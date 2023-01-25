Historical Figures: Sir Francis Drake

Sir Francis Drake was an English navigator and privateer who lived during the Elizabethan era. He is best known for his circumnavigation of the globe between 1577 and 1580, becoming the first Englishman to do so.

"Sir Francis Drake, the fearless navigator and privateer, stands proud in front of his ship, ready to embark on his next adventure." Photo by public domain

Drake was born in Tavistock, Devon, England in 1540. His father was a farmer and, as a child, Drake worked on the family farm. However, he had a love for the sea and, at the age of 18, he began working as a sailor on merchant ships.

In the 1560s, Drake became involved in the English privateering (legalized piracy) against the Spanish, who were the world's dominant naval power. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a respected and successful privateer.

"Sir Francis Drake" Photo by Steve Carroll

In 1577, Queen Elizabeth I of England commissioned Drake to lead an expedition to find a passage through North America to the Pacific Ocean, establish an English presence in the New World, and find trade routes to the East. Drake set sail with five ships, including the famous Golden Hind.

Drake and his crew successfully navigated through the treacherous straits of Magellan, becoming the first Englishmen to do so. They then traveled up the coast of South America, raiding Spanish settlements and ships along the way.

Drake then continued west across the Pacific, eventually landing on the Philippines and the Moluccas, where he reencountered the Spanish and engaged in battles with them. He also visited the Spice Islands, where he filled the Golden Hind with valuable spices such as cloves and nutmeg.

Drake then sailed across the Indian Ocean and around the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Englishman to circumnavigate the globe. He returned to England in 1580, to a hero's welcome.

Drake's circumnavigation was a major achievement and helped establish England as a significant naval power. It also brought wealth and fame to Drake and his crew, as well as valuable knowledge of new trade routes and resources.

However, Drake's success was not to last. In 1588, he commanded the English fleet against the Spanish Armada, but despite his naval expertise, the English were defeated. Drake died of dysentery in 1596 while on an expedition to the Americas.

Despite his death, Drake's legacy lived on. He is remembered as one of the most famous and successful sailors of the Elizabethan era, and his circumnavigation of the globe is still celebrated as a major achievement in English history. His voyages also played a key role in the development of the British Empire and the rise of England as a global power.

Drake's legacy is still celebrated today, with his ship, the Golden Hind, being re-created and on display in various parts of the world. His voyages have also been the subject of numerous books, films, and TV shows.

"The Golden Hind, Sir Francis Drake's flagship on his circumnavigation of the globe, a testament to the age of exploration" Photo by NeilyBuoy

In conclusion, Sir Francis Drake was a pioneering navigator and privateer who played a key role in the Elizabethan era, and the history of England and the world. His circumnavigation of the globe was a major achievement and established England as a major naval power. His legacy continues to be celebrated to this day.

See you next time on Historical Figures!