Historical Figures: Sir Francis Drake

The Quick Historian

Sir Francis Drake was an English navigator and privateer who lived during the Elizabethan era. He is best known for his circumnavigation of the globe between 1577 and 1580, becoming the first Englishman to do so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YUtc5_0kQGSiYh00
"Sir Francis Drake, the fearless navigator and privateer, stands proud in front of his ship, ready to embark on his next adventure."Photo bypublic domain

Drake was born in Tavistock, Devon, England in 1540. His father was a farmer and, as a child, Drake worked on the family farm. However, he had a love for the sea and, at the age of 18, he began working as a sailor on merchant ships.

In the 1560s, Drake became involved in the English privateering (legalized piracy) against the Spanish, who were the world's dominant naval power. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming a respected and successful privateer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuvBa_0kQGSiYh00
"Sir Francis Drake"Photo bySteve Carroll

In 1577, Queen Elizabeth I of England commissioned Drake to lead an expedition to find a passage through North America to the Pacific Ocean, establish an English presence in the New World, and find trade routes to the East. Drake set sail with five ships, including the famous Golden Hind.

Drake and his crew successfully navigated through the treacherous straits of Magellan, becoming the first Englishmen to do so. They then traveled up the coast of South America, raiding Spanish settlements and ships along the way.

Drake then continued west across the Pacific, eventually landing on the Philippines and the Moluccas, where he reencountered the Spanish and engaged in battles with them. He also visited the Spice Islands, where he filled the Golden Hind with valuable spices such as cloves and nutmeg.

Drake then sailed across the Indian Ocean and around the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Englishman to circumnavigate the globe. He returned to England in 1580, to a hero's welcome.

Drake's circumnavigation was a major achievement and helped establish England as a significant naval power. It also brought wealth and fame to Drake and his crew, as well as valuable knowledge of new trade routes and resources.

However, Drake's success was not to last. In 1588, he commanded the English fleet against the Spanish Armada, but despite his naval expertise, the English were defeated. Drake died of dysentery in 1596 while on an expedition to the Americas.

Despite his death, Drake's legacy lived on. He is remembered as one of the most famous and successful sailors of the Elizabethan era, and his circumnavigation of the globe is still celebrated as a major achievement in English history. His voyages also played a key role in the development of the British Empire and the rise of England as a global power.

Drake's legacy is still celebrated today, with his ship, the Golden Hind, being re-created and on display in various parts of the world. His voyages have also been the subject of numerous books, films, and TV shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oO87D_0kQGSiYh00
"The Golden Hind, Sir Francis Drake's flagship on his circumnavigation of the globe, a testament to the age of exploration"Photo byNeilyBuoy

In conclusion, Sir Francis Drake was a pioneering navigator and privateer who played a key role in the Elizabethan era, and the history of England and the world. His circumnavigation of the globe was a major achievement and established England as a major naval power. His legacy continues to be celebrated to this day.

See you next time on Historical Figures!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# francis drake# history# trump# biden# united kingdom

Comments / 13

Published by

The Quick Historian is a history blog dedicated to providing bite-sized chunks of historical information to readers in a quick and easy-to-digest format. From ancient civilizations to modern events, The Quick Historian covers a wide range of historical topics and aims to make history accessible and interesting to everyone. Whether you're a history buff or just looking to learn something new, The Quick Historian is the perfect resource for all your history needs.

Washington, DC
336 followers

More from The Quick Historian

History Blitz: Today in History, January 25

January 25th has been a significant day in history, with several notable events occurring on this day throughout the years. In 1787, Shays' Rebellion, an armed uprising of farmers in Massachusetts, began. The rebellion was sparked by economic hardships and aimed to overthrow the state government.

Read full story

Leaders of the Land: Joe Biden

Joe Biden, born November 20, 1942, is the 46th President of the United States. He served as Vice President under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017 and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

Read full story
47 comments

Leaders of the Land: Donald J. Trump

Donald John Trump, born on June 14, 1946, is an American businessman, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

Read full story
241 comments

Revolutionary Ideas: January 25

On today's edition of Innovations of Today, we are remembering Alexander Graham Bell!. Alexander Graham Bell is best known as the inventor of the telephone, but his contributions to the field of communication go far beyond that. On January 25, 1915, Bell made history by successfully transmitting the first official transcontinental telephone call. This groundbreaking achievement not only marked a significant milestone in the development of the telephone, but it also laid the foundation for the modern communication infrastructure that we know and rely on today.

Read full story

Battles of the Past: The Punic Wars

The Punic Wars were a series of three wars fought by Rome and Carthage, two of the most powerful city-states of the Mediterranean, between 264 BC and 146 BC. These wars had a profound impact on the ancient world and are still studied by historians today for their political, military, and cultural significance.

Read full story
9 comments

Historical Figures: Otto von Bismarck

Otto von Bismarck, also known as the "Iron Chancellor," was a 19th-century statesman and politician who served as the Prime Minister of Prussia from 1862 to 1890. He is best known for his role in unifying the German states into a powerful empire, which was established in 1871 under the rule of Emperor Wilhelm I.

Read full story
11 comments

History Blitz: Today in History, January 24

January 24th has been a significant day in history, with several notable events occurring on this day throughout the years. In 1999, President Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial, avoiding removal from office.

Read full story
2 comments

History Blitz: Today in History, January 23

January 23rd holds significance in history for a few notable events. In 1965, Winston Churchill died at the age of 90. Churchill was a British statesman, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II, and a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest wartime leaders of the 20th century, and his speeches and writings continue to be studied and celebrated today.

Read full story
2 comments

History Blitz: Today in History, January 22

January 22nd has seen a number of significant events in history. In 1973, the United States Supreme Court made the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which established a woman's legal right to have an abortion. The decision was widely debated and remains a contentious issue in the United States to this day.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington, DC

History Blitz: Today in History, January 21

January 21 has seen several significant events throughout history. Here are a few examples:. In 1793, French King Louis XVI was executed by guillotine during the French Revolution. Louis XVI's execution was a significant event in the revolution and marked the end of the Bourbon monarchy in France.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy