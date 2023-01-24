Historical Figures: Otto von Bismarck

The Iron Chancellor Photo by Public Domain

Otto von Bismarck, also known as the "Iron Chancellor," was a 19th-century statesman and politician who served as the Prime Minister of Prussia from 1862 to 1890. He is best known for his role in unifying the German states into a powerful empire, which was established in 1871 under the rule of Emperor Wilhelm I.

Bismarck was born into a wealthy and noble Prussian family in 1815. He studied law and politics at the University of Göttingen and began his political career as a member of the Prussian parliament in 1847. Despite his privileged background, Bismarck was a staunch conservative who believed in the need for a strong, centralized government and the preservation of the traditional social order.

In 1862, Bismarck was appointed Prime Minister of Prussia by King Wilhelm I. His first major task was to strengthen the power of the Prussian state, which he accomplished by modernizing the government, military, and economy. He also worked to build alliances with other German states, including Bavaria, Saxony, and Württemberg.

Franz von Lenbach portrait of Otto Von Bismarck. Photo by Franz von Lenbach

Bismarck's most significant achievement, however, was his role in unifying the German states into a single empire. He did this by using a combination of diplomacy and military force, beginning with the defeat of Denmark in the 1864 Schleswig-Holstein War. He then defeated Austria in the 1866 Austro-Prussian War, which resulted in the creation of the North German Confederation, which included all the northern German states except Austria.

In 1870, Bismarck provoked a war with France, which ended in the decisive defeat of the French army at the Battle of Sedan. This allowed the German states to unite under the leadership of Prussia, and the German Empire was officially established on January 18, 1871. Bismarck was appointed Chancellor of the new empire and served in this role for the next 19 years.

As Chancellor, Bismarck continued to pursue a “blood and iron” policy to strengthen the empire and maintain the balance of power in Europe. He also worked to establish a strong, centralized government and to promote economic growth. He also implemented several social and economic reforms, including establishing the first modern welfare state in the form of accident insurance, sickness insurance, and old-age pensions.

Bismarck's foreign policy was marked by a strong anti-Catholic stance and by a desire to maintain the balance of power in Europe. He sought to prevent the emergence of a dominant power on the continent by forming alliances with other countries and by maintaining a large, well-trained army. He was also a strong advocate of colonial expansion and established several German colonies in Africa and Asia.

Despite his many accomplishments, Bismarck's policies were not without controversy. He was widely criticized for his authoritarian style of government and his disregard for civil liberties. He also faced opposition from the socialist movement, which was growing in strength in Germany during this time.

In 1890, Bismarck was dismissed as Chancellor by Kaiser Wilhelm II. He retired from politics and spent the remaining years of his life on his estate in East Prussia. He died in 1898 at the age of 83.

The Iron Chancellor played a major role in the formation of Germany. Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Bismarck's legacy is a complex one. On the one hand, he is remembered as the "Iron Chancellor" who unified Germany and established a powerful empire. On the other hand, he is also remembered for his authoritarian policies and his disregard for civil liberties. Nevertheless, his impact on German and European history is undeniable, and he remains one of the most important figures of the 19th century.

