Mexican border, and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

As president, Trump's administration focused on issues such as immigration, trade, and national security. He implemented policies such as the travel ban, the border wall, and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. He also renegotiated trade deals with Mexico and Canada and pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement. He also nominated two justices to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

His presidency was also marked by controversy and division, with Trump facing numerous investigations and impeachment proceedings. He was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 2019, on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but was acquitted by the Senate in February 2020. Trump's term in office was also marked by social unrest, including protests over police brutality and racial injustice, and the COVID-19 pandemic he initially downplayed.

Trump's term ended on January 20, 2021, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Despite his departure, he remained an influential figure in the Republican Party and continues to be a vocal critic of the Biden administration.

Throughout his life, Trump has been known for his bold and outspoken personality, as well as his tendency to make controversial statements. He has been heavily criticized for his treatment of women, minorities, and immigrants, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has been married three times and has five children. He is also an active Twitter user and has used the platform to communicate with the public and make announcements about his administration.

Melania Trump, Donald J. Trump's current wife.Photo byBy Regine MahauxWeaver, Hilary (3 April 2017)

In conclusion, Donald Trump's presidency has been marked by controversy, division, and a focus on issues such as immigration, trade, and national security. Despite his departure from office, he remains an influential figure in the Republican Party and continues to be a vocal critic of the Biden administration.

The Quick Historian is a history blog dedicated to providing bite-sized chunks of historical information to readers in a quick and easy-to-digest format. From ancient civilizations to modern events, The Quick Historian covers a wide range of historical topics and aims to make history accessible and interesting to everyone. Whether you're a history buff or just looking to learn something new, The Quick Historian is the perfect resource for all your history needs.

Washington, DC
